Who Is Laverne Cox? Laverne Cox is an American actress, activist, and producer, celebrated for her trailblazing visibility as a Black transgender woman. Her work consistently pushes for greater understanding and representation. Cox’s powerful presence has made her a significant voice in contemporary culture. She first captivated audiences with her role as Sophia Burset on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. This breakthrough earned her a historic Primetime Emmy Award nomination, catapulting her into the public consciousness as an entertainment industry pioneer.

Full Name Laverne Cox Gender Female Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Alabama School of Fine Arts, Indiana University Bloomington, Marymount Manhattan College, Fashion Institute of Technology Mother Gloria Cox Siblings M Lamar

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Mobile, Alabama, Laverne Cox grew up alongside her identical twin brother, M Lamar, under the care of their single mother, Gloria Cox, who worked as a teacher. Cox channeled her creativity into the arts from a young age, developing a passion for dance. She received a scholarship to the Alabama School of Fine Arts, initially studying creative writing before shifting to dance. Later attending Indiana University Bloomington and graduating from Marymount Manhattan College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance, Cox also pursued studies at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Laverne Cox’s personal journey, though she often keeps details private. She was in a relationship with a man she met on Tinder for nearly four years, ending in March 2024. Cox has openly stated her decision not to have children, focusing instead on her career and personal growth. She remains single, prioritizing self-care and her commitment to advocacy.

Career Highlights Laverne Cox’s career breakthrough came with her indelible performance as Sophia Burset on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. This role garnered her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2014, making her the first openly transgender person to achieve this recognition in an acting category. Beyond acting, Cox has become a prominent advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, particularly for transgender rights. She gained further national attention as the first transgender person to appear on the cover of Time magazine in June 2014, solidifying her status as a cultural icon. Her influence extends to producing, earning a Daytime Emmy Award in 2015 as executive producer for Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word, and executive producing the critically acclaimed documentary Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen.