Who Is Noel Gallagher? Noel Thomas David Gallagher is a British musician, singer, and songwriter, widely recognized as an influential figure in the Britpop movement. His distinctive songwriting and guitar work helped define a generation of rock music. He burst into the public eye as the primary songwriter and lead guitarist for Oasis, whose debut album, *Definitely Maybe*, became the fastest-selling debut album in British history upon its release. The band’s rapid ascent solidified his place in music.

Full Name Noel Thomas David Gallagher Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $150 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Father Thomas Gallagher Mother Peggy Gallagher Siblings Liam Gallagher, Paul Gallagher Kids Anaïs Gallagher, Donovan MacDonald Gallagher, Sonny MacDonald Gallagher

Early Life and Education Born in Longsight, Manchester, Noel Gallagher grew up in an Irish Catholic household, experiencing an often unhappy childhood. He began playing the guitar at the age of twelve, teaching himself by mimicking songs he heard on the radio. Gallagher was expelled from school at fifteen after an incident involving flour. He later worked as a roadie and technician for the band Inspiral Carpets, an experience that allowed him to refine his songwriting and guitar skills before joining his brother’s band.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Noel Gallagher’s personal life, including an early engagement to Diane Ann and living with Louise Jones. He married Meg Mathews in 1997, and their relationship often made tabloid headlines. Gallagher and Mathews, with whom he shares daughter Anaïs Gallagher, divorced in 2001. He later married Scottish publicist Sara MacDonald in 2011, with whom he has two sons, Donovan MacDonald Gallagher and Sonny MacDonald Gallagher, before their divorce was finalized in 2023.

Career Highlights Noel Gallagher’s career as a songwriter and guitarist launched Oasis into superstardom with iconic albums like *Definitely Maybe* and *(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?*. These records achieved widespread critical and commercial success, topping charts globally and establishing Oasis as a dominant force in Britpop. Following Oasis’s split, Gallagher formed Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in 2010. The solo project has since released multiple studio albums, including *Council Skies*, and has built a dedicated international fanbase, further cementing his legacy as a prolific artist. Throughout his career, Gallagher has collected numerous accolades, including seven Brit Awards and two Ivor Novello Awards for his exceptional songwriting.