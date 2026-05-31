Who Is Clint Eastwood? Clint Eastwood is an American actor and filmmaker recognized for his rugged, individualistic screen presence. His career as a director is notable for its efficiency and critical acclaim. He first rose to international fame playing the iconic “Man with No Name” in Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, making him a global star in the mid-1960s. These spaghetti Westerns solidified his image as a tough antihero.

Full Name Clinton Eastwood Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status In A Relationship Nationality American Ethnicity English, Scottish, Irish, German, Dutch Education Los Angeles City College Father Clinton Eastwood Sr. Mother Margaret Ruth Runner Siblings Jeanne Bernhardt Kids Laurie Murray, Kimber Eastwood, Kyle Eastwood, Alison Eastwood, Scott Eastwood, Kathryn Eastwood, Francesca Eastwood, Morgan Eastwood

Early Life and Education A focus on family marked the early life of Clint Eastwood, born Clinton Eastwood Jr. on May 31, 1930, in San Francisco. His parents, Clinton Eastwood Sr. and Margaret Ruth Runner, moved the family frequently during his childhood as his father sought work. He attended Piedmont High School and later Oakland Technical High School before serving in the US Army as a lifeguard; he also studied business at Los Angeles City College.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of notable relationships has marked Clint Eastwood’s personal life, including marriages to Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1984, and Dina Ruiz from 1996 to 2014. He also had a significant relationship with Christina Sandera, who passed away in July 2024. Eastwood is a father to eight children: Laurie, Kimber, Kyle, Alison, Scott, Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan, born from various relationships. He is currently in a new relationship, though his partner has not been publicly identified.

Career Highlights Clint Eastwood’s filmography includes starring roles in over sixty films, showcasing his enduring presence in Westerns, action, and drama genres. He earned two Academy Awards for Best Director for Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby, which also won Best Picture. He launched Malpaso Productions in 1967, allowing him creative control as he transitioned from acting into directing and producing many of his own acclaimed projects. This venture underscored his commitment to filmmaking, shaping his legacy as a multi-hyphenate talent. Eastwood has collected numerous accolades, including four Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and an AFI Life Achievement Award, cementing his status as a cinematic icon.