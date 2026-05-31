Who Is Lea Thompson? Lea Katherine Thompson is an American actress known for her versatility and captivating screen presence. Her performances often blend humor with heartfelt emotion, making her a beloved figure in Hollywood. Her breakout moment arrived in 1985 with her iconic role as Lorraine Baines-McFly in the Back to the Future movie. This role quickly propelled her to international stardom.

Full Name Lea Katherine Thompson Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education American Ballet Theatre Father Clifford Thompson Mother Barbara Barry Thompson Siblings Coleen Goodrich, Shannon Katona, Andrew Thompson, Barry Thompson Kids Madelyn Deutch, Zoey Deutch

Early Life and Education A close-knit family environment in Rochester, Minnesota, nurtured Lea Thompson’s early artistic talents. Her parents, Clifford and Barbara, encouraged her passion for dance. Thompson intensively studied ballet, earning scholarships to prestigious institutions like the American Ballet Theatre. She later transitioned to acting after being told she was “too stocky” for a prima ballerina career by Mikhail Baryshnikov himself.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined Lea Thompson’s most significant relationships. She married filmmaker Howard Deutch in 1989 after they met on the set of his 1987 film Some Kind of Wonderful. Thompson shares two daughters with Deutch, Madelyn and Zoey, with whom she has also collaborated professionally on projects like The Year of Spectacular Men.

Career Highlights Lea Thompson’s career is highlighted by her defining role as Lorraine Baines-McFly across the Back to the Future film trilogy, a performance that cemented her status in pop culture. She became a household name through the franchise, which grossed hundreds of millions worldwide. Beyond feature films, Thompson expanded into television, notably starring as the titular character in the popular 1990s NBC sitcom Caroline in the City for four seasons. She has also successfully moved into directing, helming episodes for various television series including The Goldbergs and Switched at Birth.