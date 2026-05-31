Who Is Brooke Shields? Brooke Christa Shields is an American actress and model, whose remarkable career has spanned decades, continually defying expectations set by her early fame. She transitioned from a child star to an accomplished performer with notable grace. Her breakout moment arrived with the controversial 1978 film Pretty Baby, where her striking presence garnered immediate, widespread attention. She later cemented her status as a cultural icon with the unforgettable Calvin Klein jeans campaigns.

Full Name Brooke Christa Shields Gender Female Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Princeton University, Dwight-Englewood School, New Lincoln School Father Francis Alexander Shields Mother Teri Shields Kids Rowan Francis Henchy, Grier Hammond Henchy

Early Life and Education Shields was born in Manhattan, New York City, growing up in a household where her mother, Teri Shields, actively managed her burgeoning career from infancy. Her early years involved piano, ballet, and horse-riding lessons, alongside modeling assignments. She attended the New Lincoln School and later graduated from the Dwight-Englewood School in New Jersey. Shields then notably pursued higher education at Princeton University, earning a bachelor’s degree in French literature.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Brooke Shields’s journey, including a marriage to tennis star Andre Agassi in 1997 that ended in divorce two years later. More recently, she found lasting companionship with television writer and producer Chris Henchy. Shields shares two daughters, Rowan Francis Henchy and Grier Hammond Henchy, with whom she co-parents alongside Henchy. The couple frequently appears together, underscoring their enduring relationship.

Career Highlights Brooke Shields launched her film career with the controversial 1978 movie Pretty Baby, followed by iconic roles in The Blue Lagoon and Endless Love, securing her place as a prominent figure in 1980s cinema. She became the youngest model to grace a Vogue cover and famously fronted Calvin Klein jeans campaigns. Beyond films, Shields expanded her influence by starring in the hit sitcom Suddenly Susan, which earned her two Golden Globe nominations, and later launched Commence, a wellness brand. She also has an extensive Broadway career, appearing in productions like Grease and Chicago. To date, Shields has collected five People’s Choice Awards and was elected president of the Actors’ Equity Association in 2024, cementing her as a fixture in modern American entertainment.