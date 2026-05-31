Who Is Azealia Banks? Azealia Amanda Banks is an American rapper and singer known for her dynamic flow and innovative genre fusion in hip-hop and house music. She commands attention with her sharp lyrical wit and a fiercely independent artistic vision. Her breakout single “212” rapidly gained international recognition, topping NME’s “Cool List” and cementing her status as a distinctive new voice. This viral hit showcased her bold style and energetic performance.

Full Name Azealia Amanda Banks Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts Siblings Latwan Banks, Lakimba Banks

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Harlem, New York City, Azealia Amanda Banks developed an early interest in musical theater, dancing, acting, and singing. Her mother raised her and her two older sisters after their father died when Banks was two years old. She attended the LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts, pursuing acting before shifting her focus to music. This early exposure to performance art significantly shaped her creative expression, leading her to write rap and R&B songs as a creative outlet.

Notable Relationships Azealia Banks was briefly engaged to American artist Ryder Ripps in February 2021, publicly announcing their engagement on Instagram. However, the couple confirmed the end of their relationship just a month later. To date, Banks has no publicly acknowledged children. She remains single, with her relationships often making headlines for their intensity and subsequent resolutions.

Career Highlights Azealia Banks’s career took flight with her critically acclaimed debut single “212,” which garnered widespread international success and has since accumulated hundreds of millions of views. She continued to build her discography with the 2012 EP 1991 and the mixtape Fantasea. Her long-awaited debut studio album, Broke with Expensive Taste, released in 2014, received significant praise for its eclectic sound and lyrical depth. Banks later made her film debut in the 2017 musical drama Love Beats Rhymes.