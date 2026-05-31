Who Is Susie Essman? Susan Essman is an American actress and comedian known for her distinctive, no-holds-barred comedic style. Her sharp wit and potent delivery have cemented her as a beloved figure in modern comedy. She burst into widespread public consciousness playing Susie Greene on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Her character’s explosive, profanity-laced tirades quickly became a fan favorite, driving many memorable plotlines.

Full Name Susan Essman Gender Female Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education State University of New York at Purchase Father Leonard Essman Mother Zora Essman Siblings Nina Essman, Nora Essman Morrow

Early Life and Education Growing up in Mount Vernon, New York, Susan Essman’s household was shaped by her father, Leonard Essman, an internist, and her mother, Zora Essman, a Russian professor at Sarah Lawrence College. Her family instilled a strong Jewish cultural identity. Essman pursued higher education at the State University of New York at Purchase, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in urban studies. Her early ambition was to be a comedic actress, though she initially hesitated to pursue it directly.

Notable Relationships Currently married to commercial real estate broker Jim Harder, Susan Essman exchanged vows with him in September 2008. The couple met in 2003 through mutual friends in New York City. Essman is a stepmother to Harder’s four children from a previous marriage. She openly embraces this role, often drawing comedic material from her experiences with teenagers.

Career Highlights Susan Essman is most recognized for her enduring role as Susie Greene on HBO’s acclaimed series Curb Your Enthusiasm, which ran for 12 seasons. Her character’s outrageous fashion and cutting remarks made her a fan favorite and a cultural icon. Beyond her live-action work, Essman lent her distinctive voice to the feisty cat Mittens in the popular 2008 Disney animated film Bolt, a role she reprised in a short film. She also authored the humorous book What Would Susie Say? in 2009. Essman also appeared in HBO comedy specials, made numerous television appearances, and continues a long-standing stand-up comedy career, showcasing her versatile talent across multiple platforms.