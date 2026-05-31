Who Is Normani Kordei Hamilton? Normani Kordei Hamilton is an American singer and dancer celebrated for her dynamic stage presence and rich R&B vocals. She first rose to prominence as a vital member of the popular girl group Fifth Harmony. Her solo career launched with the hit “Love Lies,” a collaboration that quickly climbed the charts. This track established her as a formidable solo artist. She is also known for her powerful, precise choreography.

Full Name Normani Kordei Hamilton Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Homeschooled from sixth grade Father Derrick Hamilton Mother Andrea Hamilton Siblings Ashlee Hamilton, Arielle Hamilton

Early Life and Education Normani Kordei Hamilton grew up in a supportive family environment in New Orleans, Louisiana, where her parents, Derrick and Andrea Hamilton, encouraged her early passion for performing. Her family relocated to Houston, Texas, after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. From the age of three, she immersed herself in dance, gymnastics, and beauty pageants, later attending private school before being homeschooled from sixth grade onward.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Normani Kordei Hamilton’s personal journey, most notably with professional football wide receiver DK Metcalf. The pair became engaged in March 2025. They first began dating in 2022 after being introduced by mutual friends Ciara and Russell Wilson. Normani has no children.

Career Highlights Normani Kordei Hamilton first achieved widespread recognition as a pivotal member of Fifth Harmony, contributing to the group’s global success with multi-platinum singles like “Work from Home” and “Worth It.” The group sold over 33 million copies during their impactful run. Venturing into her solo career, she signed with Keep Cool/RCA Records and swiftly launched into fashion collaborations, including partnerships with Savage x Fenty and Urban Decay. She also showcased her dynamic choreography in her critically acclaimed “Motivation” music video. Her solo efforts garnered an MTV Video Music Award for Best R&B Video for “Waves,” and she earned a Brit Award nomination for “Dancing with a Stranger,” cementing her status as a leading voice in contemporary R&B.