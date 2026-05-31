Who Is Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels? Darryl Matthews McDaniels is an American rapper and record producer, widely recognized for his powerful voice and iconic stage presence. As a founding member of Run-DMC, he helped establish hip-hop as a global cultural force. His breakout moment arrived with Run-DMC’s 1986 collaboration on “Walk This Way” with Aerosmith, which shattered genre barriers and propelled hip-hop into mainstream rock radio. This landmark track became a massive crossover hit, securing the group’s superstar status.

Full Name Darryl Matthews McDaniels Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education St. Pascal Baylon Elementary School, Rice High School, St. John’s University Father Byford McDaniels Mother Bannah McDaniels Siblings Alford McDaniels Kids Darryl Jr.

Early Life and Education Born in Harlem, New York, Darryl McDaniels was adopted as an infant by Byford and Bannah McDaniels and grew up in Hollis, Queens. His adoptive parents raised him in a Catholic household, providing a stable foundation. McDaniels attended St. Pascal Baylon Elementary School and later Rice High School, where his love for comic books fueled a rich imagination that would eventually translate into his creative lyrical style. He also briefly attended St. John’s University, though he did not graduate, drawn instead to the burgeoning music scene.

Notable Relationships Darryl McDaniels married Zuri Alston on September 28, 1992, embarking on a long-term partnership. The couple welcomed their son, Darryl Jr., on July 27, 1994. McDaniels often speaks of his wife’s steadfast support through personal struggles, including his discovery of being adopted, and together they have raised their son while he maintains an active career.

Career Highlights Darryl McDaniels, as part of Run-DMC, pioneered hip-hop culture, achieving numerous firsts, including the first rap group to earn a gold and platinum album, and the first to appear on MTV and the cover of Rolling Stone. Their innovative sound redefined the genre. Beyond music, McDaniels launched Darryl Makes Comics in 2014, fulfilling a childhood passion for storytelling and creating a new platform for inspiration and education. He also advocates for foster care children, co-founding The Felix Organization. His enduring legacy includes induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009 and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.