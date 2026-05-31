Who Is Waka Flocka Flame? Waka Flocka Flame is an American rapper and songwriter known for his high-energy delivery and impactful trap sound. His raw, unpolished style resonated with a wide audience. He first gained widespread recognition with his 2009 single “O Let’s Do It,” which charted on the Billboard Hot 100. The success of this track quickly cemented his place in the hip-hop landscape.

Full Name Waka Flocka Flame Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $7 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Mother Debra Antney Siblings KayO Redd, Wooh Da Kid Kids Charlie

Early Life and Education Born Juaquin James Malphurs in South Jamaica, Queens, New York City, his family later relocated to Riverdale, Georgia. His mother, Debra Antney, was a prominent figure in the music industry, managing artists like Gucci Mane. Though not initially focused on music, Malphurs developed an interest after seeing Gucci Mane perform. He spent time on Atlanta’s streets, finding his voice in the budding trap scene.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Waka Flocka Flame was married to reality television personality Tammy Rivera. Their relationship, often featured on TV, showcased their life together. He became a devoted stepfather to Rivera’s daughter, Charlie, whom he raised as his own. The couple divorced in 2022, but both remain committed to co-parenting Charlie.

Career Highlights Waka Flocka Flame’s single “No Hands,” featuring Roscoe Dash and Wale, achieved diamond certification from the RIAA. This massive hit solidified his mainstream appeal. His debut album, Flockaveli, further showcased his impactful sound, peaking at number six on the Billboard 200 chart. He also launched his own record label, Brick Squad Monopoly.