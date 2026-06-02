American Vs British Words Quiz: Test Your English Vocabulary Skills

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Are you fluent in global English? You may think they speak the same language, but as the famous saying goes, the US and the UK truly are “two nations divided by a common language.” If you’ve ever argued over whether a fried potato is a chip or a French fry, or if you use cutlery or silverware, this is the ultimate challenge for you.

We’ve gathered 20 questions designed to measure your UK Vs US English vocabulary skills. So, without further ado, let’s get started and see how much you really know. 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Mizuno K