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“How High Is Your English Language IQ?”: Find Out In This 20-Question UK Vs US Vocabulary Test
Close-up of cookies with heart-shaped jam centers and a red 'TRIVIA' banner. Test your English Language IQ.
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“How High Is Your English Language IQ?”: Find Out In This 20-Question UK Vs US Vocabulary Test

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Do you think you are good at global English? But how well do you speak both versions of it?

Across the Atlantic, ordinary objects often have completely different names. What Americans call an elevator, Brits call a lift. A cookie might become a biscuit. And that’s just the beginning.

This quiz will challenge your knowledge of the words, phrases, and everyday expressions that separate British English from American English.

Ready to find out whether you’re a vocabulary expert? Let’s see how many you can get right.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Three storage boxes, two with Union Jack flags and one with an American flag, symbolizing the UK vs US vocabulary test.

    Image credits: Birgit Böllinger

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
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    lewiskr avatar
    Lewis KR
    Lewis KR
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aussies call it a singlet. Brits call it a vest or a tank top.

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    1point
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    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Taught British English at school , raised on American English by cartoons and movies (and living there). So this was an easy one.

    0
    0points
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    olepederhagen avatar
    For All Pedernity
    For All Pedernity
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember asking for a rubber from a classmate as an exchange student in the US... (We learn British English in Norway, of course.)

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    0points
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    lewiskr avatar
    Lewis KR
    Lewis KR
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aussies call it a singlet. Brits call it a vest or a tank top.

    1
    1point
    reply
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Taught British English at school , raised on American English by cartoons and movies (and living there). So this was an easy one.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    olepederhagen avatar
    For All Pedernity
    For All Pedernity
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember asking for a rubber from a classmate as an exchange student in the US... (We learn British English in Norway, of course.)

    0
    0points
    reply
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