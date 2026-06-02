B Real: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
B Real
June 2, 1970
Los Angeles, California, US
56 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is B Real?
Louis Mario Freese is an American rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur, widely recognized for his distinctive nasal voice and passionate delivery. He has influenced generations with his pioneering blend of hip-hop and advocacy.
His breakout moment arrived with Cypress Hill’s self-titled debut album in 1991. The group quickly achieved multi-platinum sales and critical acclaim, solidifying their place in music history.
|Full Name
|Louis Mario Freese
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$3 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mexican and Afro-Cuban
|Education
|Bell High School
Early Life and Education
Born Louis Mario Freese in Los Angeles, California, he later moved with his mother and sister to South Gate. His background includes a Mexican father and an Afro-Cuban mother.
Freese attended Bell High School before dropping out and becoming involved in gang life. A shooting incident at 17 motivated his shift towards music and developing his unique rap style.
Notable Relationships
B Real is married to his long-time girlfriend. They wed in August 2008 in Los Angeles, California.
He and his wife have one daughter, born in 2010. B Real also has an adult son from a previous relationship.
Career Highlights
B Real gained prominence as a lead rapper for Cypress Hill, known for groundbreaking albums like “Cypress Hill” and “Black Sunday.” The group achieved multi-platinum sales and Grammy nominations throughout their career.
Beyond music, he launched Dr. Greenthumb’s Dispensaries, a thriving cannabis business in California. This venture expanded his influence into the entrepreneurial space and established his brand.
Cypress Hill received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing their legacy in hip-hop culture.
Signature Quote
“How you know where I’m at when you haven’t been where I’ve been? Understand where I’m coming from?”
See Also
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