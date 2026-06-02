Who Is B Real? Louis Mario Freese is an American rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur, widely recognized for his distinctive nasal voice and passionate delivery. He has influenced generations with his pioneering blend of hip-hop and advocacy. His breakout moment arrived with Cypress Hill’s self-titled debut album in 1991. The group quickly achieved multi-platinum sales and critical acclaim, solidifying their place in music history.

Full Name Louis Mario Freese Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican and Afro-Cuban Education Bell High School

Early Life and Education Born Louis Mario Freese in Los Angeles, California, he later moved with his mother and sister to South Gate. His background includes a Mexican father and an Afro-Cuban mother. Freese attended Bell High School before dropping out and becoming involved in gang life. A shooting incident at 17 motivated his shift towards music and developing his unique rap style.

Notable Relationships B Real is married to his long-time girlfriend. They wed in August 2008 in Los Angeles, California. He and his wife have one daughter, born in 2010. B Real also has an adult son from a previous relationship.

Career Highlights B Real gained prominence as a lead rapper for Cypress Hill, known for groundbreaking albums like “Cypress Hill” and “Black Sunday.” The group achieved multi-platinum sales and Grammy nominations throughout their career. Beyond music, he launched Dr. Greenthumb’s Dispensaries, a thriving cannabis business in California. This venture expanded his influence into the entrepreneurial space and established his brand. Cypress Hill received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing their legacy in hip-hop culture.