Who Is Wentworth Miller? Wentworth Earl Miller III is an American actor and screenwriter, widely recognized for his intense, nuanced performances. His work often explores complex characters facing extraordinary circumstances, captivating audiences globally. Miller became a household name through his starring role as Michael Scofield in the Fox Network’s dramatic series Prison Break. The show’s compelling narrative and his breakout performance earned him a 2005 Golden Globe nomination.

Full Name Wentworth Earl Miller III Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American, British Ethnicity Multiracial Education Princeton University Father Wentworth E. Miller II Mother Roxann Palm Siblings Leigh Miller, Gillian Miller

Early Life and Education Born in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, England, Wentworth Miller moved to Park Slope, Brooklyn, New York, at one year old. His American parents, Wentworth E. Miller II and Roxann Palm, both educators, provided a grounding in his multiracial heritage. Miller attended Midwood High School before graduating from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature. While at Princeton, he actively participated in the university’s a cappella group, The Princeton Tigertones, before pursuing acting.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Wentworth Miller’s public life, which he largely keeps private. He openly came out as gay in August 2013, notably declining a film festival invitation due to Russian anti-LGBT laws. Miller has no publicly acknowledged children. He is not publicly linked to a current partner, maintaining a private personal life.

Career Highlights Wentworth Miller’s career soared with his lead role as Michael Scofield in the Prison Break series, which ran from 2005 to 2009. His compelling portrayal garnered a 2005 Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor in a Dramatic Series. Beyond acting, Miller made a notable screenwriting debut with the 2013 psychological thriller film Stoker, penned under the pseudonym Ted Foulke. He also gained recognition for playing Leonard Snart, also known as Captain Cold, across The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow series.