Who Is Morena Baccarin? Morena Silva de Vaz Setta Baccarin is a Brazilian American actress known for her compelling performances. Her nuanced portrayals bring depth to science fiction and drama roles. She first gained widespread notice as Inara Serra in the cult sci-fi series Firefly. This role, and its film continuation Serenity, established her strong screen presence.

Full Name Morena Silva de Vaz Setta Baccarin Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (171 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality Brazilian American Ethnicity Brazilian, Italian Education Juilliard School Father Fernando Baccarin Mother Vera Setta Kids Julius Chick, Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan

Early Life and Education Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Morena Baccarin moved to New York City at age ten with her parents, actress Vera Setta and journalist Fernando Baccarin. Her early exposure to the arts through her mother sparked a passion for performance. Baccarin attended the New York City Lab School for Collaborative Studies, where she was a classmate of Claire Danes. She later honed her craft by studying theater at the prestigious Juilliard School.

Notable Relationships Morena Baccarin is currently married to actor Ben McKenzie, whom she wed in June 2017. She was previously married to film producer Austin Chick from 2011 to 2016. Baccarin shares a daughter, Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan, with McKenzie and co-parents a son, Julius Chick, with her former husband Austin Chick.

Career Highlights Morena Baccarin is widely recognized for her role as Vanessa Carlysle in the blockbuster Deadpool films franchise, where she starred alongside Ryan Reynolds. Her compelling performance in Homeland also earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Beyond acting, Baccarin has lent her voice to animated series like Justice League Unlimited and Batman: Bad Blood. She also advocates for refugee rights, drawing from her own experience as an immigrant.