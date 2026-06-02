Portrait of Justin Long smiling at an event for his bio and career highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Justin Long

Born

June 2, 1978

Died
Birthplace

Fairfield, Connecticut, US

Age

48 Years Old

Horoscope

Gemini

Who Is Justin Long?

Justin Jacob Long is an American actor and comedian, recognized for his approachable style and diverse roles in film and television. He possesses a knack for embodying characters that range from relatable everymen to quirky horror protagonists.

His breakout moment arrived with his role as the laid-back “Mac Guy” in Apple’s iconic “Get a Mac” advertising campaign, which cemented his public image. Long’s clever banter with the “PC Guy” became a pop culture phenomenon.

Full NameJustin Jacob Long
GenderMale
Height5 feet 9 inches (176 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$14 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationFairfield College Preparatory School, Vassar College
FatherR. James Long
MotherWendy Lesniak
SiblingsDamian Long, Christian Long
Kids1

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Fairfield, Connecticut, Justin Long is the middle of three sons to R. James Long, a philosophy professor, and Wendy Lesniak, a former stage actress. His upbringing was conservative and Roman Catholic, with a strong connection to both academia and the arts.

He attended Fairfield College Preparatory School, a Jesuit institution, before enrolling at Vassar College, where he cultivated his comedic talents as a member of the sketch comedy group Laughingstock and appeared in several plays.

Notable Relationships

Justin Long is currently married to actress Kate Bosworth; the couple secretly tied the knot in 2023 after meeting on a film set in 2021. They welcomed a daughter in July 2025.

Earlier in his career, Long was in high-profile relationships with actresses Drew Barrymore from 2007 to 2010 and Amanda Seyfried from 2013 to 2015.

Career Highlights

Justin Long’s career showcases a versatile range, from his memorable portrayal of the “Mac Guy” in Apple’s highly successful “Get a Mac” advertising campaign to his work as a voice actor. He is widely recognized as the voice of Alvin in the popular Alvin and the Chipmunks film series.

His filmography includes notable performances in comedies such as DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story and Accepted, alongside leading roles in horror films like Jeepers Creepers and Barbarian. Long has also ventured into directing and screenwriting.

Signature Quote

“I look like a geeky hacker but I don’t know anything about computers.”

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