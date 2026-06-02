Who Is Justin Long? Justin Jacob Long is an American actor and comedian, recognized for his approachable style and diverse roles in film and television. He possesses a knack for embodying characters that range from relatable everymen to quirky horror protagonists. His breakout moment arrived with his role as the laid-back “Mac Guy” in Apple’s iconic “Get a Mac” advertising campaign, which cemented his public image. Long’s clever banter with the “PC Guy” became a pop culture phenomenon.

Full Name Justin Jacob Long Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (176 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Fairfield College Preparatory School, Vassar College Father R. James Long Mother Wendy Lesniak Siblings Damian Long, Christian Long Kids 1

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Fairfield, Connecticut, Justin Long is the middle of three sons to R. James Long, a philosophy professor, and Wendy Lesniak, a former stage actress. His upbringing was conservative and Roman Catholic, with a strong connection to both academia and the arts. He attended Fairfield College Preparatory School, a Jesuit institution, before enrolling at Vassar College, where he cultivated his comedic talents as a member of the sketch comedy group Laughingstock and appeared in several plays.

Notable Relationships Justin Long is currently married to actress Kate Bosworth; the couple secretly tied the knot in 2023 after meeting on a film set in 2021. They welcomed a daughter in July 2025. Earlier in his career, Long was in high-profile relationships with actresses Drew Barrymore from 2007 to 2010 and Amanda Seyfried from 2013 to 2015.

Career Highlights Justin Long’s career showcases a versatile range, from his memorable portrayal of the “Mac Guy” in Apple’s highly successful “Get a Mac” advertising campaign to his work as a voice actor. He is widely recognized as the voice of Alvin in the popular Alvin and the Chipmunks film series. His filmography includes notable performances in comedies such as DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story and Accepted, alongside leading roles in horror films like Jeepers Creepers and Barbarian. Long has also ventured into directing and screenwriting.