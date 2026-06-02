Who Is Awkwafina? Awkwafina is an American actress and rapper known for her distinctive raspy voice and sharp comedic timing. She has redefined Asian American representation in Hollywood. Her breakout moment came with the viral rap song “My Vag” in 2012, which launched her into public consciousness. She quickly transitioned to significant roles and gained a dedicated fanbase.

Full Name Awkwafina Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Chinese American, Korean American Education Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, University at Albany, Beijing Language and Culture University Father Wally Lum Mother Tia Lum

Early Life and Education Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, grew up in Forest Hills, Queens, largely raised by her paternal grandmother, Powah Lum, after her mother’s passing when she was four years old. This upbringing deeply influenced her humor and resilient spirit. She attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, honing her musical talents by playing the trumpet, and later earned a BA in journalism from the University at Albany before studying Mandarin in Beijing.

Notable Relationships Awkwafina has kept her personal romantic life largely private throughout her rise to fame. No long-term public relationships have been widely reported in the media. She has no children and her current relationship status remains unconfirmed by public statements or verified sources.

Career Highlights Awkwafina achieved widespread recognition for her roles in the hit films Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8, establishing her as a formidable comedic presence. Her dramatic turn in The Farewell earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. Beyond acting, she co-created, wrote, and starred in the acclaimed Comedy Central series Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, a semi-autobiographical show exploring her New York roots. She also lent her voice to several animated blockbusters, including Raya and the Last Dragon. She notably won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for producing Quiz Lady, cementing her versatile talent in entertainment.