Who Is Dennis Haysbert? Dennis Dexter Haysbert is an American actor, widely recognized for his authoritative voice and commanding screen presence. He consistently imbues his diverse roles with gravitas and dignity. Haysbert rose to prominence as President David Palmer in the acclaimed television series 24, a breakthrough role that earned him widespread critical acclaim and solidified his status as a leading dramatic talent.

Full Name Dennis Dexter Haysbert Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education San Mateo High School, American Academy of Dramatic Arts Father Charles Whitney Haysbert Sr. Mother Gladys Minor Siblings Two sisters, six brothers Kids Charles Haysbert, Katharine Haysbert

Early Life and Education Born into a large family, Dennis Haysbert was raised in San Mateo, California, the eighth of nine children to Charles Whitney Haysbert Sr., a deputy sheriff, and Gladys Minor, a homemaker. He cultivated his acting talents at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, choosing a theatrical path over athletic scholarships despite his impressive 6 feet 5 inches height.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Dennis Haysbert’s personal life; he was married to Elena Simms from 1980 to 1984, followed by Lynn Griffith from 1989 to 2001. Haysbert shares two children, Charles and Katharine, with his second wife, Lynn Griffith, with whom he maintains a co-parenting relationship.

Career Highlights Dennis Haysbert’s career is marked by iconic roles, including President David Palmer in the series 24, Sergeant Major Jonas Blane in The Unit, and baseball player Pedro Cerrano in the Major League film trilogy. Beyond acting, he is widely recognized as the deep-voiced spokesman for Allstate Insurance, a campaign that has run for over two decades. To date, Haysbert has collected a Satellite Award, Black Reel Award, and Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Award for his supporting role in Far from Heaven.