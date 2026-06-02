Zachary Quinto: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Zachary Quinto
June 2, 1977
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US
49 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Zachary Quinto?
Zachary John Quinto is an American actor and producer, recognized for his intense character work across film, television, and stage. His performances often bring a compelling depth to complex roles.
He first gained widespread public attention as Sylar, the chilling antagonist in the science fiction drama Heroes. This role solidified his knack for portraying nuanced villains.
|Full Name
|Zachary John Quinto
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 0.75 inches (185 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$20 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Italian American and Irish American
|Education
|Central Catholic High School, Carnegie Mellon University
|Father
|Joseph John Quinto
|Mother
|Margaret J. McArdle
|Siblings
|Joseph Quinto
Early Life and Education
Zachary John Quinto was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Margaret “Margo” McArdle and Joseph John Quinto, a barber. His father died when Quinto was seven, leaving his mother to raise him and his brother.
He attended Saints Simon and Jude Catholic School and later Central Catholic High School, where he honed his early acting skills in musicals. Quinto then pursued a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama in 1999.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Zachary Quinto’s public life, including a relationship with actor Jonathan Groff earlier in the decade. More recently, he dated model and artist Miles McMillan for nearly six years, with their relationship often in the media spotlight.
Quinto has no children, and his relationship with McMillan ended amicably in early 2019. He has not publicly confirmed another partner since then.
Career Highlights
Zachary Quinto anchored the Star Trek film franchise as Spock, appearing in three commercially successful movies that collectively grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide. This followed his breakout turn as Sylar in the popular Heroes series.
He also co-founded Before the Door Pictures in 2008, a production company that has developed films, television, and graphic novels. Notable among these is the critically acclaimed Margin Call, in which Quinto also starred.
Additionally, Quinto earned an Emmy Award nomination for his compelling portrayal of Dr. Oliver Thredson in American Horror Story: Asylum. His diverse roles have cemented his status as a versatile and impactful performer.
Signature Quote
“I think it’s always good when you’re able to, as an actor, allow your work to be some kind of a conduit for social discourse, and an examination of where we are, as a society.”
See Also
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