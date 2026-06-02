Who Is Andy Cohen? Andy Cohen is an American talk show host and producer, widely recognized for his engaging personality and pop culture commentary. His relaxed demeanor and sharp wit make him a unique voice in television. He became a public figure as host of Watch What Happens Live, a late-night talk show that quickly expanded to a weeknight series. This live, interactive format redefined how celebrities connect with audiences.

Full Name Andrew Joseph Cohen Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Clayton High School, Boston University Father Lou Cohen Mother Evelyn Cohen Siblings Emily Rosenfeld Kids Benjamin Allen Cohen, Lucy Eve Cohen

Early Life and Education Andy Cohen grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, raised in a Jewish family by his parents, Evelyn and Lou Cohen, alongside his sister Emily Rosenfeld. His early interest in television and celebrities, particularly soap operas, foreshadowed his career path. He attended Clayton High School before earning a Bachelor of Science in broadcast journalism from Boston University. During college, an internship at CBS News provided early hands-on experience in the broadcasting world.

Notable Relationships Andy Cohen has maintained a relatively private dating life, though he briefly dated Clifton Dassuncao in 2015. Their relationship concluded by March 2018. As a proud single father, Cohen welcomed his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, in February 2019 via surrogate, and daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen, in April 2022. He remains dedicated to raising his two children in Manhattan.

Career Highlights Andy Cohen’s career flourished as host and executive producer of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, an interactive late-night talk show. He also helms The Real Housewives franchise, overseeing its numerous successful iterations. Beyond television, Cohen launched Radio Andy on SiriusXM, a personally curated pop culture channel featuring his daily show. He is also a New York Times best-selling author, penning several memoirs detailing his experiences.