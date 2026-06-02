Who Is Wayne Brady? Wayne Alphonso Brady is an American comedian, actor, singer, and television host, celebrated for his quick wit and remarkable improvisational skills. His versatile talent spans across various entertainment genres, making him a dynamic performer. He first gained widespread recognition as a regular on the US version of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, where his spontaneous musical numbers and character work quickly became fan favorites. This breakout role showcased his unique ability to captivate audiences instantly.

Full Name Wayne Alphonso Brady Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Dr. Phillips High School Father Wayne Mother Linda Kids Maile Masako Brady, Val Henry

Early Life and Education Born in Columbus, Georgia, Wayne Brady was raised in Orlando, Florida, by his paternal grandmother, Valerie Petersen, whom he affectionately calls “Mom.” His West Indian parents provided a rich cultural background. He attended Dr. Phillips High School, graduating in 1989, and later enrolled at the University of Miami. It was during his teenage years that Brady honed his improvisational skills at Orlando’s SAK Comedy Lab.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Wayne Brady’s personal life, including his marriage to Diana Lasso from 1993 to 1995 and dancer Mandie Taketa from 1999 to 2008. He came out as pansexual in 2023, openly embracing his authentic identity. Brady shares a daughter, Maile Masako Brady, with ex-wife Mandie Taketa, with whom he maintains a close co-parenting relationship. He also has a son, Val Henry, from a relationship with his ex-girlfriend Tina.

Career Highlights Wayne Brady’s career ignited as a standout performer on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, earning him a Primetime Emmy Award for his individual improvisational brilliance. He also successfully hosted his own Emmy-winning talk show, The Wayne Brady Show. Expanding his reach, Brady became the long-running host of the revived game show Let’s Make a Deal, securing multiple Daytime Emmy Awards for his engaging performance. More recently, he won season two of The Masked Singer as “Fox.”