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Getting body shamed is such a normal thing in my country that people have grown insensitive to this issue. It saddens and angers me that everyone is supposed to fit into this “perfect” mold because of societal norms. I mean, there are bigger problems in the world.

Speaking about body shaming, this woman was horrified to discover that her boyfriend was actually a secret cyberbully. When she called him out for mocking overweight people online, the manchild played the victim card and portrayed her as the villain! Here’s the drastic step she took immediately after that…

More info: Reddit

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Some people are so full of hate that even social evils like cyberbullying seem “normal” to them

Image credits: pixel-shot.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster was utterly aghast to discover that her “perfect” boyfriend was actually a cyberbully, who enjoyed insulting overweight people online

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Image credits: jenoche / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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His secretive behavior disgusted her, so she confronted him, but he got defensive and came up with a bunch of excuses to justify his actions

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Image credits: Stockbusters / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When she tried to break up with the guy, he promised he would stop doing it, but he hesitated when she asked if he would do it in incognito mode

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Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

When she dumped him, he played the victim card on Facebook by making his status that he’d wasted 2 years on someone who wanted “prince charming”

Today’s story is about a man-child who threw away a 2-year-long relationship over his secret hobby. His girlfriend, the original poster (OP), discovered that he was actually a cyberbully on a subreddit that insulted overweight people. Like any normal person with morals and empathy, she was utterly disgusted that he posted pictures and mocked strangers just for a laugh.

She loved him and thought that he was a wonderful man, but the truth made her realize that he was an awful man-child. She started questioning how he would react if they had an overweight kid in the future, or if she gained weight. She couldn’t really digest this nasty side of him, and started contemplating their relationship, so she vented online and sought help from netizens.

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Well, she took their advice and confronted her boyfriend, who immediately got defensive. His justification was that he never meant for her to find out about it. OP tried to reason that what he was doing was cruel, but he came up with a bunch of excuses. That’s when our lady knew that he was never going to change and decided to end their relationship for good.

During the breakup talk, he said that he would stop doing it. However, OP asked if he would do it in incognito mode to hide it from her, and the guy hesitated. Obviously, she dumped him right there, but he had the nerve to play the victim. His Facebook status claimed that he was just normal, but his ex wanted a “prince charming.” That definitely made her believe she had done the right thing.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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A study has shown that cyberbullying rates have been steadily increasing, from 33.6% in 2016 to 58.2% in 2025. A survey also found that 44% of all internet users in the U.S. have experienced harassment online, which can be considered a type of cyberbullying. The most common type of online harassment was name-calling, making up 37% of all harassment.

It’s all thanks to people like the poster’s boyfriend that random netizens become victims of this social evil. Researchers highlight that cyberbullying is more relentless, cruel, and damaging than real-world bullying. Its effects include increased stress and anxiety, depression, acting out violently, and low self-esteem. It can also result in long-lasting emotional effects, even if the bullying has stopped.

It’s really shocking that some people feel no remorse for causing such harm to strangers. Experts emphasize that many different factors can lead someone to cyberbully others, such as mental health issues, being a victim of bullying, the result of conflicts, boredom, trying out a new persona, isolation, or loneliness. Whatever the cause, no one has the right to ruin others’ lives.

I totally agree with Redditors who felt that OP dodged a bullet. I mean, she would never know what other toxic things he was hiding from her. Besides, having so much time and hatred to mock strangers just shows how immature the guy really was. Would you have done the same thing in her shoes? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments!

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Netizens were aghast that the guy had so much time on his hands to insult strangers online, and many said he deserved to be dumped

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