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Relationships can be extremely complicated, but the last thing you would expect from someone you love is mockery of your religious beliefs. After all, everyone has a right to practice their religion, as long as they don’t force it down their partner’s throat, right?

Well, this woman was taken aback when she found out her boyfriend had been running a blog that mocked her family’s religious business. The worst part was that when she confronted him, he started whining about “free speech” and even accused her of “censoring” him! Here’s what she did next…

More info: Reddit

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A person shouldn’t have to let go of their religious freedom just because their partner disagrees with their beliefs

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster took care of her family’s religious business, and although her boyfriend wasn’t religious himself, he always supported her

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Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She was horrified when she accidentally discovered on his laptop the blog that he was running, which basically mocked her and her family’s business

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Image credits: stockking / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When she confronted him about it, the guy insulted her beliefs and family history and even accused her of “censoring his free speech”

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Image credits: botanicaownergirl

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She was so shocked by his racism that she ended up dumping him, kicking him out, and telling him to enjoy life with his “15 blog followers”

In today’s strange story, the original poster (OP) shares her breakup story. She had inherited her family’s business of selling religious things, and she was doing pretty well. Although her boyfriend of 4 years was not a believer, he had always supported her, or so she thought. One day, while she was working on his laptop, her understanding of their relationship came crashing down.

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Apparently, the guy had been running a blog for 2 years, mocking her, her family business, and the clients she treasured so much. Also, he had portrayed her as a crazy girlfriend to his followers, and our lady was absolutely devastated. She couldn’t believe he was mocking her family’s ancestry behind her back, while acting all in love with her to her face.

When she confronted him, he snapped at her for snooping on his laptop, but then went on a rant, insulting her beliefs and family history. He called the stuff she sold “fake” and said he found no “logic” behind it all. Well, she told him to leave immediately because he was staying in her house. Moreover, she was also helping him pay for his student loans, yet he got nastier with her.

The guy felt that as an American, she was “censoring his free speech” by breaking up with him over this. Moreover, he called her a religious nutcase and refused to stop writing blogs insulting her and her family business. Obviously, she was extremely hurt because of him, but she couldn’t believe that the guy gave it all up just so he could go on writing for his 15 followers.

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Betrayal of this kind must cut deep, and netizens couldn’t help but call out the racist dude. To gain deeper insight into the matter, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She explained that the guy didn’t just break her trust; he systematically dismantled her safe space, which makes it incredibly brutal.

“In a healthy relationship, your partner is supposed to be your safe haven. For four whole years, she thought she had that, only to find out he was living a double life. Discovering that blog instantly shattered her reality, leaving her with a massive sense of whiplash and making her question if any of their happy memories were actually real,” she added.

Our expert elaborated that the guy made matters worse by targeting her identity, her culture, her race, and her family. He basically dehumanized her, turning her sacred spaces into “content” and treating her like a caricature instead of his girlfriend. Then, when she finally confronted him, he responded defensively and engaged in gaslighting, Prof. Lobo noted.

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“Healing from something this deep is going to take time. It makes complete sense that she wants to stay single for a while. When someone poisons your trust that badly, your brain naturally goes into protection mode. However, reclaiming her space and leaning into her community definitely helps in a way,” our expert concluded.

The guy honestly deserved what he got, as she dumped him, kicked him out, and he would no longer get help with his student loan. If you were in her shoes, how would you handle it? We would love to hear from you, so drop your thoughts in the comments below!

People online were baffled by the weird guy, as they couldn’t fathom why he was dating someone he clearly seemed to loathe

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