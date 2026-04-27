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I don’t think anything should be rushed, whether it’s your morning coffee or a relationship. After all, even wine tastes better the more it ages. Well, in a world obsessed with instant gratification, people fail to realize the charm of taking things slow.

Even this woman grew frantic that her boyfriend of 3.5 years had not yet proposed, while all her friends were getting engaged. He argued that she should complete her college first, but insecurity got the better of her. Read on to find out whether the couple resolved this issue!

More info: Reddit

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Rushing into commitments is a big no-no, especially if it’s done by comparing your relationship with others

Image credits: Jordan González / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The 24-year-old poster had been with her boyfriend for 3.5 years, and she was getting anxious as he had not yet proposed to her

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He wanted her to finish her degree before the big step, but she felt jealous watching her friends get engaged and married

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Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Moreover, she was also worried about having kids as she had cervical cancer, but her boyfriend refused to budge from his decision

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Image credits: oceanbrrreeze

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Fortunately, she gave an update that they eventually got married after her graduation, and a few years later, they had a baby girl

In today’s love story, the 24-year-old original poster (OP) had been with her boyfriend for 3.5 years, and the two wanted to get married. The problem was that she wanted it to happen immediately and was upset that he hadn’t proposed despite their talks about it. Moreover, she was getting jealous that all her friends were getting engaged or married, but she didn’t have a ring.

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However, her boyfriend’s argument was pretty sane as he claimed that it was not the right time financially. Also, he wanted her to graduate before they took this big step, and told her not to compare their relationship to others’. Meanwhile, our lady was also in a rush to have kids as her parents were getting old, and she wanted them to be grandparents.

Besides, OP had cervical cancer, and there was a possibility of delivering a premature baby due to her surgery. That’s why the ring was so important to her, and she also wanted that commitment to solidify their relationship. She insisted that they only get engaged for the time being and have the wedding afterward. However, no matter what she said, her boyfriend refused to oblige.

After she vented online, most netizens asked her to slow down and work through her insecurity. Well, she gave an update after two years, saying she had heeded their advice to focus on her degree. She also shared some joyful news. Soon after graduation, her boyfriend proposed in the most romantic way. In 2024, they also had a baby daughter, and the two lived happily ever after!

Image credits: Taylor Gray / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Each individual is different, and so is every relationship, so comparing with others is probably one of the most toxic things. While experts stress that it can be a common emotion, they frown upon it. They elaborate that it can have negative consequences and is also associated with pessimism, lower relationship satisfaction, and lower self- and partner-perceptions.

Moreover, research also emphasizes that “comparing just leads to unhappiness, arguments, and increased frustrations. It clouds your vision. It disables your ability to see what is truly beautiful in your personal life.” In the whole rush of getting married and having kids, the poster was blind to the fact that she had an incredible partner who truly cared about her.

Netizens sided with him, as he wanted to wait until graduation. A survey revealed that people feel waiting until after college graduation to get married leads to a more successful marriage. Moreover, students believe a higher education can lead to increased employment opportunities and financial stability, and that the older a person marries, the less likely they are to get divorced.

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In the end, things ended up for the better for the couple. Even the poster acknowledged that it was important she complete her degree before taking the big leap. Well, I guess all’s well that ends well, right? What do you think about this story? We would love to hear your thoughts. Please feel free to type away in the comments below!

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Netizens were delighted with the ending, and many applauded the boyfriend for encouraging her to complete college first

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