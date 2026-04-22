ADVERTISEMENT

California wildfires have become one of the most stressful yearly events in modern U.S. history. Every year, it feels like there’s a cloud of bad luck hanging over California residents, and it often ends in disaster and catastrophe for the state.

Just last year, we saw some of the worst wildfires in recent memory, and since then, people have been fearing for their lives, and honestly, it makes sense. I wasn’t there, and seeing it through a screen was frightening enough. And today’s story is about a couple who lost their home in a wildfire and a kind friend who offered them a place to stay — though he quickly regretted it.

Read more: Reddit

RELATED:

California wildfires have claimed houses all over the state, and entire families are forced to relocate

Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A man lost his home during a wildfire, and his best friend offered his small apartment as temporary shelter for the guy, his pregnant wife, and their toddler

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He didn’t, however, ask for his girlfriend’s opinion, and she was highly against sheltering them for a number of reasons

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ASphotofamily / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite being against it, she felt guilty about not helping, so she eventually gave in and allowed them to stay temporarily

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She was right about her concerns, because the moment the family moved in, the girlfriend found out the toddler had meningitis

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwawayfire66

After a stressful trip to the ER, the boyfriend realized his mistake and paid for a hotel room for his friends for a full week

Today, we bring you a story where there aren’t really any clear villains or victims — aside from maybe a sick toddler, but we’ll get to that. It’s told from the perspective of a 21-year-old college student, the Original Poster (OP), who lives in a small two-bedroom apartment in Northern California with her boyfriend, who’s also a student. Back in 2018, during the California wildfires, her boyfriend’s best friend lost his home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because they were so close, the OP’s boyfriend invited his friend to stay with them, which, of course, also meant the friend’s pregnant wife and their two-year-old toddler. He did all of this without asking his girlfriend first. This sent her into a spiral, since she wasn’t close to the family (and didn’t even like them that much), and she was already stressed about her upcoming MCATs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worried the apartment would turn into total chaos, the couple kept arguing about it. Eventually, though, she gave in, and the family moved in. As it turns out, she had good reason to be concerned. Not only did they arrive with a ton of bags, but their toddler was also seriously sick with what they thought was food poisoning. However, while helping wash the child, the OP noticed he had classic signs of meningitis.

At that point, she started panicking — the toddler had a high fever, severe symptoms, and, on top of that, wasn’t vaccinated. They rushed him to the hospital, and in the middle of all this chaos, the boyfriend realized he’d made a huge mistake by inviting the family to stay, especially knowing they’d been kicked out of relatives’ homes before. Thankfully, the child ended up being okay and received treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Losing a home is, according to experts, one of the most stressful experiences a human being can go through, especially when it involves the trauma of watching everything you own go up in flames. Homelessness post-disaster is so frequent in California in these last few years, that it has even gotten to a point where local infrastructures have supported short-term housing to aid families in need.

As for the OP, it makes complete sense that she was worried about her upcoming exam. Academic pressure is, according to psychology experts, a major factor affecting university students’ well-being and performance. Premed students, in particular, tend to experience high levels of stress due to the need to keep strong GPAs. It’s no surprise she felt overwhelmed.

Still, her academic background ended up being very useful, as she was able to recognize that something was seriously wrong. However, despite what the situation might suggest, meningitis vaccines are not mandatory for toddlers in the U.S. According to professionals, meningitis vaccination is recommended at ages 11–12, while younger children typically only receive it if they have specific medical issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens were actually surprised by this whole situation. Not only were they shocked about two 21-year-old students being able to afford such a high rent in Northern California, but they were also very logically not blaming the parents for not vaccinating their kid for meningitis, although he wasn’t vaccinated at all, as it seems. So, what would you have done if you were the OP? Take them in immediately or say no?

Netizens were glad about the boyfriend’s decision to put the family in a hotel, but were generally baffled about the whole situation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT