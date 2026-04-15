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We’ve all been through those moments where we think, “That person really shouldn’t be a parent.” Recently, I had that exact thought while walking through a biological park with signs asking visitors to be very quiet. And lo and behold, two moms were strolling along with four kids who were absolutely yelling their lungs out.

I firmly believe you can’t blame the children; more often than not, it’s the parents’ fault for not quite getting the hang of it. That said, I’m not a parent myself, unlike the narrator of this story, who shared an absolutely absurd moment from her life that will undoubtedly leave you with more than a few question marks running through your head. Without further ado, let’s get to it.

Read more: Reddit

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Image credits: unaihuiziphotography / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A woman saw it happening right before her eyes as she relaxed in the front yard, but was quickly overwhelmed by the presence of her neighbor’s 3-year-old

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Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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He started to play with the narrator daughter’s toys, and thinking that was it, she just waited until his mom realized he was gone

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Image credits: dusanpetkovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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But even after she noticed, she did nothing and the kid ended up crossing a line by running up and opening the narrator’s front door

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Creating havoc everywhere he went, the woman was forced to chase after this boy, that wasn’t hers, to try to keep him safe

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Image credits: Much_Blacksmith7746

Meanwhile, his mom laughed it off, cracking jokes over his behavior, completely nonchalant and not at all concerned about what had just happened

Today’s story comes from the an understandably concerned mother, the Original Poster (OP), who decided to share a truly flabbergasting moment from her life — one that made her question whether some people should be parents at all. This happened after her neighbor showed a frustrating habit: failing to keep her child under control.

As the OP was relaxing in her front yard with her three-year-old, she could hear her neighbor, also a mother, sweetly calling out to her own child as he ran away from her. The OP figured that, like her own child, the boy was around three years old based on his size, and therefore had little to no understanding of danger.

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Not long after, the toddler ran straight into the OP’s yard, and that’s when things took a turn. At first, she assumed he just wanted to play with her child, so she wasn’t overly concerned, though she did find it odd how nonchalant the neighbor seemed to be about her son wandering into other people’s yards and grabbing toys.

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However, the child wasn’t interested in playing. Instead, he made a beeline for the OP’s front door, opened it, and walked right inside. Fearing the boy might get hurt or that the dog might run off, the OP went into action, chasing after the toddler until he finally left the house. And where was the boy’s mother during all of this? Watching the entire scene unfold from outside, laughing it off.

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This situation could have ended terribly for both the kid and the OP. Throughout her explanation, she was understandably upset by the possibility of the kid getting hurt inside her house. Per legal experts, homeowners have a duty of care toward people on their property, even if they unexpectedly show up. Depending on where the OP is, this could change, but generally speaking, she had reasons to be scared of him getting hurt.

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At the same time, there was the added risk involving her dog. In the U.S. alone, research shows that roughly 2 million dog bites occur each year, with about half involving children. In this case, the child entered a stranger’s home where an agitated dog was likely trying to protect its territory — it could have gone very badly. In the worst-case scenario, it might even have led to the dog being euthanized.

While some parents have a more relaxed approach, pros note that this rarely works with toddlers, who are far too young to handle that level of freedom. Unfortunately, there was little the OP could have done to prevent the situation beyond calling out to the mother and urging her to retrieve her child. Everything happened very quickly, but it may serve as a lesson to take simple precautions, like locking the door before relaxing outside.

It shouldn’t be happening in the first place, but unless the OP chooses to talk to the mom, the chances are quite high. Netizens were also shocked by the mom’s attitude, even suggesting that CPS should be called to alert the situation. Alternatively, they also say that if it does happen again, police should be called. What would you have done in this situation?

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Netizens were understandably concerned, suggesting that authorities should be involved if it happened again

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