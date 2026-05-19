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Sibling relationships involve a special type of chaos: one moment is all teasing and drama, the next, genuine bonding. That mix is at the heart of “Rosebuds,” the comic strip by cartoonist Deon Parson, better known as $upr Dee, which follows the everyday lives of three sisters, Rosa, Maria, and Maricela Gonzalez.

First published in 2020, “Rosebuds” has since grown into a syndicated comic strip, reaching readers through Comics Kingdom and newspapers around the world. The series has also been nominated for “Best Humor Webcomic” at The Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards. For readers who enjoyed our previous feature, this new batch continues the same warm, funny look at sibling bonds, family misunderstandings, and the little moments that make growing up together so memorable.

Scroll down to check out the newest “Rosebuds” comics, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

More info: x.com | Instagram | suprdee2.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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This Artist Creates Heartfelt Comics About Three Sisters That Capture The Beautiful Chaos Of Family Life

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