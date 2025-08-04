30 Comics By Deon Parson That Show The Beauty And Madness Of Sisterhood (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Sisters Rosa, Maria, and Maricela don’t live in a fairy tale—they live in the real, messy, and often hilarious world of “Rosebuds.” Cartoonist Deon Parson (aka $upr Dee) turns everyday squabbles, inside jokes, and tender moments into colorful comic strips that feel like peeking into your own family album.
Now a nationally syndicated feature, “Rosebuds” sits on Sunday funnies pages beside classics like “Peanuts” and “Garfield.” Each strip is a quick dose of warmth and laughter, reminding us that even when siblings drive us wild, there’s no bond quite like theirs. Scroll down and see why readers keep coming back to visit these three unstoppable sisters.
Middle‑child Deon Parson freely admits that Rosebuds is stitched together from his own family memories. “Siblings are your first friends and enemies,” he told us, explaining how growing up between two sisters taught him that love and rivalry always travel as a pair. That lived‑in truth is why Rosa, Maria, and Maricela feel less like made‑up characters and more like kids you already know.
Breaking into newspapers isn’t easy, but Rosebuds now runs coast to coast. Parson calls syndication “one of the hardest career paths an artist can pursue, especially in the modern age,” so seeing his strip sit next to Peanuts and Garfield still feels surreal. Its arrival hints that the next wave of cartoonists is ready for the spotlight.
Parson says, “I don’t think I’m a funny person, but I feel I can make heartwarming characters worth caring about.” That’s why every panel leads with feeling first and punchlines second. Readers pop in to check on old friends, not just to chase a gag. Even on the quieter days, the sisters’ bond leaves you smiling—maybe thinking about your own family, too.
Above all, Parson wants Rosebuds to be “a rest stop that readers can check into for a bit, see their familiar friends, and move forward with life a little easier.” In a noisy world, a quick visit with the girls offers a reset button—proof that care, connection, and a good laugh still matter most.