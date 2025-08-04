ADVERTISEMENT

Sisters Rosa, Maria, and Maricela don’t live in a fairy tale—they live in the real, messy, and often hilarious world of “Rosebuds.” Cartoonist Deon Parson (aka $upr Dee) turns everyday squabbles, inside jokes, and tender moments into colorful comic strips that feel like peeking into your own family album.

Now a nationally syndicated feature, “Rosebuds” sits on Sunday funnies pages beside classics like “Peanuts” and “Garfield.” Each strip is a quick dose of warmth and laughter, reminding us that even when siblings drive us wild, there’s no bond quite like theirs. Scroll down and see why readers keep coming back to visit these three unstoppable sisters.

More info: Instagram | suprdee2.com | x.com | youtube.com | patreon.com