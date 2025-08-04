ADVERTISEMENT

Sisters Rosa, Maria, and Maricela don’t live in a fairy tale—they live in the real, messy, and often hilarious world of “Rosebuds.” Cartoonist Deon Parson (aka $upr Dee) turns everyday squabbles, inside jokes, and tender moments into colorful comic strips that feel like peeking into your own family album.

Now a nationally syndicated feature, “Rosebuds” sits on Sunday funnies pages beside classics like “Peanuts” and “Garfield.” Each strip is a quick dose of warmth and laughter, reminding us that even when siblings drive us wild, there’s no bond quite like theirs. Scroll down and see why readers keep coming back to visit these three unstoppable sisters.

More info: Instagram | suprdee2.com | x.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

#1

Comic strip by Deon Parson showing sisterhood moments with humor and daily grocery tasks.

Middle‑child Deon Parson freely admits that Rosebuds is stitched together from his own family memories. “Siblings are your first friends and enemies,” he told us, explaining how growing up between two sisters taught him that love and rivalry always travel as a pair. That lived‑in truth is why Rosa, Maria, and Maricela feel less like made‑up characters and more like kids you already know.
    #2

    Comic strip by Deon Parson showing sisterhood chaos with playful gag tape and lively expressions in a colorful style.

    #3

    Comic strip by Deon Parson showing a young girl reflecting on sisterhood’s beauty and challenges in a bedtime setting.

    Breaking into newspapers isn’t easy, but Rosebuds now runs coast to coast. Parson calls syndication “one of the hardest career paths an artist can pursue, especially in the modern age,” so seeing his strip sit next to Peanuts and Garfield still feels surreal. Its arrival hints that the next wave of cartoonists is ready for the spotlight.
    #4

    Comic by Deon Parson showing sisterhood moments with homework struggles and playful, loving interactions between sisters.

    #5

    Comic panels by Deon Parson showing two sisters with honey and bees, highlighting the humor and chaos of sisterhood.

    Parson says, “I don’t think I’m a funny person, but I feel I can make heartwarming characters worth caring about.” That’s why every panel leads with feeling first and punchlines second. Readers pop in to check on old friends, not just to chase a gag. Even on the quieter days, the sisters’ bond leaves you smiling—maybe thinking about your own family, too.

    #6

    Comic by Deon Parson showing sisterhood dynamics with two sisters in a conversation highlighting beauty and madness.

    #7

    Comic strip by Deon Parson showing sisterhood humor with playful characters discussing future and dreams.

    Above all, Parson wants Rosebuds to be “a rest stop that readers can check into for a bit, see their familiar friends, and move forward with life a little easier.” In a noisy world, a quick visit with the girls offers a reset button—proof that care, connection, and a good laugh still matter most.
    #8

    Comic strip by Deon Parson showing the beauty and madness of sisterhood with love and lunch surprises.

    #9

    Comic strip by Deon Parson featuring sisterhood with humor and warmth in a bakery setting.

    #10

    Comic strip by Deon Parson showing the beauty and madness of sisterhood with playful and humorous moments.

    #11

    Comic panels by Deon Parson showing two sisters negotiating movie plans, highlighting the beauty and madness of sisterhood.

    #12

    Comic strip by Deon Parson showing sisterhood humor with siblings at a dinner table and playful teasing interactions.

    #13

    Comic by Deon Parson showing the beauty and madness of sisterhood with playful and protective sibling interaction.

    #14

    Comic strip by Deon Parson showing the beauty and madness of sisterhood through humorous daily life moments.

    #15

    Comic by Deon Parson showing playful sisterhood moments with snow and humor in a winter setting.

    #16

    Comic strip illustrating sisterhood by Deon Parson, featuring two girls building a creative snow sculpture together.

    #17

    Comic strip by Deon Parson showing sisterhood moments with humor and everyday surprises between two sisters.

    #18

    Comic by Deon Parson shows sisterhood humor with a girl dropping hot food and another reading a book in the living room.

    #19

    Comic strip by Deon Parson showing the beauty and madness of sisterhood through daily life moments and humor.

    #20

    Comic strip by Deon Parson depicting sisterhood with humor and springtime allergy challenges outdoors.

    #21

    Comic strip by Deon Parson showing a woman experiencing back pain in a humorous sisterhood-themed scene.

    #22

    Comic strip by Deon Parson showing sisterhood moments with characters preparing lunch and discussing care and love.

    #23

    Comic by Deon Parson showcasing the beauty and madness of sisterhood with cooking and friendship moments.

    #24

    Comic strip by Deon Parson depicting the beauty and madness of sisterhood with heartfelt and humorous moments.

    #25

    Comic strip by Deon Parson illustrating sisterhood through a humorous conversation about grilled cheesecake.

    #26

    Comic panels by Deon Parson showing characters discussing the challenges and impact of school in sisterhood-themed humor.

    #27

    Comic strip by Deon Parson depicting the humor and chaos of sisterhood with playful home school scenes.

    #28

    Comic strip by Deon Parson showing playful sisterhood moments with humor and school-themed role play.

    #29

    Comic by Deon Parson showing playful sisterhood moments with humor and creativity in colorful cartoon style.

    #30

    Comic strip by Deon Parson showing playful sisterhood moments with dandelions, laughter, and chaos in vibrant illustration.

