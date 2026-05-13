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When I was backpacking through Europe, I met a Peruvian woman, and we hit it off. Strangely enough, an old couple thought that we were dating and passed some homophobic remarks. It made us laugh because people don’t realize how quickly women can bond, especially over toxic exes.

Speaking of female friendships, this woman instantly bonded with her boyfriend’s sister. Much to her surprise, he started suspecting that something was going on between the two. However, he was utterly rattled when the truth came out, which involved two pregnancies and a traumatic past! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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Sometimes, women form strong bonds pretty quickly, and it can be misunderstood by some people

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s sister and girlfriend hit it off really well, but he started suspecting that there was something going on between them as both were bi

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Image credits: syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When his sister said that his girlfriend was her crush, he confronted them, and his girlfriend brushed it off, but his sister got defensive

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Image credits: simonapilolla / Magnific (not the actual photo)

He couldn’t shake off his suspicions, so he confronted them together and found out that his sister’s cheater ex gave her an STD and also got violent with her

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Moreover, his sister was also pregnant, just like his girlfriend, so the two had quickly bonded over their secret pregnancies

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Image credits: im_still_there

The poster felt guilty that he had not noticed anything about his sister, but he was also delighted, as he would be an uncle and father soon

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) regretted doubting his sister (Amy) and his girlfriend (Emily). He was happy when the two bonded quickly, but he got uncomfortable with their relationship, as both were bi. He found it strange that Amy called Emily “wifey” and followed her like a lost puppy. However, things got out of hand when he overheard Amy “confess” her crush on Emily.

When OP spoke to Emily about it, she assured him that it was all common between girlfriends. However, when he confronted Amy, she became defensive, which further raised his suspicions. He honestly believed she had feelings for Emily, and it bothered him. Well, he soon gave an update that when he saw them together again, he brought it up in front of both of them.

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What he had not expected was for his sister to break into tears, while Emily looked sad. That’s when they revealed the truth, and OP was flabbergasted. It turned out that Amy’s boyfriend had cheated on her multiple times and given her an STD. When she confronted him about it, the guy got extremely violent. Well, Emily noticed how upset Amy was about everything, so the two got talking.

Moreover, both women realized they were pregnant, further strengthening their bond. Well, OP felt like a fool for not even realizing his sister was dating someone. Also, she had gotten defensive when he confronted her because it reminded her of her cheating ex. Well, it was a lot to take in for our guy, as he was going to be an uncle and a father soon.

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

It was shocking that OP had no clue about his sister’s traumatic past. Researchers emphasize that the pain caused by a partner’s cheating behavior can have emotionally devastating and long-lasting consequences. In fact, professionals have coined the term as Post-Infidelity Stress Disorder as it can feel like PTSD, causing anxiety, depression, and difficulty trusting others.

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Also, let’s not forget that Amy’s ex-boyfriend was also violent with her. Experts highlight that physical mistreatment as an adult can impair a person’s future relationships and interactions with others. Moreover, they may find it difficult to set boundaries, for example, or communicate their needs effectively, even after leaving the violent relationship or situation.

On top of all the drama, not only did Amy get an STD, but she also realized that she was pregnant. Studies stress that untreated mental health issues during pregnancy can affect both mother and baby. Depression and anxiety can disrupt prenatal care, leading to a higher risk of complications like gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and premature birth. It’s good that she “bonded” with someone in such a situation.

However, many netizens felt that the whole story sounded like a cover, and something was definitely going on between the two women. People just couldn’t fathom how Emily revealed her pregnancy to her sister-in-law/friend before telling her boyfriend. Do you think that is weird? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments below!

While some netizens pointed out that the bond was genuine, many felt that it all sounded highly suspicious

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