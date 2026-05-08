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Most people spend their lives searching for the one. That singular person who makes everything click into place, who feels like home, who you would choose again and again. It is a beautiful idea and the foundation of pretty much every romantic story ever told. Some people, however, operate on a slightly different philosophy. They believe in the two. The difference is that their partner usually has no idea they are part of a duo.

One woman was living what she thought was her love story, married, pregnant, building a life, completely unaware that her husband had decided there was enough of him to go around. She found out the way nobody ever wants to find out, when the other woman called with receipts.

More info: Reddit

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Most people spend their lives looking for the one, but some people operate on a different philosophy entirely, and their partner is usually the last to find out

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A woman had been with her husband for seven years when the other woman called with screenshots that reframed every single memory she thought she had

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Image credits: vailery / Magnific (not the actual photo)

He had told the other woman that his wife was just his roommate, then his “baby mom,” then claimed they were in an open marriage, all while coming home to his wife every night

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Image credits: dimaberlin / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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She has been holding everything together for months, working, parenting, and falling apart on the inside, while her husband has already started asking her to move forward

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Image credits: WorkingTurbulent8501

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She finally made a therapy appointment and decided she would tell her mother, in the hopes that sharing her hurt would ease the burden

The OP had been with her husband for seven years and married for three years when the other woman contacted her with screenshots. What those screenshots revealed was that her husband had been running a parallel relationship for two and a half years, spanning their engagement, their wedding, and her pregnancy. He had told the other woman that his wife was his roommate. Later, she became his “baby mom.”

Later still, they were apparently in an open marriage. He told the other woman he loved her, called them “soul tied,” and said he wanted both of them. He even brought her into their home. As the story usually goes, the other woman had not known he was married. When she found out, she contacted his wife, which is the only reason any of this came to light at all.

He had been lying to both of them simultaneously and with considerable skill for years, building an entire second emotional reality while coming home every night to the first one. The wife has been trying to hold everything together ever since she found out. Working, parenting, keeping the house running, and internally falling apart in ways she could not show anyone.

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The stress had affected her physically, dropping her milk supply during a time when she was trying to feed their baby. She described mourning multiple things simultaneously: her marriage, her sense of safety, her self-worth, and her motherhood journey all at once. Her husband says he is remorseful and wants reconciliation, but his remorse comes and goes, and he has already started pressuring her to move forward.

The narrator has been sitting in shock for months, has a 12-year-old stepson she is trying to protect from the fallout, and has finally made a therapy appointment and decided to tell her mother. She does not yet know what she is going to do, but she knows she cannot keep carrying it alone.

Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The first thing experts say after discovering an affair is to resist the urge to make any major decisions immediately. Focus on the basics first: eating, sleeping, breathing, and staying alive while the emotional earthquake is still happening. Filing for divorce, forcing a partner out, blowing up every relationship in sight—none of that needs to happen now. She has been defaulting to survival mode for three months.

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Infidelity exposes three types of people, says Affair Recovery. Sufferers get stuck in permanent bitterness, and builders focus on restoring what existed before, but without doing deeper work. Explorers use the pain as a catalyst for genuine transformation. Where she lands is still very much undecided, and that is completely appropriate for someone three months in.

The Grief Recovery Center answers the burning question: How do you know when it is time to leave? The answer involves watching for specific patterns. A partner who will not take accountability, who minimizes your feelings, or who is not genuinely committed to doing the work is telling you everything you need to know. Her husband has already started pressuring her to move forward before she has processed anything.

He doesn’t seem to be showing real remorse. That is impatience dressed up as remorse. She has a therapy appointment, she is telling her mother, and she is still standing after three months of carrying this entirely alone while rearing a baby and protecting a 12-year-old stepson. Whatever she decides, she is already doing the hardest part.

How do you think she should handle the situation? Share some thoughts in the comments!

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People in the comments believed the only logical way forward was to leave him, but that seems easier said than done when you are hiding behind a keyboard

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