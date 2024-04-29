Scroll down to explore the list of the newest designs shared on this page, and to read our interview with Pavlina Svarcova , an amigurumi crochet pattern creator. Also, if you missed our previous post featuring more handmade goodies , now is your chance to catch up.

Speaking of creative communities, the subreddit r/crochet is a great example! If you're into crocheting, this is the place for you. With over 1 million members, it's a treasure trove of inspiration for both “veteran” art enthusiasts and newcomers seeking fresh ideas for their projects.

Feeling crafty today? Here's something special for those who've been thinking about diving into a creative hobby but lacked the motivation to start. There's no doubt that each DIY project offers numerous benefits: it's a fun way to spend your free time, learn something new, connect with an inspiring community, and create something unique to enjoy. Sounds good, right?

#1 Crochet Flail! Share icon

#2 My Mother Just Finished This Wonderful Blanket For Me. I Just Wanted To Show It To The World, Hope That's Ok Share icon

#3 I Did It. Pink Fluffy Cow!! Share icon

Bored Panda reached out to Pavlina Svarcova, the person behind the cute amigurumi bear which was featured in the subreddit thread. Besides ready products, like small toys and decorations, shared by the artist on her social media profile, Svarcova also creates paid and free crochet patterns available for all the crafty folks in her Etsy store OliyankoAmi. We were curious to find out more details about Pavlina’s work and her creative projects. The artist told us more about how she initially got into crocheting: “I learned to crochet almost exactly a year ago thanks to my mother-in-law who one day sent a package to my son filled with crochet blankets and stuffed animals. At that time I had no idea that toys could be done by crocheting and what amigurumi is. I could hardly even pronounce it! She pointed me to the website of patterns and I went immediately yarn shopping. My mum then taught me how to make a basic chain and magic circle and I kept rewatching the same YouTube tutorial over and over until I memorized the basic stitches so I could make a ball. I made my first plushie a few days later and never stopped since.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Finished My Most Intricate Piece So Far And I Am Obsessed! Share icon

#5 Update On An Embroidery Bear Share icon

#6 I'm So Proud Of This, I Want To Yell It From The Rooftops Share icon

The DIY enthusiast shared with us what motivated her to turn it into a business. We learned that: “It happened when I realized, I can write a pattern. I love the idea of creating something from scratch and then sharing the steps with others so they can make it themselves. It makes my day each time I see someone has crocheted a toy using one of my patterns.”Pavlina has also described her creative process from idea to finished product: “My creative process always starts with inspiration. Whether it comes from real life, something I saw on the internet, or a cartoon I saw with my kid, the moment I see something I like, my head starts spinning. What kind of yarn should I use? What color combinations? What features should it have and what size should it be? It’s wild! I can’t really draw so the idea stays in my head until I can finally crochet the pieces. ADVERTISEMENT Before I even start crocheting, I check social media if someone else already has the same idea and the pattern already exists the way I imagined it. It’s almost impossible to create something that is not out there yet, but it’s very important to keep our interpretation original. And then, if it doesn’t exist yet, I finally start.”

#7 Made The Whole Lot Of Fruits And Veggies For My Niece ! Share icon

#8 Just Finished Designing My First Pattern: A Stretching Cat Share icon

#9 I Made A Strawberry 🍓 Beret Share icon

The Amigurumi creator continued: “For creating patterns, I then write down every single step of the process and take tons of pictures of every single piece along the way. You do not want to see my camera roll. It’s either pictures of my kid or random animal parts. It’s a gamble, really, and some things don’t work out at all, while some pieces turn out exactly as I imagined them. Once I’m happy with the final amigurumi, I type it all into the computer, add the pictures of the steps, and send it to my testers. They remake the toy based on my instructions and point out anything that should be fixed. The last part of the process is then publishing the pattern and sharing it with our amazing crochet community!” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My Only Successful Amigurumi, Lumpy The Whale Shark Share icon

#11 Burger Sweater Share icon

#12 My Biggest Work Yet 🥰 I Need Therapy After Having Weaved In All The Ends 🥲 Share icon

Svarcova creates adorable plush toys, suitable even for small children. We were wondering how the artist ensures the safety and durability of her crocheted toys, especially for the youngest users. Pavlina said: “I don’t sell my finished toys but I gift them to my family and, of course, my 2-year-old son. He is the definition of a boy and he tests the strength of my plushies mostly with his teeth. For that, I try to make sure the yarn I use is high quality and I sew the pieces together strongly to avoid accidents. I would also recommend not to use safety eyes and noses for young kids. They can loosen up and are a choking hazard for children up to 3 years. Toys with safety eyes are on a high shelf in our house and if he has access to any, I constantly inspect them to ensure the parts are not loose.”

#13 I’m An Emergency Service Worker, These Are Some “Trauma Teddies” I Made Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Worried The Sweater I Made For My Boyfriend Is Ugly 😭 Share icon

#15 My Daughter Asked For A Sad Duck 🦆 I Think I Delivered 😆 Share icon

Lastly, the OliyankoAmi creator shared with us which one of her designs became her favorite: “It’s my Christmas reindeer. He must be the most adorable amigurumi that ever came off of my hook and I have made him countless times for friends and family. This design was a complete surprise in the sense of how much attention it brought to me and my business and it opened the door to other collaborations and possibilities. He is my lucky reindeer!”

#16 She’s Beauty, She’s Grace, She’s An iPad Case Share icon

#17 After Getting So Many Lovely Words Here, You Encouraged Me To Buy Better Yarn And Crochet An Another Shirt For My Boyfriend With The Colours He Liked The Most Share icon

#18 Crocheted My Wedding Dress Share icon

#19 Y'all I Made A Dragon And Nobody In My House Appreciates It 😭 Share icon

#20 First Project Of The Year Done Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 What Should This Very Hungry Caterpillar Eat First? Share icon

#22 My Wife Doesn't Have Reddit, But I Wanted To Share This Giant Eevee Blanket That She Made! Share icon

#23 Here Is My Earthworm Will All The Hats! Share icon

#24 A Gift For My Surgeon After My Top Surgery. Top Surgery Tom With Removable Breasts, Hospital Gown, Binder, Drains, Drains Holder, Admission Bracelet, Shirt And Shorts Share icon

#25 This Hot Pink Boy Is Named Breakfast! Finished Just In Time For My Bday Tomorrow :) Share icon

#26 After Many Failed And Frogged Attempts, I Have Finally Finished Share icon

#27 I Used LEGO And Made My Wife A Yarn Holding Brace With Tensioner, To Replace Her Finger Share icon

#28 Which One Do You Prefer? No Ears Or With Ears Share icon

#29 Finally Finished My First Crochet Blanket! Share icon

#30 9 Months, Countless Frogs, Tears And Tantrums But I Have Conquered Everest Share icon

#31 My First Time Making An Adult Outfit ❤️ Share icon

#32 Blanket I Made For My Sister's Birthday A Couple Months Ago Share icon

#33 I Simply Refuse To Make Anything Sensible Share icon

#34 Started With A Pattern, Realized It Was Crap, Came Up With My Own Share icon

#35 My First Crochet Ever, Made With A Kit. Swipe To Laugh At What I Ended Up Making Share icon

#36 Crochet Dresses For My Barbies Share icon

#38 I’m So Proud 😍 Share icon

#39 Summer Night (Mosaic Crochet) Share icon

#40 King Sized Waffle Stitch Blanket I Made For My Friend! Share icon

#41 Crocheted My Daughters Picture She Drew Share icon

#42 Finished This Beauty In Just Under A Month Share icon I have a nephew getting married in the spring. His grandma, who is no longer living, traditionally made a wedding ring quilt for gifts, and when I was shown the Double Wedding ring Herlirloom Blanket Crochet pattern by JenniferOlivarez (on Etsy...i couldn't figure out how to link and hope this is acceptable), I knew I had to give it a try. I used (I think) 6 balls Lion Brand Pound of Love in Antique White , and a 4.0mm hook. I'm so pleased with how it turned out, and am about to start another for myself.

#43 Ever Been Inspired By Your Cats Colors? Share icon

#44 Two Recent Makes Share icon

#45 Made A Little Jacket For My Bearded Dragon Share icon

#46 Just Some Dino Nuggets Share icon

#47 King Sized Puff Blanket! (Thoughts On Adding Border For Structural Integrity) Share icon

#49 Finished My Scarf And I Couldn't Be More Proud Share icon

#50 Crochet Banner I Made Freehand! Hope My Boss Never Sees This 🙃 Share icon

#51 I Made A Throw To Match My Living Room Share icon

#52 Oh My God Y'all. I Finally Finished Share icon

#53 Finished This Baby Blanket For My Best Friend, So Happy With How It Turned Out! 🐢 Share icon

#54 Finally Finished My First Doll🙂. I’m Still Pretty New To Crochet But I Like It! Share icon

#55 Just Finished!!! I Don't Ever Want To Use This Type Of Yarn Again!! Share icon

#56 I Made This Stargazer Lily For My New Girlfriend For Valentine's Day Cuz They're Her Favorite Flowers But I Used Thicker Yarn Than The Pattern Called For Thinking It'd Be Fine But It Looks Like A Toddler Made It 😔 Share icon

#57 I Made An Outfit For My Dance Performance 🥰 Share icon

#58 I’ve Waited A Long Time To Be Able To Post My First Wearable🥹 Share icon

#59 102,000 Stitches Later… Share icon

#60 Here It Is! My Very First Crochet Dress! Share icon This was a lot of work, the yoke such a challenge that I put it away for a while. The pockets are a fancy granny square I found on YouTube. The pattern is Drops Sandy Shores, and the yarn Drops Belle

#61 I Did It! I Crocheted My Wedding Bouquet! (And Got Married!) Share icon

#62 Crochet Sweater By Me Share icon

#63 Is This Good Enough To Gift To My Niece? Share icon

#64 I Made The Dapper Dad Pullover For My Husband Share icon

#65 Just Finished!! Share icon

#66 Guys I Think I Went Overboard For This Winter Share icon

#67 Cable Crochet Share icon

#68 Almost Sold By Family For $1. By My Late Aunt, ~30 Years Ago. Just Want Others To Appreciate It As I Do Share icon

#69 8 Seasons Of Criminal Minds Later And It’s Complete <3 Share icon

#70 My First Top-Down Sweater! Share icon

#71 My First Solo Travel Blanket! Share icon

#72 My (Very) Colourful Stitch Sampler Blanket Share icon

#73 Mosaic Crochet Bookcase Share icon

#74 Couldn’t Buy It…so I Made It Share icon

#75 Finished My First Crochet Sweater :) Share icon

#76 Be Mine Share icon

#77 Just Wanted To Share This Gem I Saw On Marketplace Share icon

#78 Just Finished This Free-Handed Diamond Mesh Sweater. I Will Never Be Able To Wear This In Public So Reddit Will Do Lol Share icon

#79 This Sweater Is The Best Thing I've Made So Far Share icon

#80 I Made A Mini Animal Crossing Me For A Close Friend Who’s Moved Way - This Way We Can Always Hang Out 🥰 Share icon

#81 I'm A Beginner. I Didn't Take Into Consideration Dimensional Changes With Yarn Size Share icon

#82 I Survived Cable Crochet! Share icon

#83 This Blanket Took Me 4 Months. I Finished It At 3pm Today! Share icon

#84 All Right, Which One Of You Did This? Share icon

#85 I Just Finished My Baby’s Blanket, So… Come Any Day Now, Baby Boy! Share icon

#86 Scarf For My Friend Share icon

#87 Finished My First Sweater Share icon

#88 This May Be My Favorite Baby Blanket I’ve Ever Made 🥹 Share icon

#89 I Haven't Crocheted Anything In 12 Years. First Time Making A Plushie Share icon

#90 Goodbye Petal Granny Squares Share icon

#91 My Favorite Teacher Caught Me Cheating On Her Exam So I Made Her This Share icon

#92 Why Gauge Is Important Share icon

#93 After Finishing The Blanket, I Ended Up With More Yarn That I Didn’t Use So I Ended Up Making A Baby Sweater With The Extra Yarn I Had Left Over Share icon

#94 I Recently Discovered That A Single Crochet Band + Any Blanket Edging = Cute Tiara, And I’m So Excited At The Possibilities Share icon

#95 Literally Wearing This For The Rest Of My Life Share icon

#96 When I Don’t Know What To Do I Make Baskets Share icon

#97 Just Finished This Big Blanket And It’s So Soft ❤️ Share icon

#98 So I Tried To Crochet With Metalwire Today And It Turned Out Well :) Share icon

#99 I Made A 12 Foot Snake Share icon

#100 Surprise Bouquet Blanket For My Girlfriend! Share icon

#101 Just Thought I'd Show Off The First Wearable I Finished Recently :) Share icon

#102 Turned My Persian Tiles Into An Oversized Cardigan. I Fell On Ice And I'm Going Into An Elbow Surgery On Tuesday And Don't Know When I Can Get Back To Crochet And Other Hobbies. Stay Safe Out There! Share icon

#103 Just Finished This Sweater!! Share icon

#104 Pink Clouds Tapestry. Opinions? Share icon

#105 Hot Off My Hook! A Little Vest Made From Waste Yarn 🧶 Share icon

#106 Finished My First Ever Sweater! Modeled Here By My Sweet Husband Share icon

#107 I Made This Little Wrap And I'm Obsessed! Share icon

#108 After Being Single For 20+ Years, I've Been Dating Someone I Met On Hinge For Almost 4 Months Now. She Crocheted This Pillow For Me. She's Just Dreamy 😊 Share icon