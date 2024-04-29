ADVERTISEMENT

Feeling crafty today? Here's something special for those who've been thinking about diving into a creative hobby but lacked the motivation to start. There's no doubt that each DIY project offers numerous benefits: it's a fun way to spend your free time, learn something new, connect with an inspiring community, and create something unique to enjoy. Sounds good, right?

Speaking of creative communities, the subreddit r/crochet is a great example! If you're into crocheting, this is the place for you. With over 1 million members, it's a treasure trove of inspiration for both “veteran” art enthusiasts and newcomers seeking fresh ideas for their projects.

Scroll down to explore the list of the newest designs shared on this page, and to read our interview with Pavlina Svarcova, an amigurumi crochet pattern creator. Also, if you missed our previous post featuring more handmade goodies, now is your chance to catch up.

#1

Crochet Flail!

SweetPeaches102 Report

#2

My Mother Just Finished This Wonderful Blanket For Me. I Just Wanted To Show It To The World, Hope That's Ok

WhichUsernameCanIUse Report

#3

I Did It. Pink Fluffy Cow!!

kviiilyn- Report

Bored Panda reached out to Pavlina Svarcova, the person behind the cute amigurumi bear which was featured in the subreddit thread. Besides ready products, like small toys and decorations, shared by the artist on her social media profile, Svarcova also creates paid and free crochet patterns available for all the crafty folks in her Etsy store OliyankoAmi.

We were curious to find out more details about Pavlina’s work and her creative projects. The artist told us more about how she initially got into crocheting: “I learned to crochet almost exactly a year ago thanks to my mother-in-law who one day sent a package to my son filled with crochet blankets and stuffed animals. At that time I had no idea that toys could be done by crocheting and what amigurumi is. I could hardly even pronounce it! She pointed me to the website of patterns and I went immediately yarn shopping. My mum then taught me how to make a basic chain and magic circle and I kept rewatching the same YouTube tutorial over and over until I memorized the basic stitches so I could make a ball. I made my first plushie a few days later and never stopped since.”

#4

Finished My Most Intricate Piece So Far And I Am Obsessed!

Useful-Dog-2552 Report

#5

Update On An Embroidery Bear

AsparagusPleasant646 Report

#6

I'm So Proud Of This, I Want To Yell It From The Rooftops

jibberish13 Report

The DIY enthusiast shared with us what motivated her to turn it into a business. We learned that: “It happened when I realized, I can write a pattern. I love the idea of creating something from scratch and then sharing the steps with others so they can make it themselves. It makes my day each time I see someone has crocheted a toy using one of my patterns.”Pavlina has also described her creative process from idea to finished product: “My creative process always starts with inspiration. Whether it comes from real life, something I saw on the internet, or a cartoon I saw with my kid, the moment I see something I like, my head starts spinning. What kind of yarn should I use? What color combinations? What features should it have and what size should it be? It’s wild! I can’t really draw so the idea stays in my head until I can finally crochet the pieces.

Before I even start crocheting, I check social media if someone else already has the same idea and the pattern already exists the way I imagined it. It’s almost impossible to create something that is not out there yet, but it’s very important to keep our interpretation original. And then, if it doesn’t exist yet, I finally start.”
#7

Made The Whole Lot Of Fruits And Veggies For My Niece !

DD_Frenchy Report

#8

Just Finished Designing My First Pattern: A Stretching Cat

Technical-Egg-975 Report

#9

I Made A Strawberry 🍓 Beret

cutekikimora Report

The Amigurumi creator continued: “For creating patterns, I then write down every single step of the process and take tons of pictures of every single piece along the way. You do not want to see my camera roll. It’s either pictures of my kid or random animal parts. It’s a gamble, really, and some things don’t work out at all, while some pieces turn out exactly as I imagined them. Once I’m happy with the final amigurumi, I type it all into the computer, add the pictures of the steps, and send it to my testers. They remake the toy based on my instructions and point out anything that should be fixed. The last part of the process is then publishing the pattern and sharing it with our amazing crochet community!”

#10

My Only Successful Amigurumi, Lumpy The Whale Shark

starfister101 Report

#11

Burger Sweater

evilgaysex Report

#12

My Biggest Work Yet 🥰 I Need Therapy After Having Weaved In All The Ends 🥲

SadWizzard88 Report

Svarcova creates adorable plush toys, suitable even for small children. We were wondering how the artist ensures the safety and durability of her crocheted toys, especially for the youngest users. Pavlina said: “I don’t sell my finished toys but I gift them to my family and, of course, my 2-year-old son. He is the definition of a boy and he tests the strength of my plushies mostly with his teeth. For that, I try to make sure the yarn I use is high quality and I sew the pieces together strongly to avoid accidents. I would also recommend not to use safety eyes and noses for young kids. They can loosen up and are a choking hazard for children up to 3 years. Toys with safety eyes are on a high shelf in our house and if he has access to any, I constantly inspect them to ensure the parts are not loose.”
#13

I’m An Emergency Service Worker, These Are Some “Trauma Teddies” I Made

MaddieClaire344 Report

#14

Worried The Sweater I Made For My Boyfriend Is Ugly 😭

farsez Report

#15

My Daughter Asked For A Sad Duck 🦆 I Think I Delivered 😆

Rachaem Report

Lastly, the OliyankoAmi creator shared with us which one of her designs became her favorite: “It’s my Christmas reindeer. He must be the most adorable amigurumi that ever came off of my hook and I have made him countless times for friends and family. This design was a complete surprise in the sense of how much attention it brought to me and my business and it opened the door to other collaborations and possibilities. He is my lucky reindeer!”
#16

She’s Beauty, She’s Grace, She’s An iPad Case

2sangblitz Report

#17

After Getting So Many Lovely Words Here, You Encouraged Me To Buy Better Yarn And Crochet An Another Shirt For My Boyfriend With The Colours He Liked The Most

Gtinchen Report

#18

Crocheted My Wedding Dress

iwonthewar032722 Report

#19

Y'all I Made A Dragon And Nobody In My House Appreciates It 😭

Queen_of_Cats_ Report

#20

First Project Of The Year Done

jettyblue77 Report

What Should This Very Hungry Caterpillar Eat First?

dunners64 Report

#22

My Wife Doesn't Have Reddit, But I Wanted To Share This Giant Eevee Blanket That She Made!

Oreo112 Report

#23

Here Is My Earthworm Will All The Hats!

Monsterplum Report

#24

A Gift For My Surgeon After My Top Surgery. Top Surgery Tom With Removable Breasts, Hospital Gown, Binder, Drains, Drains Holder, Admission Bracelet, Shirt And Shorts

ijustlovesnails Report

#25

This Hot Pink Boy Is Named Breakfast! Finished Just In Time For My Bday Tomorrow :)

psychso86 Report

#26

After Many Failed And Frogged Attempts, I Have Finally Finished

KindArcher7195 Report

#27

I Used LEGO And Made My Wife A Yarn Holding Brace With Tensioner, To Replace Her Finger

InspiredByMadness611 Report

#28

Which One Do You Prefer? No Ears Or With Ears

MimisHouseOfYarn Report

#29

Finally Finished My First Crochet Blanket!

MutterderKartoffel Report

#30

9 Months, Countless Frogs, Tears And Tantrums But I Have Conquered Everest

CBA_with_life Report

#31

My First Time Making An Adult Outfit ❤️

Objective_Abroad_701 Report

#32

Blanket I Made For My Sister's Birthday A Couple Months Ago

Queenoflibras_ Report

#33

I Simply Refuse To Make Anything Sensible

annefrankoffical Report

#34

Started With A Pattern, Realized It Was Crap, Came Up With My Own

Royal-Classic438 Report

#35

My First Crochet Ever, Made With A Kit. Swipe To Laugh At What I Ended Up Making

App_Store-5000 Report

#36

Crochet Dresses For My Barbies

SpaceLlama_Pacmans Report

#37

Finished🥵

Opposite-Version-682 Report

#38

I’m So Proud 😍

WhitneyAnn730 Report

#39

Summer Night (Mosaic Crochet)

vim674 Report

#40

King Sized Waffle Stitch Blanket I Made For My Friend!

IDontAgreeToTheTerms Report

#41

Crocheted My Daughters Picture She Drew

Elaine_Marley1 Report

#42

Finished This Beauty In Just Under A Month

I have a nephew getting married in the spring. His grandma, who is no longer living, traditionally made a wedding ring quilt for gifts, and when I was shown the Double Wedding ring Herlirloom Blanket Crochet pattern by JenniferOlivarez (on Etsy...i couldn't figure out how to link and hope this is acceptable), I knew I had to give it a try. I used (I think) 6 balls Lion Brand Pound of Love in Antique White , and a 4.0mm hook. I'm so pleased with how it turned out, and am about to start another for myself.

Neffijer Report

#43

Ever Been Inspired By Your Cats Colors?

Dearadnarim Report

#44

Two Recent Makes

UnicornReality Report

#45

Made A Little Jacket For My Bearded Dragon

11615121215 Report

#46

Just Some Dino Nuggets

CosyBosyCrochet Report

#47

King Sized Puff Blanket! (Thoughts On Adding Border For Structural Integrity)

Altruistic-Kick1529 Report

#48

👁️👄👁️abomination

nonsequiturnip Report

#49

Finished My Scarf And I Couldn't Be More Proud

pcjones1991 Report

#50

Crochet Banner I Made Freehand! Hope My Boss Never Sees This 🙃

420georgia Report

#51

I Made A Throw To Match My Living Room

koukkuunkoukussa Report

#52

Oh My God Y'all. I Finally Finished

Crilbyte Report

#53

Finished This Baby Blanket For My Best Friend, So Happy With How It Turned Out! 🐢

Dondae Report

#54

Finally Finished My First Doll🙂. I’m Still Pretty New To Crochet But I Like It!

Superb_Product_2908 Report

#55

Just Finished!!! I Don't Ever Want To Use This Type Of Yarn Again!!

hookedonpurple Report

#56

I Made This Stargazer Lily For My New Girlfriend For Valentine's Day Cuz They're Her Favorite Flowers But I Used Thicker Yarn Than The Pattern Called For Thinking It'd Be Fine But It Looks Like A Toddler Made It 😔

theangstmaster Report

#57

I Made An Outfit For My Dance Performance 🥰

isyouohkay Report

#58

I’ve Waited A Long Time To Be Able To Post My First Wearable🥹

Winter_Pitch_1180 Report

#59

102,000 Stitches Later…

[deleted] Report

#60

Here It Is! My Very First Crochet Dress!

This was a lot of work, the yoke such a challenge that I put it away for a while. The pockets are a fancy granny square I found on YouTube. The pattern is Drops Sandy Shores, and the yarn Drops Belle

mormonenomore2 Report

#61

I Did It! I Crocheted My Wedding Bouquet! (And Got Married!)

crazystitcher Report

#62

Crochet Sweater By Me

kung-fu-khala Report

#63

Is This Good Enough To Gift To My Niece?

JulietSenpai Report

#64

I Made The Dapper Dad Pullover For My Husband

seed_lady Report

#65

Just Finished!!

Big_Throat_9235 Report

Guys I Think I Went Overboard For This Winter

Luminarada Report

Cable Crochet

I_Can_But_I_Wont_ Report

#68

Almost Sold By Family For $1. By My Late Aunt, ~30 Years Ago. Just Want Others To Appreciate It As I Do

blackdima Report

#69

8 Seasons Of Criminal Minds Later And It’s Complete <3

Sad-Row-4204 Report

#70

My First Top-Down Sweater!

handmadekaty Report

#71

My First Solo Travel Blanket!

f_a_k_ Report

#72

My (Very) Colourful Stitch Sampler Blanket

drivinginagetawaycar Report

#73

Mosaic Crochet Bookcase

Bookworm_Laura Report

#74

Couldn’t Buy It…so I Made It

Wear_Tall Report

#75

Finished My First Crochet Sweater :)

generationfire Report

#76

Be Mine

nonsequiturnip Report

Just Wanted To Share This Gem I Saw On Marketplace

agirlandheranimals Report

#78

Just Finished This Free-Handed Diamond Mesh Sweater. I Will Never Be Able To Wear This In Public So Reddit Will Do Lol

verysadmonk Report

#79

This Sweater Is The Best Thing I've Made So Far

KateFromNowhere Report

#80

I Made A Mini Animal Crossing Me For A Close Friend Who’s Moved Way - This Way We Can Always Hang Out 🥰

Tense_Spence Report

#81

I'm A Beginner. I Didn't Take Into Consideration Dimensional Changes With Yarn Size

KiwiMurky736 Report

#82

I Survived Cable Crochet!

Odd-Mine4963 Report

#83

This Blanket Took Me 4 Months. I Finished It At 3pm Today!

Sabriel_Love Report

#84

All Right, Which One Of You Did This?

General-Cantaloupe Report

#85

I Just Finished My Baby’s Blanket, So… Come Any Day Now, Baby Boy!

Thistlewhite Report

#86

Scarf For My Friend

Shewwimonster Report

Finished My First Sweater

Photo_Bandit Report

#88

This May Be My Favorite Baby Blanket I’ve Ever Made 🥹

OrdinaryJealous Report

#89

I Haven't Crocheted Anything In 12 Years. First Time Making A Plushie

maybe_chocolate Report

#90

Goodbye Petal Granny Squares

TheUltimateShart Report

#91

My Favorite Teacher Caught Me Cheating On Her Exam So I Made Her This

whitewashedblackgirl Report

#92

Why Gauge Is Important

Greasydorito Report

#93

After Finishing The Blanket, I Ended Up With More Yarn That I Didn’t Use So I Ended Up Making A Baby Sweater With The Extra Yarn I Had Left Over

SquishKitty2022 Report

#94

I Recently Discovered That A Single Crochet Band + Any Blanket Edging = Cute Tiara, And I’m So Excited At The Possibilities

StrikingReporter255 Report

#95

Literally Wearing This For The Rest Of My Life

morisempaii Report

#96

When I Don’t Know What To Do I Make Baskets

itsluckyyarn Report

Just Finished This Big Blanket And It’s So Soft ❤️

littlebearpup Report

#98

So I Tried To Crochet With Metalwire Today And It Turned Out Well :)

Oneasu Report

#99

I Made A 12 Foot Snake

Correct_Assumption90 Report

#100

Surprise Bouquet Blanket For My Girlfriend!

zeppelliot Report

#101

Just Thought I'd Show Off The First Wearable I Finished Recently :)

Slice_Of_Life_03 Report

#102

Turned My Persian Tiles Into An Oversized Cardigan. I Fell On Ice And I'm Going Into An Elbow Surgery On Tuesday And Don't Know When I Can Get Back To Crochet And Other Hobbies. Stay Safe Out There!

kaijakyllikki Report

#103

Just Finished This Sweater!!

lexbetts Report

#104

Pink Clouds Tapestry. Opinions?

CaribbeanBrezze Report

#105

Hot Off My Hook! A Little Vest Made From Waste Yarn 🧶

420georgia Report

#106

Finished My First Ever Sweater! Modeled Here By My Sweet Husband

acidalia-planitia Report

I Made This Little Wrap And I'm Obsessed!

faithmauk Report

#108

After Being Single For 20+ Years, I've Been Dating Someone I Met On Hinge For Almost 4 Months Now. She Crocheted This Pillow For Me. She's Just Dreamy 😊

I_AM_VENNLIG Report

#109

My First Amigurumi Had To Be Special 😂

Mistyquetzalcoatl Report

