Feeling crafty today? Here's something special for those who've been thinking about diving into a creative hobby but lacked the motivation to start. There's no doubt that each DIY project offers numerous benefits: it's a fun way to spend your free time, learn something new, connect with an inspiring community, and create something unique to enjoy. Sounds good, right?
Speaking of creative communities, the subreddit r/crochet is a great example! If you're into crocheting, this is the place for you. With over 1 million members, it's a treasure trove of inspiration for both “veteran” art enthusiasts and newcomers seeking fresh ideas for their projects.
Scroll down to explore the list of the newest designs shared on this page, and to read our interview with Pavlina Svarcova, an amigurumi crochet pattern creator. Also, if you missed our previous post featuring more handmade goodies, now is your chance to catch up.
Crochet Flail!
My Mother Just Finished This Wonderful Blanket For Me. I Just Wanted To Show It To The World, Hope That's Ok
I Did It. Pink Fluffy Cow!!
Bored Panda reached out to Pavlina Svarcova, the person behind the cute amigurumi bear which was featured in the subreddit thread. Besides ready products, like small toys and decorations, shared by the artist on her social media profile, Svarcova also creates paid and free crochet patterns available for all the crafty folks in her Etsy store OliyankoAmi.
We were curious to find out more details about Pavlina’s work and her creative projects. The artist told us more about how she initially got into crocheting: “I learned to crochet almost exactly a year ago thanks to my mother-in-law who one day sent a package to my son filled with crochet blankets and stuffed animals. At that time I had no idea that toys could be done by crocheting and what amigurumi is. I could hardly even pronounce it! She pointed me to the website of patterns and I went immediately yarn shopping. My mum then taught me how to make a basic chain and magic circle and I kept rewatching the same YouTube tutorial over and over until I memorized the basic stitches so I could make a ball. I made my first plushie a few days later and never stopped since.”
Finished My Most Intricate Piece So Far And I Am Obsessed!
Update On An Embroidery Bear
I'm So Proud Of This, I Want To Yell It From The Rooftops
The DIY enthusiast shared with us what motivated her to turn it into a business. We learned that: “It happened when I realized, I can write a pattern. I love the idea of creating something from scratch and then sharing the steps with others so they can make it themselves. It makes my day each time I see someone has crocheted a toy using one of my patterns.”Pavlina has also described her creative process from idea to finished product: “My creative process always starts with inspiration. Whether it comes from real life, something I saw on the internet, or a cartoon I saw with my kid, the moment I see something I like, my head starts spinning. What kind of yarn should I use? What color combinations? What features should it have and what size should it be? It’s wild! I can’t really draw so the idea stays in my head until I can finally crochet the pieces.
Before I even start crocheting, I check social media if someone else already has the same idea and the pattern already exists the way I imagined it. It’s almost impossible to create something that is not out there yet, but it’s very important to keep our interpretation original. And then, if it doesn’t exist yet, I finally start.”
Made The Whole Lot Of Fruits And Veggies For My Niece !
Just Finished Designing My First Pattern: A Stretching Cat
I Made A Strawberry 🍓 Beret
The Amigurumi creator continued: “For creating patterns, I then write down every single step of the process and take tons of pictures of every single piece along the way. You do not want to see my camera roll. It’s either pictures of my kid or random animal parts. It’s a gamble, really, and some things don’t work out at all, while some pieces turn out exactly as I imagined them. Once I’m happy with the final amigurumi, I type it all into the computer, add the pictures of the steps, and send it to my testers. They remake the toy based on my instructions and point out anything that should be fixed. The last part of the process is then publishing the pattern and sharing it with our amazing crochet community!”
My Only Successful Amigurumi, Lumpy The Whale Shark
Burger Sweater
My Biggest Work Yet 🥰 I Need Therapy After Having Weaved In All The Ends 🥲
Svarcova creates adorable plush toys, suitable even for small children. We were wondering how the artist ensures the safety and durability of her crocheted toys, especially for the youngest users. Pavlina said: “I don’t sell my finished toys but I gift them to my family and, of course, my 2-year-old son. He is the definition of a boy and he tests the strength of my plushies mostly with his teeth. For that, I try to make sure the yarn I use is high quality and I sew the pieces together strongly to avoid accidents. I would also recommend not to use safety eyes and noses for young kids. They can loosen up and are a choking hazard for children up to 3 years. Toys with safety eyes are on a high shelf in our house and if he has access to any, I constantly inspect them to ensure the parts are not loose.”
I’m An Emergency Service Worker, These Are Some “Trauma Teddies” I Made
Worried The Sweater I Made For My Boyfriend Is Ugly 😭
My Daughter Asked For A Sad Duck 🦆 I Think I Delivered 😆
Lastly, the OliyankoAmi creator shared with us which one of her designs became her favorite: “It’s my Christmas reindeer. He must be the most adorable amigurumi that ever came off of my hook and I have made him countless times for friends and family. This design was a complete surprise in the sense of how much attention it brought to me and my business and it opened the door to other collaborations and possibilities. He is my lucky reindeer!”
She’s Beauty, She’s Grace, She’s An iPad Case
After Getting So Many Lovely Words Here, You Encouraged Me To Buy Better Yarn And Crochet An Another Shirt For My Boyfriend With The Colours He Liked The Most
Crocheted My Wedding Dress
Y'all I Made A Dragon And Nobody In My House Appreciates It 😭
First Project Of The Year Done
What Should This Very Hungry Caterpillar Eat First?
My Wife Doesn't Have Reddit, But I Wanted To Share This Giant Eevee Blanket That She Made!
Here Is My Earthworm Will All The Hats!
A Gift For My Surgeon After My Top Surgery. Top Surgery Tom With Removable Breasts, Hospital Gown, Binder, Drains, Drains Holder, Admission Bracelet, Shirt And Shorts
This Hot Pink Boy Is Named Breakfast! Finished Just In Time For My Bday Tomorrow :)
After Many Failed And Frogged Attempts, I Have Finally Finished
I Used LEGO And Made My Wife A Yarn Holding Brace With Tensioner, To Replace Her Finger
Which One Do You Prefer? No Ears Or With Ears
Finally Finished My First Crochet Blanket!
9 Months, Countless Frogs, Tears And Tantrums But I Have Conquered Everest
My First Time Making An Adult Outfit ❤️
Blanket I Made For My Sister's Birthday A Couple Months Ago
I Simply Refuse To Make Anything Sensible
Started With A Pattern, Realized It Was Crap, Came Up With My Own
My First Crochet Ever, Made With A Kit. Swipe To Laugh At What I Ended Up Making
Crochet Dresses For My Barbies
Finished🥵
I’m So Proud 😍
Summer Night (Mosaic Crochet)
King Sized Waffle Stitch Blanket I Made For My Friend!
Crocheted My Daughters Picture She Drew
Finished This Beauty In Just Under A Month
I have a nephew getting married in the spring. His grandma, who is no longer living, traditionally made a wedding ring quilt for gifts, and when I was shown the Double Wedding ring Herlirloom Blanket Crochet pattern by JenniferOlivarez (on Etsy...i couldn't figure out how to link and hope this is acceptable), I knew I had to give it a try. I used (I think) 6 balls Lion Brand Pound of Love in Antique White , and a 4.0mm hook. I'm so pleased with how it turned out, and am about to start another for myself.
Ever Been Inspired By Your Cats Colors?
Two Recent Makes
Made A Little Jacket For My Bearded Dragon
Just Some Dino Nuggets
King Sized Puff Blanket! (Thoughts On Adding Border For Structural Integrity)
Finished My Scarf And I Couldn't Be More Proud
Crochet Banner I Made Freehand! Hope My Boss Never Sees This 🙃
I Made A Throw To Match My Living Room
Oh My God Y'all. I Finally Finished
Finished This Baby Blanket For My Best Friend, So Happy With How It Turned Out! 🐢
Finally Finished My First Doll🙂. I’m Still Pretty New To Crochet But I Like It!
Just Finished!!! I Don't Ever Want To Use This Type Of Yarn Again!!
I Made This Stargazer Lily For My New Girlfriend For Valentine's Day Cuz They're Her Favorite Flowers But I Used Thicker Yarn Than The Pattern Called For Thinking It'd Be Fine But It Looks Like A Toddler Made It 😔
what toddlers do you know?!! this is stunning! the colours and patterns are great, nice work
I Made An Outfit For My Dance Performance 🥰
I’ve Waited A Long Time To Be Able To Post My First Wearable🥹
102,000 Stitches Later…
Here It Is! My Very First Crochet Dress!
This was a lot of work, the yoke such a challenge that I put it away for a while. The pockets are a fancy granny square I found on YouTube. The pattern is Drops Sandy Shores, and the yarn Drops Belle