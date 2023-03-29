111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic
We’ve always had a soft spot for arts and crafts because, to us, creating something with our own hands (or, rather, paws) is one of the most satisfying things there is. And although we’re quite the accomplished pandas when it comes to drawing, working with clay, and even sewing, we’re just completely inept in paper crafting. You know, when we take a sheet of paper in our paws, we feel like we’re from that meme - a weird expression on our faces with unsolved mathematical equations running through our momentarily logic-devoid minds. Still, we’re not the ones to give up easily on our paper crafts dreams, so we searched all over the internet to find some paper craft ideas that would be truly doable and would look as though they were made by DIY Da Vinci once finished. And we found them! And compiled them into this paper crafting ideas list! And it’s here for you to rediscover your paper folding, cutting, and crumpling prowess once again.
Right-o, so these craft ideas from paper range from ones that could be done by an avid origami practitioner to later boast of their inhuman paper-bending abilities to DIY projects you can do together with your kids, dogs, and cats while a rabid goose is scaring the bejesus out of you. Not necessarily in that order. In short, you’ll find paper crafting ideas that’ll heighten the heck out of your usual gift-wrapping practices and that’ll allow you to create absolutely one-of-a-kind wall decor, paper statuettes, and stuff you could actually use purposefully. Not that it’s a very important part of paper crafting.
Now, ready to take a look at these awesome paper craft ideas we’ve rounded up in our nifty thrifty list? If so, you know what to do - skip around the block, memorize a poem, and brew yourself some newt-eye tea. After that, scroll right down to reveal the paper crafting ideas, give your vote for the most awesome projects, and share this article with your friends.
It Took Me 50 Hours To Fold This Origami Figure From One Uncut Square Of Paper. It’s A Samurai Riding A Kirin (Japanese Unicorn)
Paper Sculptures - Designed And Built By Me
This Is Made Out Of Paper
My Wife Told Me To Do A Craft With Our 6yo Son. 40 Hours Later. Paper Mache
I Designed Some Posable Koi Made Only From Paper, No Glue Or Tape. They Can Bend In Any Direction
Duck!
7 Weekends Of Work And A Portion Of The Spirited Away Diorama Is Done. The Work Continues
Mini Ponyo House Paper Craft That I Completed Today
City Fox - Made From Kit, First Really Complex Project
Wattle Flowers With Painted Leaves
Seaworks: Maiden Of The Seas
This Origami Dragon I Folded
Paper Craft Idea
Rhino Paper Craft
Paper Earth 2200
Origami Alduin, The World Eater, Designed By Satoshi Kamiya And Folded By Me From One Piece Of Paper
It's folded from a giant 1.4 meter paper, and it took me 40 hours to make, in the span of 2 weeks. No cuts involved.
Not The Last Unicorn
Detailed Origami Crusifix That I Made From 1 Piece Of Paper
A Life-Size Origami Mouse, Folded From A Square Of Paper
Wearable Art - Something I’ve Always Wanted To Try Making
My First Completed Papercraft- Flying Hot Air Balloons!!
Made A Panda Head Origami From Recycled Folders
3D Origami Charmander
Nazgul Test Fold By Jason Ku. Folded By Me. 60cm Biotope
DIY Wall Clock I Made From Paper Cones
Beautifully Colorful Quilled Paper Art
Here We Go
This Is Both Paper And An Edible Medium (Wafer Paper)
I Made A Rat For My Wife For Our (Lockdown) Anniversary
Natural History Museum - London , Parth Kothekar, Papercutting, 2022
Ancient Dragon Designed By Satoshi Kamiya And Folded By Me, From One 20cm Square
"Quilling" A From Of Paper Craft Art Done Using The "Papercut" Model
It’s So Cute
Paper Craft Flower Idea
Made Of Paper, Four-Leaf Clover Bouquet
Pansy
Paper Craft Idea
Paper Craft Idea
Barrel Fever
Poetic And Timeless
Japanese Paper Sculptor Harukiru Crafts Sculptures From Discarded Snack Packaging
My Third Attempt At A Papercraft Build - Took Me A Long Time, Maybe 12 To 14 Hours At Least
Learning new things at every build - just wanted to share.
Green Backed Heron Catching A Fish, A Miniature Paper Art Painted With Watercolours From My 1000 Days Of Miniature Art Series
Paper Silhouette Light Box I Made My Wife For Our Wedding
An Origami Dung Beetle I Folded From One Uncut Square Of Paper
One Of My 8th Grade Band Students Made An Origami Guitar And Gave It To Me!
Some Paper Lavender
Happy International Women’s Day!
Paper Craft Idea
Simple Decor
Paper Craft Idea
My Papercraft - I've Now Made Them In Kit Form
Papercraft Strike Gundam
Hidden Garden
Last Minute
Dedicated To Us
Paper Craft Idea
Paper Craft Idea
Assassin, Origami, 2020
My Friend Makes 3D Paper Art
Paper Craft Fox
Kimetsu No Yaiba Origami
Paper Succulents I Made For A Christmas Gift. Art Can Be Anything
Finished Gift For My Secret Santa Match!
Paper Craft Idea
It Took Me Four Months To Fold This Origami Knight From One Uncut Square Of Paper
Master Yoda And Darth Vader Origami Both Folded By Me From A Single Piece Of Paper
Pokemon Paper Craft, Made From 13 Layers Of Coloured Paper
Zuko Paper Craft Light Box
Up And Away, 25 Layers Of Cardstock
I Made A Whale
I Made The Krusty Krab, Thought You'd All Appreciate It
Crepe Paper Mushrooms
It's Springtime And I've Got Tulips. I'm Hit By Pollen And Yellow Sand
Kei Morisue - Crested Kingfisher. This Time, I Attempted To Recreate The Original Shaping
I Used The Foodtrack Die To Create A Burger Shop (Unintentionally In McDonald Colours)
Sunflower Paper Flower
Wanted To Share This Demoman Paper Craft My Sibling Made For My Birthday Yesterday
Here Is An Origami Violin That I Made From A Uncut Rectangle Length Sheet Of Paper
Hot Dog
Paper Craft Idea
We Create Paper Florals Which Can Be Used As Chair Back Decorations Or As Part Of A Backdrop Display
And the best thing is they can be used as many times as you like then recycled.