We’ve always had a soft spot for arts and crafts because, to us, creating something with our own hands (or, rather, paws) is one of the most satisfying things there is. And although we’re quite the accomplished pandas when it comes to drawing, working with clay, and even sewing, we’re just completely inept in paper crafting. You know, when we take a sheet of paper in our paws, we feel like we’re from that meme - a weird expression on our faces with unsolved mathematical equations running through our momentarily logic-devoid minds. Still, we’re not the ones to give up easily on our paper crafts dreams, so we searched all over the internet to find some paper craft ideas that would be truly doable and would look as though they were made by DIY Da Vinci once finished. And we found them! And compiled them into this paper crafting ideas list! And it’s here for you to rediscover your paper folding, cutting, and crumpling prowess once again.

Right-o, so these craft ideas from paper range from ones that could be done by an avid origami practitioner to later boast of their inhuman paper-bending abilities to DIY projects you can do together with your kids, dogs, and cats while a rabid goose is scaring the bejesus out of you. Not necessarily in that order. In short, you’ll find paper crafting ideas that’ll heighten the heck out of your usual gift-wrapping practices and that’ll allow you to create absolutely one-of-a-kind wall decor, paper statuettes, and stuff you could actually use purposefully. Not that it’s a very important part of paper crafting.

Now, ready to take a look at these awesome paper craft ideas we’ve rounded up in our nifty thrifty list? If so, you know what to do - skip around the block, memorize a poem, and brew yourself some newt-eye tea. After that, scroll right down to reveal the paper crafting ideas, give your vote for the most awesome projects, and share this article with your friends.