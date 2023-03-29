We’ve always had a soft spot for arts and crafts because, to us, creating something with our own hands (or, rather, paws) is one of the most satisfying things there is. And although we’re quite the accomplished pandas when it comes to drawing, working with clay, and even sewing, we’re just completely inept in paper crafting. You know, when we take a sheet of paper in our paws, we feel like we’re from that meme - a weird expression on our faces with unsolved mathematical equations running through our momentarily logic-devoid minds. Still, we’re not the ones to give up easily on our paper crafts dreams, so we searched all over the internet to find some paper craft ideas that would be truly doable and would look as though they were made by DIY Da Vinci once finished. And we found them! And compiled them into this paper crafting ideas list! And it’s here for you to rediscover your paper folding, cutting, and crumpling prowess once again. 

Right-o, so these craft ideas from paper range from ones that could be done by an avid origami practitioner to later boast of their inhuman paper-bending abilities to DIY projects you can do together with your kids, dogs, and cats while a rabid goose is scaring the bejesus out of you. Not necessarily in that order. In short, you’ll find paper crafting ideas that’ll heighten the heck out of your usual gift-wrapping practices and that’ll allow you to create absolutely one-of-a-kind wall decor, paper statuettes, and stuff you could actually use purposefully. Not that it’s a very important part of paper crafting. 

Now, ready to take a look at these awesome paper craft ideas we’ve rounded up in our nifty thrifty list? If so, you know what to do - skip around the block, memorize a poem, and brew yourself some newt-eye tea. After that, scroll right down to reveal the paper crafting ideas, give your vote for the most awesome projects, and share this article with your friends. 

#1

It Took Me 50 Hours To Fold This Origami Figure From One Uncut Square Of Paper. It’s A Samurai Riding A Kirin (Japanese Unicorn)

It Took Me 50 Hours To Fold This Origami Figure From One Uncut Square Of Paper. It's A Samurai Riding A Kirin (Japanese Unicorn)

CJC_ Report

#2

Paper Sculptures - Designed And Built By Me

Paper Sculptures - Designed And Built By Me

tom_kington Report

#3

This Is Made Out Of Paper

This Is Made Out Of Paper

yulia_brodskaya_artyulia Report

#4

My Wife Told Me To Do A Craft With Our 6yo Son. 40 Hours Later. Paper Mache

My Wife Told Me To Do A Craft With Our 6yo Son. 40 Hours Later. Paper Mache

GloriousBeast Report

#5

I Designed Some Posable Koi Made Only From Paper, No Glue Or Tape. They Can Bend In Any Direction

I Designed Some Posable Koi Made Only From Paper, No Glue Or Tape. They Can Bend In Any Direction

imgur.com Report

#6

Duck!

Duck!

zeacorzeppelin10 Report

#7

7 Weekends Of Work And A Portion Of The Spirited Away Diorama Is Done. The Work Continues

7 Weekends Of Work And A Portion Of The Spirited Away Diorama Is Done. The Work Continues

K-Potassium Report

#8

Mini Ponyo House Paper Craft That I Completed Today

Mini Ponyo House Paper Craft That I Completed Today

Gboss203 Report

#9

City Fox - Made From Kit, First Really Complex Project

City Fox - Made From Kit, First Really Complex Project

Jim-Pansy Report

#10

Wattle Flowers With Painted Leaves

Wattle Flowers With Painted Leaves

bellapaperflora Report

#11

Seaworks: Maiden Of The Seas

Seaworks: Maiden Of The Seas

nyarahghost Report

#12

This Origami Dragon I Folded

This Origami Dragon I Folded

JonSnuu69 Report

#13

Paper Craft Idea

Paper Craft Idea

evenila_art Report

#14

Rhino Paper Craft

Rhino Paper Craft

justinkingdesigns Report

#15

Paper Earth 2200

Paper Earth 2200

willioh Report

#16

Origami Alduin, The World Eater, Designed By Satoshi Kamiya And Folded By Me From One Piece Of Paper

Origami Alduin, The World Eater, Designed By Satoshi Kamiya And Folded By Me From One Piece Of Paper

It's folded from a giant 1.4 meter paper, and it took me 40 hours to make, in the span of 2 weeks. No cuts involved.

JonSnuu69 Report

#17

Not The Last Unicorn

Not The Last Unicorn

MaddJacq Report

#18

Detailed Origami Crusifix That I Made From 1 Piece Of Paper

Detailed Origami Crusifix That I Made From 1 Piece Of Paper

Sarjigami Report

#19

A Life-Size Origami Mouse, Folded From A Square Of Paper

A Life-Size Origami Mouse, Folded From A Square Of Paper

Paulorigami Report

#20

Wearable Art - Something I’ve Always Wanted To Try Making

Wearable Art - Something I've Always Wanted To Try Making

Barnakid Report

#21

My First Completed Papercraft- Flying Hot Air Balloons!!

My First Completed Papercraft- Flying Hot Air Balloons!!

Witch_of_Waste813 Report

#22

Made A Panda Head Origami From Recycled Folders

Made A Panda Head Origami From Recycled Folders

Grizzly_Beeaar Report

#23

3D Origami Charmander

3D Origami Charmander

EunSJn Report

#24

Nazgul Test Fold By Jason Ku. Folded By Me. 60cm Biotope

Nazgul Test Fold By Jason Ku. Folded By Me. 60cm Biotope

OldManOfTheSea2021 Report

#25

DIY Wall Clock I Made From Paper Cones

DIY Wall Clock I Made From Paper Cones

CirrusMinor91 Report

#26

Beautifully Colorful Quilled Paper Art

Beautifully Colorful Quilled Paper Art

senaruna Report

#27

Here We Go

Here We Go

SobakaBalabaka Report

#28

This Is Both Paper And An Edible Medium (Wafer Paper)

This Is Both Paper And An Edible Medium (Wafer Paper)

Existential_Turnip Report

#29

I Made A Rat For My Wife For Our (Lockdown) Anniversary

I Made A Rat For My Wife For Our (Lockdown) Anniversary

arapapams Report

#30

Natural History Museum - London , Parth Kothekar, Papercutting, 2022

Natural History Museum - London , Parth Kothekar, Papercutting, 2022

parthkothekar Report

#31

Ancient Dragon Designed By Satoshi Kamiya And Folded By Me, From One 20cm Square

Ancient Dragon Designed By Satoshi Kamiya And Folded By Me, From One 20cm Square

Bismuth81 Report

#32

"Quilling" A From Of Paper Craft Art Done Using The "Papercut" Model

"Quilling" A From Of Paper Craft Art Done Using The "Papercut" Model

Deepdigital_3663 Report

#33

It’s So Cute

It's So Cute

thaticyrino Report

#34

Paper Craft Flower Idea

Paper Craft Flower Idea

giochi.di.carta Report

#35

Made Of Paper, Four-Leaf Clover Bouquet

Made Of Paper, Four-Leaf Clover Bouquet

stroubail Report

#36

Pansy

Pansy

moonsoup1121 Report

#37

Paper Craft Idea

Paper Craft Idea

hundred_huess Report

#38

Paper Craft Idea

Paper Craft Idea

sooye0ny Report

#39

Barrel Fever

Barrel Fever

gratefulseeker Report

#40

Poetic And Timeless

Poetic And Timeless

sabrinaintrecci Report

#41

Japanese Paper Sculptor Harukiru Crafts Sculptures From Discarded Snack Packaging

Japanese Paper Sculptor Harukiru Crafts Sculptures From Discarded Snack Packaging

reddit.com Report

#42

My Third Attempt At A Papercraft Build - Took Me A Long Time, Maybe 12 To 14 Hours At Least

My Third Attempt At A Papercraft Build - Took Me A Long Time, Maybe 12 To 14 Hours At Least

 Learning new things at every build - just wanted to share.

jordystevens Report

#43

Green Backed Heron Catching A Fish, A Miniature Paper Art Painted With Watercolours From My 1000 Days Of Miniature Art Series

Green Backed Heron Catching A Fish, A Miniature Paper Art Painted With Watercolours From My 1000 Days Of Miniature Art Series

NVillustration Report

#44

Paper Silhouette Light Box I Made My Wife For Our Wedding

Paper Silhouette Light Box I Made My Wife For Our Wedding

diegodino Report

#45

An Origami Dung Beetle I Folded From One Uncut Square Of Paper

An Origami Dung Beetle I Folded From One Uncut Square Of Paper

CJC_ Report

#46

One Of My 8th Grade Band Students Made An Origami Guitar And Gave It To Me!

One Of My 8th Grade Band Students Made An Origami Guitar And Gave It To Me!

chadork Report

#47

Some Paper Lavender

Some Paper Lavender

edinburgh_paper_flowers Report

#48

Happy International Women’s Day!

Happy International Women's Day!

delight_in_colour Report

#49

Paper Craft Idea

Paper Craft Idea

wildezeiten Report

#50

Simple Decor

Simple Decor

eye_scream_decor Report

#51

Paper Craft Idea

Paper Craft Idea

experimentosdiy Report

#52

My Papercraft - I've Now Made Them In Kit Form

My Papercraft - I've Now Made Them In Kit Form

tomkington Report

#53

Papercraft Strike Gundam

Papercraft Strike Gundam

xpsg Report

#54

Hidden Garden

Hidden Garden

natalimanczak Report

#55

Last Minute

Last Minute

_les__petites_ Report

#56

Dedicated To Us

Dedicated To Us

_les__petites_ Report

#57

Paper Craft Idea

Paper Craft Idea

france.cmadeco Report

#58

Paper Craft Idea

Paper Craft Idea

ileana.marchis.7 Report

#59

Assassin, Origami, 2020

Assassin, Origami, 2020

jkonkkola Report

#60

My Friend Makes 3D Paper Art

My Friend Makes 3D Paper Art

badyeti Report

#61

Paper Craft Fox

Paper Craft Fox

ugn1 Report

#62

Kimetsu No Yaiba Origami

Kimetsu No Yaiba Origami

Sarjigami08 Report

#63

Paper Succulents I Made For A Christmas Gift. Art Can Be Anything

Paper Succulents I Made For A Christmas Gift. Art Can Be Anything

AnnieAimee Report

#64

Finished Gift For My Secret Santa Match!

Finished Gift For My Secret Santa Match!

Kerrbare Report

#65

Paper Craft Idea

Paper Craft Idea

hobbies_of_kk Report

#66

It Took Me Four Months To Fold This Origami Knight From One Uncut Square Of Paper

It Took Me Four Months To Fold This Origami Knight From One Uncut Square Of Paper

CJC_ Report

#67

Master Yoda And Darth Vader Origami Both Folded By Me From A Single Piece Of Paper

Master Yoda And Darth Vader Origami Both Folded By Me From A Single Piece Of Paper

Sarjigami Report

#68

Pokemon Paper Craft, Made From 13 Layers Of Coloured Paper

Pokemon Paper Craft, Made From 13 Layers Of Coloured Paper

Squiffybodge Report

#69

Zuko Paper Craft Light Box

Zuko Paper Craft Light Box

Squiffybodge Report

#70

Up And Away, 25 Layers Of Cardstock

Up And Away, 25 Layers Of Cardstock

kukukodama Report

#71

I Made A Whale

I Made A Whale

treiz Report

#72

I Made The Krusty Krab, Thought You'd All Appreciate It

I Made The Krusty Krab, Thought You'd All Appreciate It

LeonardoDaVirgin Report

#73

Crepe Paper Mushrooms

Crepe Paper Mushrooms

OohMami Report

#74

It's Springtime And I've Got Tulips. I'm Hit By Pollen And Yellow Sand

It's Springtime And I've Got Tulips. I'm Hit By Pollen And Yellow Sand

atelier_brooklyn Report

#75

Kei Morisue - Crested Kingfisher. This Time, I Attempted To Recreate The Original Shaping

Kei Morisue - Crested Kingfisher. This Time, I Attempted To Recreate The Original Shaping

Malleon Report

#76

I Used The Foodtrack Die To Create A Burger Shop (Unintentionally In McDonald Colours)

I Used The Foodtrack Die To Create A Burger Shop (Unintentionally In McDonald Colours)

kumikonanai Report

#77

Sunflower Paper Flower

Sunflower Paper Flower

modu.love Report

#78

Wanted To Share This Demoman Paper Craft My Sibling Made For My Birthday Yesterday

Wanted To Share This Demoman Paper Craft My Sibling Made For My Birthday Yesterday

mostown Report

#79

Here Is An Origami Violin That I Made From A Uncut Rectangle Length Sheet Of Paper

Here Is An Origami Violin That I Made From A Uncut Rectangle Length Sheet Of Paper

FearlessGT Report

#80

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

creatividadeshs Report

#81

Paper Craft Idea

Paper Craft Idea

pompaduer Report

#82

We Create Paper Florals Which Can Be Used As Chair Back Decorations Or As Part Of A Backdrop Display

We Create Paper Florals Which Can Be Used As Chair Back Decorations Or As Part Of A Backdrop Display

And the best thing is they can be used as many times as you like then recycled.

silverswandesign Report

#83

Mother's Day Postcard With Custom Envelope

Mother's Day Postcard With Custom Envelope

lulu.decor.quilling Report

#84

Angel Ornament

Angel Ornament

chiekoist Report

#85

Pumpkins

Pumpkins

chiekoist Report