Hey, it’s that time of the [insert arbitrary periodical time] again. So here’s another round of sarcasm (and, naturally, irony, satire and all other similar and not-so-similar forms of humor wrapped into memes) brought to you by the lovely folks on r/sarcasm.

So, yeah, scroll down. Or don’t.

#1

Who Would?

Kristal
Kristal
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This made me literally laugh out loud. There may have been a snort.

#2

Uganda Help Is On The Way

#3

Fallen Angel

As you might have understood by now, the online sarcasm community is pretty big. No doubt there might be some overlap there among the various followings, but you have a good dozen or so pages that all revolve around sarcasm or similar forms of humor.

Well, r/sarcasm is one of them.
#4

How To Turn Off Your Emotions

#5

Well, This Post Is Made For This Subreddit

#6

For Real? 😂😂😂

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yessss. When you’re in a rush to get something done and it does this

r/sarcasm is one of the few Reddit communities that are purely dedicated to the linguistic art. It’s also by proxy the biggest one, having a membership of 34,700 people.

The community was officially created pretty early in Reddit’s life—back in 2008, and since then other related communities also popped up, namely r/DangerousSarcasm and r/LearnSarcasm.

#7

No, You Caption This

#8

Ohh Android!!

Jrog
Jrog
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP may also be baffled by the weird "DOCUMENTS" application in the main menu, and could spend weeks wondering about the mysterious "DOWNLOADS" folder thoroughly hidden at the very top of the screen.

#9

Mmmm Makes You Think Right?

Sarcasm is widely used for a number of reasons, seemingly mostly as a form of humor or criticism. Or maybe even humor and criticism.

But it could also be a way that someone hides their insecurities, expresses their anger, deals with social awkwardness and even assert superiority through mocking.
#10

So True 😂

#11

Just To Lessen The Expenses, Lol

TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depends on who drives the car, if the bad guys drive it in action movies it will explode after being hit in the tires

#12

I'm Bruce Wayne

Because sarcasm isn’t for everyone, the use of it can lead to mental health issues like rocky relationship dynamics, sabotaging any potential for emotional intimacy and embedding communication breakdowns.

Think of Chandler from Friends. Yeah, that level of dysfunctional.

#13

Every Tall Guy Should Have This

Content Wombat
Content Wombat
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder how many times he heard that before he had the cards printed. :)

#14

Probably Best Ads Ever

#15

Arrows

It goes without saying that if sarcasm is becoming a problem, you should either tone it down, or stop using it altogether. Honestly, why would you, it’s amazing, but [sigh] it’s for the greater good.

Turn those sarcastic remarks to honest, respectful, and clear communication without it being at someone else’s expense. Folks would also trust you more.
#16

Then Everything Goes Black

#17

Making Friends As An Adult

#18

Ethical Diet

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Make sure to add "...now" at the end to spice things up

It also helps to reflect upon your behaviors. Ponder why you use sarcasm in the first place and tackle that.

Do you feel angry? Do you feel insecure? Do you feel vulnerable? Work on those issues and find healthier ways to communicate past that.

#19

You LEGO People Can Relate. I’m A LEGO People. I Relate

#20

Well Noooo!

#21

What Thee Hell Do You Think?

Another aspect to focus on is practicing empathy. Empathy is essentially putting yourself into other people’s shoes. By doing so, you will understand how hurtful some of the things you say might be.

Oddly enough, folks with higher levels of empathy are better equipped to identify sarcasm and get on the same level, again showing that sarcasm isn’t for everyone, so don’t force it on everyone.
#22

The Gameplay Is So Annoying

#23

Shtonqq

#24

I Lost My Family To Toasts, Share For Awareness

In turn, it helps to know your audience and understand where sarcasm is appropriate. But besides individual people, there’s also a whole cultural aspect to consider as some cultures are more accepting of it while others not so much.

Let alone, not every culture uses sarcasm in the same way and there can also be differences seen in terms of gender and social status.
#25

Check, Check And Check! And I’m 55, So This Has Been Ongoing. Yay!

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me: *goes to check the mail, comes back* TheGoodboi: “Where have you been!? You didn’t say “I’ll be right back”, or “I have to go bye-byes”! A whole 46 seconds!”

#26

Pain

#27

Every Time

Or, screw that, sarcasm’s good for the soul and good for your brain.

If you can identify sarcasm in action, that is a key indicator that your brain is in good standing. And besides that, you can use it to filter out people in your life—people you might not want to be in your life, that is. Or, the other way around, folks who know you might interpret your sarcasm as a way to laugh it off and de-escalate a conflict.
#28

Either That.,. "Heres My Genitals"

#29

Trash Can Where

#30

Just Confused!

NapQueen
NapQueen
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I should start talking to children about my problems instead of a therapist.

So, what’s your take on sarcasm? Do you want more of it in your life? Less of it? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

But if you don’t feel like it, then here’s the door, bye.
#31

Ever Experience This??

#32

Like That's Gonna Happen

#33

A Reminder…

Jeff White
Jeff White
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, the correct translation is: "I don't give a f**k as long as you don't try to take away my guns"

#34

Hit Me Where The Wind Blows. Nothing Really Matters To Me

Two_rolling_black_eyes
Two_rolling_black_eyes
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They must be frigate crazy. Junk like this will never work. Schooner or later they will realize no matter how much they trireme us into the brig for not believing this type of propaganda, we wont be a cog in some brigandine scheme. Knarr!!!

#35

This One Got Me

#36

You Cannot Top This, Can You?

#37

It's Always Nice When People Are Happy To Prove They Aren't Scammers

#38

Nae Narnia

MrPractical
MrPractical
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"What are you bringing on the trip, honey?" "Alpaca, knapsack and my overnight bag."

#39

Some Supernatural Sarcasm

#40

Hmmm

#41

I Remember When I Had To Get Rid Of My Rotary Phone Because Of All Of The Texts I Was Receiving At All Hours Of The Night

#42

I Always Thought My Keys Lived There!

#43

Foresight

#44

Two Jets Cracking Jokes

#45

Yea It Go's Very Quickly

EasyBreezyCataneze
EasyBreezyCataneze
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For some reason I read 'tasted' and was confused like how can a month taste like time. What does time taste like? What is the taste of 5 mins? Is it different for different months? I m not crazy, just tired

#46

Shame On Humans, No Offense Tho

#47

Hybrid Ears

#48

Best One So Far

#49

All It Takes Is Just A Simple Drama

#50

Sadly, This Is True

#51

Find More Words Like This

#52

Oh No You Didn’t!

#53

Now This Sequel Title Makes Sense

#54

Really Cold Water

#55

Mean Level 100

BrownTabby
BrownTabby
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fact that they’re blowing their wad* on low level employees is wrong, but if my country’s airline has this many cancellations caused by their management cheaping out on staffing, I shudder to think how often that happens in the US, and y’all let these companies’ management off the hook for it FAR too often. *Lmao at the fact that this website censors “die” but not “blowing their wad”.

#56

Ooooo! Makes Sense

#57

Sad But True

EasyBreezyCataneze
EasyBreezyCataneze
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The kid looks like Martin freeman's Bilbo and Gollum at the same time

#58

Click Click Click

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When did they replace the goode olde PLOKTA -Press lots Of Keys To Abort?

#59

Avoid False Alarms By Waiting Till You Aren't Breathing Before Getting Medical Help

#60

They Sneak Up On You And Hit You With A Sucker Punch

