74 Hilariously Relatable Memes Shared On The ‘Sarcasm’ Online Group
Hey, it’s that time of the [insert arbitrary periodical time] again. So here’s another round of sarcasm (and, naturally, irony, satire and all other similar and not-so-similar forms of humor wrapped into memes) brought to you by the lovely folks on r/sarcasm.
So, yeah, scroll down. Or don’t.
Who Would?
Uganda Help Is On The Way
Fallen Angel
As you might have understood by now, the online sarcasm community is pretty big. No doubt there might be some overlap there among the various followings, but you have a good dozen or so pages that all revolve around sarcasm or similar forms of humor.
Well, r/sarcasm is one of them.
How To Turn Off Your Emotions
Well, This Post Is Made For This Subreddit
For Real? 😂😂😂
Yessss. When you’re in a rush to get something done and it does this
r/sarcasm is one of the few Reddit communities that are purely dedicated to the linguistic art. It’s also by proxy the biggest one, having a membership of 34,700 people.
The community was officially created pretty early in Reddit’s life—back in 2008, and since then other related communities also popped up, namely r/DangerousSarcasm and r/LearnSarcasm.
No, You Caption This
Ohh Android!!
Mmmm Makes You Think Right?
Sarcasm is widely used for a number of reasons, seemingly mostly as a form of humor or criticism. Or maybe even humor and criticism.
But it could also be a way that someone hides their insecurities, expresses their anger, deals with social awkwardness and even assert superiority through mocking.
So True 😂
Just To Lessen The Expenses, Lol
Depends on who drives the car, if the bad guys drive it in action movies it will explode after being hit in the tires
I'm Bruce Wayne
Because sarcasm isn’t for everyone, the use of it can lead to mental health issues like rocky relationship dynamics, sabotaging any potential for emotional intimacy and embedding communication breakdowns.
Think of Chandler from Friends. Yeah, that level of dysfunctional.
Every Tall Guy Should Have This
I wonder how many times he heard that before he had the cards printed. :)
Probably Best Ads Ever
Arrows
Shot through the heart, and you're to blame
It goes without saying that if sarcasm is becoming a problem, you should either tone it down, or stop using it altogether. Honestly, why would you, it’s amazing, but [sigh] it’s for the greater good.
Turn those sarcastic remarks to honest, respectful, and clear communication without it being at someone else’s expense. Folks would also trust you more.
Then Everything Goes Black
Making Friends As An Adult
Ethical Diet
Make sure to add "...now" at the end to spice things up
It also helps to reflect upon your behaviors. Ponder why you use sarcasm in the first place and tackle that.
Do you feel angry? Do you feel insecure? Do you feel vulnerable? Work on those issues and find healthier ways to communicate past that.
You LEGO People Can Relate. I’m A LEGO People. I Relate
Well Noooo!
What Thee Hell Do You Think?
Another aspect to focus on is practicing empathy. Empathy is essentially putting yourself into other people’s shoes. By doing so, you will understand how hurtful some of the things you say might be.
Oddly enough, folks with higher levels of empathy are better equipped to identify sarcasm and get on the same level, again showing that sarcasm isn’t for everyone, so don’t force it on everyone.
The Gameplay Is So Annoying
I Lost My Family To Toasts, Share For Awareness
In turn, it helps to know your audience and understand where sarcasm is appropriate. But besides individual people, there’s also a whole cultural aspect to consider as some cultures are more accepting of it while others not so much.
Let alone, not every culture uses sarcasm in the same way and there can also be differences seen in terms of gender and social status.
Check, Check And Check! And I’m 55, So This Has Been Ongoing. Yay!
Me: *goes to check the mail, comes back* TheGoodboi: “Where have you been!? You didn’t say “I’ll be right back”, or “I have to go bye-byes”! A whole 46 seconds!”
Pain
Every Time
Or, screw that, sarcasm’s good for the soul and good for your brain.
If you can identify sarcasm in action, that is a key indicator that your brain is in good standing. And besides that, you can use it to filter out people in your life—people you might not want to be in your life, that is. Or, the other way around, folks who know you might interpret your sarcasm as a way to laugh it off and de-escalate a conflict.
Either That.,. "Heres My Genitals"
Trash Can Where
Just Confused!
So, what’s your take on sarcasm? Do you want more of it in your life? Less of it? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
But if you don’t feel like it, then here’s the door, bye.
Ever Experience This??
Like That's Gonna Happen
A Reminder…
Sorry, the correct translation is: "I don't give a f**k as long as you don't try to take away my guns"
Hit Me Where The Wind Blows. Nothing Really Matters To Me
They must be frigate crazy. Junk like this will never work. Schooner or later they will realize no matter how much they trireme us into the brig for not believing this type of propaganda, we wont be a cog in some brigandine scheme. Knarr!!!
You Cannot Top This, Can You?
It's Always Nice When People Are Happy To Prove They Aren't Scammers
Nae Narnia
"What are you bringing on the trip, honey?" "Alpaca, knapsack and my overnight bag."
Some Supernatural Sarcasm
Hmmm
I Remember When I Had To Get Rid Of My Rotary Phone Because Of All Of The Texts I Was Receiving At All Hours Of The Night
Yes, he too has a rotary phone. No texting features
I Always Thought My Keys Lived There!
Foresight
Two Jets Cracking Jokes
Yea It Go's Very Quickly
For some reason I read 'tasted' and was confused like how can a month taste like time. What does time taste like? What is the taste of 5 mins? Is it different for different months? I m not crazy, just tired
Shame On Humans, No Offense Tho
Hybrid Ears
Best One So Far
All It Takes Is Just A Simple Drama
Sadly, This Is True
Find More Words Like This
Oh No You Didn’t!
Now This Sequel Title Makes Sense
Really Cold Water
Mean Level 100
The fact that they’re blowing their wad* on low level employees is wrong, but if my country’s airline has this many cancellations caused by their management cheaping out on staffing, I shudder to think how often that happens in the US, and y’all let these companies’ management off the hook for it FAR too often. *Lmao at the fact that this website censors “die” but not “blowing their wad”.
Sad But True
The kid looks like Martin freeman's Bilbo and Gollum at the same time
Click Click Click
When did they replace the goode olde PLOKTA -Press lots Of Keys To Abort?