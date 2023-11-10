ADVERTISEMENT

It seems that comedy runs in the veins of netizens. Not sure if it’s the anonymity of the online world, or the power of the internet to draw in trolls, clowns, casual humorists and professional comedians. But it truly does create a hilarious virtual space for everyone to enjoy.

One such space to enjoy is the sarcasm.og Instagram page, which shares memes and jokes of divergent caliber. It’s not necessarily all sarcasm per se, but it’s definitely all relatable and spot-on.