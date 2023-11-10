117 Sarcastic Memes To Laugh At When Everything Around You Tickles Your Nerves (New Pics)
It seems that comedy runs in the veins of netizens. Not sure if it’s the anonymity of the online world, or the power of the internet to draw in trolls, clowns, casual humorists and professional comedians. But it truly does create a hilarious virtual space for everyone to enjoy.
One such space to enjoy is the sarcasm.og Instagram page, which shares memes and jokes of divergent caliber. It’s not necessarily all sarcasm per se, but it’s definitely all relatable and spot-on.
I diversify. Some of my money is in the bank, some at my local supermarket, some at the garage, some at the Tax Office, some with insurance companies...
Sarcasm is a form of expression that’s meant to mock someone or something in humorously subtle ways. It can have an element of ambivalence, but it doesn’t have to be ironic.
While it can translate into written form, sarcasm is usually used and easiest to identify in spoken language because of the way it’s being said—with an inflection, sudden or quick change in tone to emphasize something ridiculous.
Besides it being a literary method of expressing comedy or pointing out the painful reality of something, sarcasm is suggested to also be a source of fostering creativity.
Research suggests that the use of sarcasm—either giving or receiving—if done right, might spark creativity among individuals because of the sheer brain power needed to process the statements and the underlying undertones.
The logic behind creativity in sarcasm is that the brain is forced to think in unorthodox ways to understand or convey sarcasm-laden comments.
The brain has to work a bit of overtime to understand where the literal ends and the actual begins. It’s a process that triggers abstraction, in turn enabling creative thinking to happen at all.
This is very emotional for me because I was born at a very young age. This first two years of my life, I couldn't even walk. I couldn't even fend for myself. There would be times- I remember it so well- there would be times that I would wake up, and there would just be s**t in my pants!
"Well, son, you're old enough now for us to tell you, you are adopted. Pack your bags, your new parents will be here shortly"
If you need an example, the listicle has ample fodder for that. Speaking of which, the Instagram page. This particular one was created back in 2017 and features all sorts of comedic memes, not necessarily sarcastic ones. It currently clocks in at just 105 posts shy of 12,000 and boasts a community of 1.2 million followers.
Unfortunately, this is too true for many :(
... or arriving at your destination and discovering your passengers have buggered off and left their windows down!
Anywho, back to sarcasm. Turns out, if you can detect sarcasm, that shows that your brain is in a comparatively good standing health-wise. A lack of ability to pick up on sarcasm might be indicative of certain brain problems, like dementia. MRI research suggests that the part of the brain that deals with your sarcasm dosage is the same that deals with memory, so keep an eye on that.
Other reasons sarcasm is awesome include help with social selection and adds authenticity to your feelings of affection. Not only does sarcasm filter out all the losers who just don’t get your sense of humor—people you probably wouldn’t want to be around you anyway—but sprinkling some dichotomic humor about how hate is love might sound more genuine than it would if you, a sarcastic boi or gurl, said it more directly.
The Nerd in me would order a Photon Torpedo for her
Another interesting turn of events is the idea that sarcasm, while potentially negative in nature, has the power to de-escalate conflicts. Folks who know us will not react in the same violent way as strangers would. By proxy, folks who know us will more likely crack up at hearing us blurt out something that’s “typical” from us, yet they still didn’t expect it.
And speaking of conflict resolution, there’s the idea that sarcasm might have been a key part in our survival as a species. It actually pertains to the same idea that sarcasm is a certain kind of filter for friendships. It allows us to filter out friends from foes, but also, just the idea of having zero sarcastic sense and stopping to ponder someone’s sarcastic remark about being chased by a lion whilst being chased by a lion would quickly lead to a Darwin award.
Your name is Unique, but pronounced Uni-Queue ?
Too true, dammit! Also, that one person who takes several texts when one would do. You don't know when to start replying as the next text adds more info.
it was originally but then Julius Caesar and Augustus Caesar added July and August so now it's the tenth. Hope that helps :) #nerdygrammarschoolperson