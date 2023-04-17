Sarcasm and memes have become ubiquitous in modern communication, infiltrating the fabric of our daily interactions, both online and offline. Witty and often ironic in tone, sarcasm is a common way to convey humor, emphasize a point, or simply add sarcasm to a conversation. A meme, on the other hand, is a visual representation of an idea, action, or style that spreads rapidly on the Internet. Combined, they give you a powerful mix of relevant content that resonates with people from different cultures and backgrounds, providing comic relief and offering new ways to express yourself.

The 'sarcasm.og' Instagram page is one platform that combines sarcasm and memes to provide a healthy dose of humor. This page is full of ironic memes for every taste and preference, so everyone can find something for themselves.

#1

40points
Isabelle
Isabelle
1 hour ago

Alright, who set up a voice recorder in my house? Own up!

4
4points
#2

36points
#3

36points
Mari Balot
Mari Balot
2 hours ago

I still get upset whenever I think about it xD

8
8points
#4

35points
#5

35points
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
2 hours ago

Cats: you should have known that you can pet me exactly 3.28 times

9
9points
#6

33points
#7

33points
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
15 minutes ago

It wasn’t the tone I hated, it was the beatings

1
1point
#8

30points
Jia Lin Hong
Jia Lin Hong
2 hours ago

Husband must have panicked a bit there

5
5points
#9

30points
#10

29points
#11

28points
#12

27points
#13

27points
#14

26points
Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago

Fair mother, doth mine stomach grumble with fervor and I doth crave a sandwich with great urgency.

8
8points
#15

25points
#16

24points
Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago

What is this "self love"? It's not my nose that's the problem, it's my face, body, and personality as a whole.

4
4points
#17

23points
Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago

My biggest weakness is minimum wage

2
2points
#18

23points
Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago (edited)

Spotify is my therapy

2
2points
#19

23points
Mari Balot
Mari Balot
2 hours ago

So does the mirror lie or the Photos? o_O

3
3points
#20

22points
#21

22points
Mari Balot
Mari Balot
2 hours ago

Good ol' work colleagues xD

2
2points
#22

21points
#23

21points
Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago

One thing I've learned from life is there's snakes in the grass, everywhere. Watch out or you'll get bit.

3
3points
#24

20points
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
2 hours ago

When I was 13, I was playing video games and playing with my dogs all day. No time for boys XD

4
4points
#25

20points
Roger9er
Roger9er
2 hours ago (edited)

Speeking, wirting, I hafe no trooble wis it

6
6points
#26

20points
#27

19points
Dawn Marie
Dawn Marie
1 hour ago

I was asked once what question I would ask God when I got to Heaven? (I believe it should read when/if, but that wasn't the quote). I have always wanted to know why he didn't give us the ability to talk to the animals? We could help them so much more if we could!!

1
1point
#28

19points
Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago

My friend is 2 weeks and 6 days older than me, she treats me like a baby, just to tease me.

2
2points
#29

19points
Isabelle
Isabelle
1 hour ago

Uh, you spelt it wrong. It's spelt "r-i-g-h-t”

2
2points
#30

19points
Loverboy
Loverboy
1 hour ago

I need to take my goldfish for a walk, sorry.

2
2points
#31

19points
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
1 hour ago

When I see the price of the vinyls that I had and that I sold after having recorded them on crappy audio tapes in the 80's.

1
1point
#32

18points
#33

17points
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
7 minutes ago

I love watching Bluey. Helps me get in touch with my inner child

1
1point
#34

17points
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
1 hour ago

And don’t forget the more crucial part: You DO NOT have to respect these who don’t respect you

1
1point
#35

17points
#36

17points
#37

17points
Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
1 hour ago

And they lived happily ever after until the next meeting

2
2points
#38

16points
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
2 hours ago

41 and unmarried. I guess I’m a pile of grave dust by now XD

7
7points
#39

16points
#40

16points
#41

16points
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
1 hour ago

It's so disappointing when you've been singing the song a certain way for a while and then learn you were singing it wrong

1
1point
#42

16points
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
44 minutes ago

I was at a party and they mentioned the great train robbery of 1963 I said good for them my new cousin in law asked if I supported the robbery, I said well they pulled it off they deserved the money

1
1point
#43

16points
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
4 minutes ago

My best friend and I were in a call together and we were playing an online game where we were coincidentally together in one of the rooms so we had half our conversation in the chat and the other half in the call

0
0points
#44

15points
#45

15points
#46

15points
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
59 minutes ago

Especially when the longer she talks, the more you realize the guy she’s crushing on is a huge jerk

3
3points
#47

14points
#48

14points
#49

14points
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
46 minutes ago

Is it just me or do you never see your neighbours bringing in groceries, it’s like people starve

0
0points
#50

14points
#51

14points
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
2 hours ago

That’s.. that’s not even the right elf, though…

2
2points
#52

14points
#53

14points
#54

13points
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
1 hour ago

Ooooh, yeh..... 144p is a bit high though

3
3points
#55

13points
#56

13points
#57

13points
#58

13points
#59