Australian Boxer Stuns With Body Transformation After Removing Breast Implants

An Australian boxer who recently got her breast implants removed has shown off her post-procedure results to fans on social media.

Avril Mathie had been under much speculation that something had been done to her body before she finally cleared the air on what she thought was “one of the best decisions” of her life.

In an Instagram video detailing her journey, she wrote, “If you noticed something on me looking a little different lately haha you’re right… 7 weeks ago, I removed my breast implants after 18 years.”

An Australian boxer stunned fans by uploading the journey and post procedure results of her breast implants removal

Back when Avril was 19, she made the decision to undergo breast augmentation because the culture she was surrounded by her entire life had “brainwashed” her into thinking she was out of proportion — making her grow more and more insecure.

After the surgery, she revealed that she “never loved or hated having them,” but was appreciative of how she’d occasionally feel comfortable” in her body.

But as the years passed, Avril couldn’t help but notice the number of girls who got their implants removed due to breast implant illness.

“I didn’t necessarily think I had that, but it did prompt me to go and get them checked,” she said.

And it’s a good thing she stayed on the safe side — while not an emergency, scans revealed her implants were not in the best condition, and doctors highly recommended her to consider a removal or replacement, in which she chose the former.

Removing her implants spurred more than just a physical transformation in Avril

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AVRIL (@avrilmathie)

The surgery made Avril realize this removal was the key to feeling confident in her own skin all along.

When she found out there were issues with her implants, she noticed she felt “happy for having a real reason to remove them.”

“I realized that subconsciously, I had already been rejecting the idea that I need some foreign object in my body to be beautiful or in proportion,” she said.

Though the 37-year-old admitted to the “brutal” recovery process — with five and a half months left in her healing journey — she knew it was the right decision to heal her “insecure” mindset from 18 years ago.

“I was already in love with my new boobs and having my 16 year old little girl body back that I had never appreciated before,” Avril revealed.

Netizens appreciated the message Avril was sending, especially to younger viewers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AVRIL (@avrilmathie)

The boxer’s comments section was flooded with support, with discussions on defying the “norm” of beauty standards.

“Happy for you and congrats that you made the decision for your health,” one person wrote. “Self love is a constant journey and the more we talk about things — the more alike we all realize we are — and the more we can get through and grow together.”

Another added, “Girl you are GLOWING ❤️”

“Just can’t wait to see you back in the ring you’re a warrior,” commented a third.

She is slowly making her way back into the ring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AVRIL (@avrilmathie)

Avril isn’t quite at 100% yet, which is the reason for her delay in getting back to boxing.

The sport has been a major pillar in her life for more than 10 years now, when she first started back in late 2012, according to her website.

Six months later, she participated in her first amateur fight.

As those matches piled in and the years passed, Avril grew to love her newfound passion even more and decided to pursue it professionally in December 2017.

She now has nine wins (3 KTO — technical knockouts), one loss, and one draw under her belt.

The Internet personality is also known for winning Miss Swimsuit USA International back in 2014, the world’s biggest swimsuit pageant, and the $50,000 Las Vegas International Model Search in December 2015.

Her goal has always been to inspire people that an ordinary person is capable of doing extraordinary things.

“I’m just a girl having a go at life and I hope that by example I can inspire others to do the same,” she wrote in her bio. “In 2016 I moved to the USA with no visa, no job, no place to live and to Miami… where I had no friends.

“Partly because I love an adventure, but mainly to pursue my dreams of becoming a boxing world champion, model, and role model.”

Conversations surrounding body positivity and “self love” sparked following Avril’s post

