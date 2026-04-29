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BTS Video Of Sydney Sweeney Surrounded By ‘Euphoria’ Crew Is Making Fans “Uncomfortable”
BTS video of Sydney Sweeney in a dog costume on the Euphoria set, surrounded by crew and equipment.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

BTS Video Of Sydney Sweeney Surrounded By ‘Euphoria’ Crew Is Making Fans “Uncomfortable”

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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On Tuesday, Sydney Sweeney went viral after a behind-the-scenes clip of the actress from the sets of Euphoria surfaced online.

Since the show’s return earlier this month, divisive storylines have kept fans split, and the newly circulating clip has only intensified the debate. While some viewers are defending the actress, others admitted it made them deeply uncomfortable for multiple reasons.

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney’s viral Euphoria set clip sparked intense debate among fans.
  • Fans were divided over the presence of only male crew members in the footage.
  • A bizarre rumor tied to the viral clip was later debunked in a new report.

As a result, the viral video quickly became a hot topic on social media, sparking a debate among fans with Sweeney once again at the center. 

RELATED:

    Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria BTS clip sparks debateafter going viral

    BTS Video Of Sydney Sweeney Surrounded By 'Euphoria' Crew Is Making Fans "Uncomfortable"

    Image credits: HBO

    On April 28, a behind-the-scenes clip featuring Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney began circulating online. 

    In the video, the 28-year-old actress can be seen preparing to shoot a scene by the pool. A crew member allegedly recorded the candid moment, which appears to be from filming for the season 3 premiere.

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    Sweeney is seen on all fours filming a provocative scene tied to her character’s adult-content storyline.

    BTS Video Of Sydney Sweeney Surrounded By 'Euphoria' Crew Is Making Fans "Uncomfortable"

    Image credits: HBO/YouTube

    However, she appears to be surrounded exclusively by male crew members. 

    The BTS clip quickly went viral, garnering more than 1 million views on X. Given the controversial nature of Sweeney’s Season 3 scenes, the footage ignited discussion among fans online.

    “Isn’t there a woman in this production for Sydney Sweeney not to be so uncomfortable?” one user asked.

    Fans express discomfort over Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria set footage

    BTS Video Of Sydney Sweeney Surrounded By 'Euphoria' Crew Is Making Fans "Uncomfortable"

    Image credits: HBO/YouTube

    Several observers questioned the lack of female crew members on set during the filming of a scene, which required the actress to strike provocative poses. Others argued that, given the explicit nature of her scenes in season 3, the clip made them uncomfortable.

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    One fan wrote, “How uncomfortable it must be to film all those scenes with a bunch of old dudes.”

    “She is not uncomfortable, I think,” a second added.

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    A few users did not find anything inappropriate with the footage, highlighting that the crew and Sweeney are professionals doing their jobs.

    “It’s her job, it’s normal for her. You feel uncomfortable because you’re not an actress, period,” one user wrote.

    Another stated, “She chose this role, and I think she’s the last person to care.”

    Some argued that because the film and television industry remains male-dominated, many crews are composed largely of male technicians.

    Bizarre detail in Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria BTS clip gets debunked 

    BTS Video Of Sydney Sweeney Surrounded By 'Euphoria' Crew Is Making Fans "Uncomfortable"

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

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    In one iteration of the BTS clip circulating online, a sound resembling the passing of gas could be heard. While that version has mostly been removed from social media, it led some fans to ask whether Sweeney was responsible for the sound.

    According to TMZ, a source close to production said that the clip was fabricated. While the footage is from the HBO show’s set, the sound effect was reportedly added later to stir up social media.

    After the rumors were debunked, several fans argued that the sound was unconvincing to begin with, especially since no other person on the set, including Sweeney, is audible in the footage.

    BTS Video Of Sydney Sweeney Surrounded By 'Euphoria' Crew Is Making Fans "Uncomfortable"

    Image credits: HBO

    “You people will believe any fake AI audio to drag a woman for existing. She’s just doing her job, not your weird fantasy fuel,” one fan reacted. 

    Aside from the viral clip, Sweeney was also trending thanks to the chaotic wedding episode of Euphoria. Several viewers praised her performance for perfectly capturing her character’s desperation and indifference. 

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    Euphoria is streaming on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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