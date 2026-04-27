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Chaos was expected at Nate and Cassie’s wedding in Euphoria season 3, but the wildest shock may have been the jaw-dropping fashion.

From Maddy’s revenge dress to Rue’s defiantly casual look, the episode unleashed a parade of controversial outfits that left fans stunned and divided. Some called the wedding looks iconic, others branded them “trashy” and completely out of place.

“Wearing dresses like that to (anybody's, including your own) wedding is tacky as hell,” one fan said.

With Zendaya, Alexa Demie, and Sydney Sweeney at the center of the debate, Euphoria’s most chaotic ceremony became a full-blown fashion battleground. Here are the most outrageous, divisive, and unforgettable looks from Nate and Cassie’s wedding.