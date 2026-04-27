The Most Hideous Outfits From ‘Euphoria’ Chaotic Wedding Scene
Chaos was expected at Nate and Cassie’s wedding in Euphoria season 3, but the wildest shock may have been the jaw-dropping fashion.
From Maddy’s revenge dress to Rue’s defiantly casual look, the episode unleashed a parade of controversial outfits that left fans stunned and divided. Some called the wedding looks iconic, others branded them “trashy” and completely out of place.
“Wearing dresses like that to (anybody's, including your own) wedding is tacky as hell,” one fan said.
With Zendaya, Alexa Demie, and Sydney Sweeney at the center of the debate, Euphoria’s most chaotic ceremony became a full-blown fashion battleground. Here are the most outrageous, divisive, and unforgettable looks from Nate and Cassie’s wedding.
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Jules
Jules arrived in a pale blue Acne Studios gown that left little to the guests’ imagination. It featured sheer mesh and satin bow detailing throughout, giving the fabric a draped finish.
Despite the bold look, fans felt the revealing dress was better suited for a red carpet than a wedding.
“Hate this dress. It looks like curtains idk,” one viewer said on X.
Maddy
Maddy arrived at her former best friend and ex-boyfriend’s wedding in a sheer green gown with a matching boa.
Some fans saw it as the perfect revenge dress, while others argued it was inappropriate even by Maddy’s glitzy vintage standards. The outfit was custom-made by Newman-Thomas and inspired by a vintage John Galliano dress.
Rue
Given Rue’s preference for menswear, it wasn’t surprising that she attended the wedding in a suit. However, fans said the outfit looked disheveled and two sizes too big.
Pairing the suit with Converse sneakers was another styling decision many viewers disliked.
“Rue really came to this wedding looking a damn mess,” one fan said.
Cassie
For her big day, the bride wore a showstopping white gown featuring a corseted bodice and voluminous skirt.
Costume designer Natasha Newman-Thomas worked with New York-based designer Jackson Wiederhoeft to create Cassie’s wedding look.
In an interview with InStyle, Newman-Thomas said the dress reflected Cassie’s “princess” mentality and was intentionally given a “touch of tackiness,” tying into her increasingly delusional and humiliating money-making schemes.
Lexi
Lexi wore a saccharine pink bridesmaid dress that was notably less revealing or provocative than many other looks. While tacky, it didn’t stir drama by overshadowing the bride.
After Lexi’s scathing high school play about Cassie and Nate, some fans argued that the bland attire might be Cassie’s way of getting revenge on her sister.
Nate
Nate wore a Bottega Veneta tuxedo to his wedding, fittingly echoing Jacob Elordi’s role as an ambassador for the brand.
However, given Nate’s financial struggles, the lavish outfit raised eyebrows. As a result, his wedding attire read more like commentary on his financial struggles than a fashion choice.
Given his fake-it-till-you-make-it attitude, fans found it hard to believe Nate would choose a Bottega Veneta tuxedo over Gucci or Prada.
Suze
The bride’s mother (Alanna Ubach) sported a scarlet frock with a high slit and a touch of sparkle that risked stealing the spotlight from Cassie.
But Suze ultimately stole the show with a speech that left the guests stunned, much like some of the episode’s fashion choices.