Sydney Sweeney Boldly Rejoins American Eagle, Sends Brutal Message To Haters After ‘Great Jeans’ Scandal

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Sydney Sweeney has once again found herself at the center of an online debate after making a bold return to American Eagle in a new ad campaign.

The actress appeared in the brand’s latest summer ad, referencing last year’s “great jeans” controversy and continuing her partnership with American Eagle.

Her comeback also marks a time when she is also facing renewed scrutiny over her sultry look in season 3 of Euphoria, with both moments fueling fresh reactions across social media.

Highlights Sydney Sweeney returned as the face of American Eagle for their Summer 2026 campaign.

After months of silence, Sweeney clarified that her intentions were never political or divisive.

The actress is currently facing a "double wave" of online debate as the ad launch coincided with the premiere of Euphoria Season 3.

“Back in the spotlight like nothing happened—she knows how to keep the attention,” one user wrote.

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Sydney Sweeney made a return with a new American Eagle ad directly referencing last year’s controversy

Image credits: AE

In the latest campaign titled Syd for Short: American Eagle Jean Shorts, Sweeney appeared modelling denim cutoffs in a relaxed, beachside setting.

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The campaign, launched for Summer 2026, focused on everyday styling, featuring the actress in casual looks.

In the video, she playfully asked, “What brand am I wearing?” before answering her own question with a subtle nod to the past controversy, “Yeah… that one.”

Image credits: AE

The moment was widely seen as a direct reference to her 2025 campaign, which had sparked intense debate online.

Despite previous backlash, the brand doubled down on its partnership.

Image credits: AE

“There’s something timeless about a great pair of jean shorts… they make you feel confident without trying too hard,” Sweeney said in a statement.

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The campaign also continued its collaboration with Crisis Text Line, with proceeds from select denim pieces supporting mental health initiatives.

Sweeney’s new American Eagle ad came after the original “great jeans” campaign sparked widespread backlash

Image credits: AE

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Sweeney’s first campaign with American Eagle, released in July 2025, featured the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” a play on “genes.”

The ad quickly went viral, but reactions were sharply divided. While some critics accused the campaign of promoting ideas linked to eugenics and exclusionary beauty standards, few compared it to “Nazi propaganda.”

American Eagle responded on August 1, stating, “ ‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans… Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle’s campaign. pic.twitter.com/d6LNqUaz4G — Sydney Sweeney Vids (@SydneySweeneyHD) April 12, 2026

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Image credits: JoeLowson

Despite the controversy, the campaign proved commercially successful. The brand reported strong sales, with denim pieces selling out and the ad contributing to increased revenue and visibility.

However, online reactions remain split following Sweeney’s comeback.

“American Eagle and Sydney Sweeney really turned a ‘controversial’ moment into a multi-billion impression powerhouse,” one user wrote.

Image credits: AE

“Controversy? That campaign sold out in 48 hours. American Eagle knew exactly what they were doing,” another added.

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Others were more critical. “She has absolutely no acting talent whatsoever,” one comment read, while another said, “I’m glad American Eagle has made it very clear where they stand.”

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Sweeney also addressed the ad campaign scrutiny and explained her silence

Image credits: AE

Image credits: Kennywright0

As reported by Bored Panda,Sweeney admitted she was surprised by the campaign’s reaction in a December 2025 interview with People.

“I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign,” she said.

She also acknowledged that staying silent may have worsened the situation.

“In the past, my stance has been to never respond… but I’ve realized my silence has only widened the divide,” she explained.

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Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle aren’t backing down. After last year’s viral backlash, the two are teaming up again for “Syd for Short,” a summer campaign centered on classic denim cutoffs and unapologetic confidence. The new drop leans into a more relaxed, everyday version… pic.twitter.com/Q7vGksTBTI — Evie Magazine (@Evie_Magazine) April 15, 2026

Image credits: AE

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She emphasized that her intentions were never political. “I’m against hate and divisiveness… I hope we focus more on what connects us.”

In an earlier interview with GQ in November 2025, she took a more neutral stance, saying, “I did a jean ad… I know who I am… I don’t let other people define who I am.”

She’s not ‘back’—she’s doubling down on the same racist jeans/genes BS. Imagine being so fragile you need an ad campaign to remind everyone your DNA is ‘superior.’ Pathetic. — Demon (@shehroz6047) April 15, 2026

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Image credits: AE

Her responses themselves became part of the conversation, with some viewers calling them dismissive, while others defended her approach.

“It wasn’t controversial at all, just people looking for something to hate,” one user wrote.

“Good for her. Capitalizing over drama just like the rest of celebrities,” another added.

Sweeney’s American Eagle ad also comes amid fresh backlash over Euphoria season 3

Image credits: AE

Sweeney has been facing criticism over her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria season 3, which premiered on April 12, 2026.

Several scenes from the first episode sparked backlash, particularly those involving her character filming explicit content in exaggerated scenarios.

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In one scene, Cassie appeared wearing a collar and leash while acting out a roleplay sequence, while another showed her dressed in a baby-like outfit.

“This is literally disgusting,” one viewer wrote. Another added, “Some scenes were clearly unnecessary and intended to humiliate her.”

Image credits: AE

Others questioned her involvement. “How can Sydney Sweeney agree to do something like this?” one comment read.

However, not all reactions were negative.

“Girl, it’s called acting,” one user wrote. “She’s playing a messy character on a show that’s always been wild.”

Sweeney herself addressed her reaction to the storyline at the Los Angeles premiere on April 8, saying, “I called Sam [Levinson] and went, ‘Oh my god.’ It was a big exhale.”

She had also previously described returning to the show as “comforting,” noting her long connection with the cast and crew, via Variety.

“She’s not afraid of doing this again,” wrote one user

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