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Sydney Sweeney Boldly Rejoins American Eagle, Sends Brutal Message To Haters After ‘Great Jeans’ Scandal
Sydney Sweeney with blonde hair in a white top posing outdoors, representing her bold return to American Eagle fashion.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney Boldly Rejoins American Eagle, Sends Brutal Message To Haters After ‘Great Jeans’ Scandal

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Sydney Sweeney has once again found herself at the center of an online debate after making a bold return to American Eagle in a new ad campaign.

The actress appeared in the brand’s latest summer ad, referencing last year’s “great jeans” controversy and continuing her partnership with American Eagle.

Her comeback also marks a time when she is also facing renewed scrutiny over her sultry look in season 3 of Euphoria, with both moments fueling fresh reactions across social media.

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney returned as the face of American Eagle for their Summer 2026 campaign.
  • After months of silence, Sweeney clarified that her intentions were never political or divisive.
  • The actress is currently facing a "double wave" of online debate as the ad launch coincided with the premiere of Euphoria Season 3.

“Back in the spotlight like nothing happened—she knows how to keep the attention,” one user wrote.

RELATED:

    Sydney Sweeney made a return with a new American Eagle ad directly referencing last year’s controversy

    Sydney Sweeney in casual white shirt and denim shorts, smiling against a blue sky for American Eagle campaign.

    Image credits: AE

    In the latest campaign titled Syd for Short: American Eagle Jean Shorts, Sweeney appeared modelling denim cutoffs in a relaxed, beachside setting.

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    The campaign, launched for Summer 2026, focused on everyday styling, featuring the actress in casual looks.

    In the video, she playfully asked, “What brand am I wearing?” before answering her own question with a subtle nod to the past controversy, “Yeah… that one.”

    Sydney Sweeney posing confidently in American Eagle clothing, showcasing denim shorts and a bold look after great jeans scandal.

    Image credits: AE

    The moment was widely seen as a direct reference to her 2025 campaign, which had sparked intense debate online.

    Despite previous backlash, the brand doubled down on its partnership.

    Sydney Sweeney smiling and posing confidently in American Eagle denim shorts against a blue sky background.

    Image credits: AE

    “There’s something timeless about a great pair of jean shorts… they make you feel confident without trying too hard,” Sweeney said in a statement.

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    The campaign also continued its collaboration with Crisis Text Line, with proceeds from select denim pieces supporting mental health initiatives.

    Sweeney’s new American Eagle ad came after the original “great jeans” campaign sparked widespread backlash

    Sydney Sweeney posing confidently in denim outfit for American Eagle, addressing the great jeans scandal with bold style.

    Image credits: AE

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    Sweeney’s first campaign with American Eagle, released in July 2025, featured the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” a play on “genes.”

    The ad quickly went viral, but reactions were sharply divided. While some critics accused the campaign of promoting ideas linked to eugenics and exclusionary beauty standards, few compared it to “Nazi propaganda.”

    American Eagle responded on August 1, stating, “ ‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans… Great jeans look good on everyone.”

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    Tweet by Joe Lowson defending American Eagle campaign after Sydney Sweeney jeans controversy, posted April 2026.

    Image credits: JoeLowson

    Despite the controversy, the campaign proved commercially successful. The brand reported strong sales, with denim pieces selling out and the ad contributing to increased revenue and visibility.

    However, online reactions remain split following Sweeney’s comeback.

    “American Eagle and Sydney Sweeney really turned a ‘controversial’ moment into a multi-billion impression powerhouse,” one user wrote.

    Sydney Sweeney modeling denim jacket for American Eagle campaign, posing confidently with hands behind head against dark background

    Image credits: AE

    “Controversy? That campaign sold out in 48 hours. American Eagle knew exactly what they were doing,” another added.

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    Others were more critical. “She has absolutely no acting talent whatsoever,” one comment read, while another said, “I’m glad American Eagle has made it very clear where they stand.”

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    Sweeney also addressed the ad campaign scrutiny and explained her silence

    Sydney Sweeney in a white shirt posing playfully against a blue sky background for American Eagle campaign.

    Image credits: AE

    Tweet by Kennywright discussing Sydney Sweeney boldly rejoining American Eagle and addressing the great jeans scandal.

    Image credits: Kennywright0

    As reported by Bored Panda,Sweeney admitted she was surprised by the campaign’s reaction in a December 2025 interview with People.

    “I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign,” she said.

    She also acknowledged that staying silent may have worsened the situation.

    “In the past, my stance has been to never respond… but I’ve realized my silence has only widened the divide,” she explained.

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    Sydney Sweeney modeling American Eagle denim shorts and jacket, showcasing bold style after great jeans scandal.

    Image credits: AE

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    She emphasized that her intentions were never political. “I’m against hate and divisiveness… I hope we focus more on what connects us.”

    In an earlier interview with GQ in November 2025, she took a more neutral stance, saying, “I did a jean ad… I know who I am… I don’t let other people define who I am.”

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    Sydney Sweeney wearing American Eagle denim shorts and white shirt, smiling confidently in casual summer outfit.

    Image credits: AE

    Her responses themselves became part of the conversation, with some viewers calling them dismissive, while others defended her approach.

    “It wasn’t controversial at all, just people looking for something to hate,” one user wrote.

    “Good for her. Capitalizing over drama just like the rest of celebrities,” another added.

    Sweeney’s American Eagle ad also comes amid fresh backlash over Euphoria season 3

    Sydney Sweeney models embroidered jeans and shorts for American Eagle, showcasing bold denim fashion in a desert-like setting.

    Image credits: AE

    Sweeney has been facing criticism over her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria season 3, which premiered on April 12, 2026.

    Several scenes from the first episode sparked backlash, particularly those involving her character filming explicit content in exaggerated scenarios.

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    In one scene, Cassie appeared wearing a collar and leash while acting out a roleplay sequence, while another showed her dressed in a baby-like outfit.

    “This is literally disgusting,” one viewer wrote. Another added, “Some scenes were clearly unnecessary and intended to humiliate her.”

    Sydney Sweeney wearing denim shorts and off-shoulder white blouse, posing outdoors for American Eagle campaign photoshoot.

    Image credits: AE

    Others questioned her involvement. “How can Sydney Sweeney agree to do something like this?” one comment read.

    However, not all reactions were negative.

    “Girl, it’s called acting,” one user wrote. “She’s playing a messy character on a show that’s always been wild.”

    Sweeney herself addressed her reaction to the storyline at the Los Angeles premiere on April 8, saying, “I called Sam [Levinson] and went, ‘Oh my god.’ It was a big exhale.”

    She had also previously described returning to the show as “comforting,” noting her long connection with the cast and crew, via Variety.

    “She’s not afraid of doing this again,” wrote one user

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    Social media comment praising Sydney Sweeney’s bold return to American Eagle after great jeans scandal.

    Image credits: sabirwithu

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Sydney Sweeney, highlighting her bold return to American Eagle after the Great Jeans scandal.

    Image credits: Davis58A

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    Sydney Sweeney confidently promoting American Eagle, responding to critics after the great jeans controversy.

    Image credits: jkells_84

    Tweet screenshot from user Bianca reacting to Sydney Sweeney American Eagle jeans scandal with a controversial comment.

    Image credits: betterdays4ari

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    Screenshot of Colt Eagleton’s tweet replying to TMZ, commenting on Sydney Sweeney boldly rejoining American Eagle after jeans scandal.

    Image credits: colteagleton

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s acting skills posted during the American Eagle jeans controversy.

    Image credits: sherridale86

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    Twitter reply criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad, calling it damage control after jeans scandal.

    Image credits: qui_etes_vous_1

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Sydney Sweeney boldly rejoining American Eagle amid Great Jeans backlash.

    Image credits: mrnash1227

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    Tweet from Babcoq responding to TMZ about American Eagle controversy and popular ad reaction.

    Image credits: babcoq

    Sydney Sweeney boldly rejoins American Eagle, addressing controversy and sending a strong message to critics online.

    Image credits: tizimmer

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Sydney Sweeney after the American Eagle great jeans scandal.

    Image credits: Mims205213210

    Tweet criticizing American Eagle’s cultural relevance after Sydney Sweeney’s bold return amid great jeans controversy.

    Image credits: DvacKeri12

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    Tweet by Alex replying to nypost, expressing support for Sydney Sweeney rejoining American Eagle amid controversy.

    Image credits: Playmaker_700

    Sydney Sweeney confidently wearing American Eagle jeans, addressing critics after the great jeans scandal online.

    Image credits: EleonorGil59745

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    Tweet from Dougie Dinero commenting on jeans length, referencing Sydney Sweeney boldly rejoining American Eagle amid jeans controversy.

    Image credits: dougiedinero

    Steve McQueen replying to a tweet with a comment on Sydney Sweeney boldly rejoining American Eagle after jeans scandal.

    Image credits: VPsalesBD

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    Screenshot of a social media reply mentioning Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle amid the Great Jeans scandal discussion.

    Image credits: HALOWIT7THMAGE

    Twitter reply by GamerGuy93 criticizing Sydney Sweeney amid American Eagle and Great Jeans scandal discussion.

    Image credits: gamerxguy1993

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    User comment on social media praising Sydney Sweeney’s bold American Eagle campaign amid great jeans controversy.

    Image credits: DMcraze

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    Samridhi Goel

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