These Are The 20 Best 11.11 Deals We Found Hiding On Amazon
The universe has sent a sign, and it's in the form of the glorious 11.11 sales event. It's a day practically begging you to treat yourself, but let's be honest, navigating the sheer volume of deals on Amazon can feel like trying to drink from a firehose. The fear of missing out is real, but so is the exhaustion from scrolling through endless pages of discounted mediocrity.
Fear not, intrepid shopper. We've put on our digital safari hats and ventured deep into the wilderness of deals to bring you the absolute best of the best. This is your curated cheat sheet to the 20 most genuinely great deals worth your time and your lucky clicks.
The Daily Ritual Of Asking Your Phone About The Weather Will Feel Slightly More Like Living In The Starship Enterprise With An Amazon Echo Spot
Review: "Awesome quality, clear sounds and deep bass. Its a must have in your home. Functions great and easy to set up and use." - Bradley
That Ominous "Junk Closet" That You're Afraid To Open Will Finally Be Whipped Into Shape By These Stackable Storage Containers With Wheels
Review: "I was pleasantly surprised with these storage bins! They look so much nicer than your typical cube shelf storage and you can’t fully see inside which makes things look more tidy. They’re pretty sturdy for the price, but I wouldn’t put anything really heavy in them. I’ve had them for nearly a year and they’ve held up well. Super easy to put together and to take apart and they have wheels so you can easily move them to different spots! I actually just ordered more because they were on sale. - Lauren Myers
The Daily "Does This Outfit Work" Selfie Is About To Get A Major Glow-Up From This Arched Full Body Mirror
Review: "Love this mirror! It’s big, elegant, and the gold frame looks beautiful in my room. The quality is great and the reflection is super clear. Totally worth it! " - Katherine Valer
A Fluffy Waterproof Dog Blanket Is The Only Thing Standing Between Your Pristine Couch And Your Dog's Muddy Post-Walk Zoomies
Review: "I got two of these in size 30x40 so our two mini dachshunds could each have their own cozy spot on the sofa. The blankets are soft, a nice material (although not super thick), and seem well-made with very neat stitching. I used these to replace some ratty much larger throws and they make the sofa look way better. The dogs seem very happy with this purchase too! This size seems just right to fold in half over a 13-lb long dog, so if your dog is bigger, size up. Note: I have not washed yet, so don’t know how they will hold up." - E. Leung
Your Dentist Is About To Be So Impressed With Your Gum Health They Might Just Give You A Gold Star At Your Next Checkup With A Water Dental Flosser
Review: "So I buy so many things in Amazon and I don’t usually write a review. But this travel size water flosser deserves one. So I’ve been using water flosser for over 2 years now and I love them because they clean my teeth really good. I have one that I used regularly every night but I’m going on a trip for 5 days and I needed a travel size one. I ordered one and it’s a disappointment because it doesn’t really do its job. It wasn’t strong enough to get the food out that is stuck in my teeth. So I had to do some reading and this one’s got a lot of orders and positive reviews. And when I finally tried it, it works wonderfully. I also don’t give 5 stars but this one deserves it. It also has usb charger so I can use this even if I’m out of the country. Sorry it’s long review but I hope it helps." - Mary Jean
All The Mystery Particles, Pet Dander, And General Funk Floating Around In Your Air Will Get Served An Eviction Notice By The Levoit Air Purifier
Review: "Love love love this! Well, about as much as you would expect to love an air purifier anyways. Super quiet, and spreads around whatever scent you put in it SO well. When cleaning time comes around it always has dust around the intake so I know it's pulling all that stuff out of the air (which is the goal). Loved it so much I bought one for my sister too! So perfect to keep in a bedroom or nursery." - Tara
Your Oven Is About To Start Feeling Very Neglected And A Little Bit Threatened By The Sheer Versatility Of The 9-In-1 Turboblaze Air Fryer
Review: "This is my second air fryer. I have had in the past five years. It is wonderful very easy to use quiet use it up less counter space than my old one the air blowing out the back isn’t as hot and as atrocious. this is a real cooking tool. I probably use it a minimum of 10 times a week. It has a frozen setting for the frozen entrées in items. Only two minor downfalls is the very center of the rack that you’re supposed to grab to pull it out with your thumb and index finger, the holes are slightly large and sometimes small pieces of french fries and other very small items go down below the rack. The other one is just because I was used to the other air fryer. You have to get used to pushing the button on the handle to pull the drawer out to add items. The touchpad on the top is extremely user-friendly. Do you have your choice of preheating reheating dry, which is dehydrating baking proofing bread, warming up an item air fry, roast broil, and the frozen setting I would definitely buy one again or gift it to a friend that was a great cook." - Tom Spiers
Is your wishlist growing at an alarming rate? You're not alone. It's amazing how a good sale can suddenly reveal all the little gaps in your life you never knew you had. One minute you're convinced you need a new air fryer, the next you're planning your entire bedroom around a new set of under-cabinet lights. This is the magic of 11.11, and we've still got plenty of it left to uncover.
That Bleary-Eyed, Pre-Caffeine Stumble To The Kitchen In The Morning Just Got Significantly Shorter And More Efficient Thanks To A K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Review: "Great product. Actually arrived same day it was ordered, that was a shock that I liked. It workes fine and makes a great cup of coffee. Our old one lasted for eight years and I am sure this one will last longer. thanks again." - namelss
All The Absolutely Wild Things You See On Your Daily Commute Will Finally Be Documented In Stunning High-Definition With A 4K Dash Cam
Review: "Crystal clear video of front and back. Plates are easy to read - as long as they are within 15 or so feet during the day and 10 or so feet at night. I did not expect the ADAS/Blind side detection safety features. I played around a little bit with the settings and they are solidly OK. I simulated a crash with a hard stop and the cam picked up on it. GPS is recorded along with audio and time (these can be turned off as well). Install is simple with USB C plug and a headphone style plug for rear camera. Unfortunately the included USB C adapter doesn't have any extra plugs for cell phone. But I did test with a 2x USB plug and it worked with the camera no problem. So if you want to use phone charger and this, you will need to buy or have a different adaptor. I may buy and install a hard wire kit just to declutter the dash. Settings are fairly intuitive and connecting my phone to the camera wifi worked easily. The display is quite small. I had hoped it would work as a backup camera, but I don't think my eyes are that good to use." - Lindsey
Let Your House Be The Star Of Every Single Holiday With A Set Of Colorful Permanent Outdoor Lights You Never Have To Take Down
Review: "Super awesome looking and easy to control." - Reviews Guy
A Levoit Humidifier Is The Official Arch-Nemesis Of Dry Winter Air, Cracked Lips, And That Annoying Scratchy Feeling In Your Throat
Review: "I ordered this because I have bronchitis. I’ve now been using this for 2 weeks and absolutely LOVE THIS! It works wonderful with the choice to level of heat and the switch to cold. One great feature I also love is that you can select a wide range of fan levels!!!! It helps keep the water in longer when I’m sitting on the couch all day and set for night time. The other great thing is YOU CAN SELECT YOUR OWN ESSENTIAL OILS!!!!!! So you can run this for not just health but to have your home smell clean or fit the holidays! Right now I’m using eucalyptus to help my breathing but I am ready with others for the holidays. You can schedule this, put in auto or do manual settings to your liking. Cleaning is a BREEZE!!! The refills for the filters and sense pads and so inexpensive as well and comes with lots of them. Yes USE distilled water! Reason is that it Kris your machine cleaner longer and you don’t have to Descale more often. HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS!!!!" - Rachael eaton
Give Your Brain The Gift Of A Silent, Blissful Vacation From Your Partner's Snoring With A Pair Of Noise Cancelling Ear Plugs
Review: "Soft, comfortable, and truly block noise. Great for sleeping, concerts, or travel. Multiple tips for a perfect fit. Reusable, discreet, and excellent ear protection." - Francoise Jean
All The Half-Empty Shampoo Bottles Currently Staging A Protest On Your Shower Floor Will Finally Find A Stylish New Home In This Set Of 6 Chic Shower Caddies
Review: "I love these shelves! Looks good and was easy to install. Holds all of even my heaviest products with no problem! Very sturdy and the adhesive that comes with it holds firm but remember to wait 24 hrs after putting it on the shower walls to install the shelves themselves. Happy with my purchase!" - JustAmbie
Snagging something you've been eyeing for ages at a ridiculously good price is a victory, a testament to your patience and your savvy shopping skills. If you're already feeling the triumphant glow of a deal well-found, just wait. The back half of this list is packed with even more can't-miss items that will make your future self thank your present self profusely. Ready to continue the winning streak?
That Mini Heart Attack You Get When Your Phone Hits 1% Can Finally Be A Thing Of The Past With A 10,000mah Battery Pack
Review: "This battery pack is super reliable and charges really quickly. It’s also compact, which makes it perfect for travel—it’s lightweight and fits easily in your purse or bag without adding any extra bulk. I also love that it has two ports, one for micro USB and one for USB-C. Sometimes I don’t have both cables with me, so it’s nice to be able to use whatever I have on hand. Overall, I’m really happy with this purchase—it’s exactly what I needed!" - Ebonee
The Sad, Little Chunks Of Ice That Have Been Mocking You From Your Glass Will Be A Distant Memory Once The Ninja Blender Enters Your Kitchen
Review: "I was using a smaller blender before, which came in handy for a time but this Ninja improved my smoothie making by a wide margin. I can add more layers of ingredients to my mixes and it gives me more volume in terms of serving size. It always yields the perfect ratio and consistency that I need for my smoothies, and I love that I can take the container outside with me or store it in the fridge. The blades are strong and sharp, but easy to handle so you don’t cut yourself on it. It’s loud, but I don’t mind that at all — to me that just means that it’s powerful enough to do what I need it for. Cleaning it is simple—I just fill it with soap and water, shake it up twice, rinse, repeat, and set it aside to dry. I would recommend this to everyone." - Kenny Best
Give Your Countertops The Dramatic, Moody Spotlight They Deserve For Their Starring Role In Your Midnight Snack Routine With Some Rechargeable Under Cabinet Lighting
Review: "I bought one pair of these 14 inch lights and also a pair of the 10 inch. These are better than I thought they would be. I took the advice from one of the video reviews and placed a small piece of tape over motion sensor. Now the lights turn on only if I wave my hand under them, which is what I prefer. Otherwise, they do exactly what they are supposed to do: go on as soon as you get near them. The light output is adjustable and impressive. Clean bright white light. The lights are very slim and come with protective film you peel off. Each light comes with its own charging cable too. Nice. They also come with extra magnetic stick pads. The pads stick to the surface and the light attaches to the pads magnetically. Clever and super convenient for charging purposes. Very pleased." - DBP
The Outside World's Desperate Attempt To Interrupt Your Podcast Binge Will Be No Match For The Noise-Canceling Power Of The Beats Solo 4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Review: "Amazing work. Easy to use. Very light and comfy. I use these to work out. I use these while I’m listening to music cleaning my house. And the battery life is outstanding. The price I paid for these was a steal. I gift for myself and I truly enjoy." - Belcher
The Teetering Towers Of Doom You Currently Call "Storage" In Your Garage Can Finally Be Replaced By The Sturdy, Organized Bliss Of These 5-Tier Heavy Duty Storage Shelves
Review: "This was very easy to put together. I normally have some trouble when I am assembling products , but I had no trouble with this one. I got this for the laundry room. I’m so happy to have everything off the ground and stored neatly on the shelves. It fits everything I need and feels pretty sturdy. I’m really happy with it." - Jessica
Outsource The Difficult And Frankly Confusing Task Of Twisting Your Hair Around A Hot Stick To The Very Capable Automatic Rotating Curling Iron
Review: "This curling iron has been a life saving tool for my teenage daughter! She can finally curl her entire head by herself; her hair turns out great and the curls last. I might purchase a 2nd one for myself since I've gotten great results with it too. Easy to use and our hair has never gotten tangled up in it! We love it!" - Brenda S.
Your Bedroom Is About To Transform From "Just A Place To Sleep" Into A Full-Blown Futuristic Vibe Station With This Twin Bedframe With Built In LED Lights And Charging Station
Review: "I chose this one and now that I'm using it, I feel very satisfied and can't help but share my experience. The design of this bed frame is very modern and simple, black metal frame with simple headboard, very suitable for my home decoration style. The height of the headboard is moderate, neither too high nor too low, very comfortable to lean on." - KEVIN D.
