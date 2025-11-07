Review: "This is my second air fryer. I have had in the past five years. It is wonderful very easy to use quiet use it up less counter space than my old one the air blowing out the back isn’t as hot and as atrocious. this is a real cooking tool. I probably use it a minimum of 10 times a week. It has a frozen setting for the frozen entrées in items. Only two minor downfalls is the very center of the rack that you’re supposed to grab to pull it out with your thumb and index finger, the holes are slightly large and sometimes small pieces of french fries and other very small items go down below the rack. The other one is just because I was used to the other air fryer. You have to get used to pushing the button on the handle to pull the drawer out to add items. The touchpad on the top is extremely user-friendly. Do you have your choice of preheating reheating dry, which is dehydrating baking proofing bread, warming up an item air fry, roast broil, and the frozen setting I would definitely buy one again or gift it to a friend that was a great cook." - Tom Spiers

