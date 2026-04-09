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Even long-term relationships can suddenly hit a snag if money becomes a source of conflict between the couple. Things can especially escalate if partners begin issuing ultimatums over it, because that can reveal hidden red flags that have been ignored so far.

This is what one small-business owner faced when their significant other suddenly demanded an equal stake in their company or else they’d end the relationship. This shocked the poster, who decided it was better to call their partner’s bluff than to just give in.

More info: Reddit

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When one person begins manipulating their loved one to get what they want, it can signal that something’s not right

Image credits: odua / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that they had been running a small business, and had started it from scratch five years ago, which was a lot of hard work

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Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Even though their partner of three years knew how much effort had gone into the company, they expected to be easily made a co-owner of the business

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Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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What shocked the poster the most was when their partner threatened to end the relationship if they weren’t given a fifty-fifty stake in the company

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The poster decided to kick their significant other out over the issue, but got blamed for ending a good relationship over a “business disagreement”

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As the OP mentioned, they started a company on their own and built it from scratch about 5 years ago. It was just in the past year that the business began doing quite well, and that’s when their significant other randomly began pestering them to get co-ownership of it, without even knowing anything about running the company.

Although having one’s partner as a business associate can work for some folks, people explain that it’s also important to set boundaries and have an honest talk with them beforehand. This system will only work well if both individuals are on the same page and contribute equally to the company’s work.

Since the poster’s significant other had only started eyeing their small business after it started making a profit, it’s clear that their motivation was more about the money they could earn. Even though they had been together for three years, they demanded to be made co-owners only when the company was doing well.

This kind of issue is exactly why financial experts explain that it’s important to truly trust your loved one before you go into business with them. If there is any doubt about their motives or a question about the partnership, it’s essential to clarify them first, or else not make the decision, as it could cause problems in the long run.

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Image credits: mediaphotos / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even though the poster was willing to discuss their partner’s idea of being co-owners, they were shocked when the other person issued an ultimatum out of the blue. Their significant other wanted a 50/50 split of the business so much that they were actually willing to end the relationship over it.

It can be extremely difficult to deal with demands like this from a loved one, but relationship experts explain that it’s important not to just give in but to question why the other person would do such a thing. The problem is that it can often be a manipulative tactic or a way to control how their partner behaves, which is a red flag that shouldn’t be ignored.

When the OP realized how much their significant other was willing to throw away to get a piece of the business, they decided to call their bluff. This didn’t go down well with the poster’s greedy partner, as they probably hadn’t expected to be kicked out or left with nothing to show.

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Although it can be tough to confront a loved one’s manipulation, therapists advise staying firm and setting strict consequences when needed. This can help the other person realize that their toxic behavior won’t be tolerated and that they must behave in a more respectful manner.

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What do you think about the poster’s decision to kick their selfish partner out over their demands? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this story and what you would have done if you were in their place.

People were shocked by the other person’s greediness and felt glad that the poster had called their bluff

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