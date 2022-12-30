If you're looking for some motivation to begin writing that essay you've been putting off for too long or start working out after that whole Christmas feast, you came to the right place! Jun Han Chin is an illustrator who, according to his Instagram, can help you be "3x more awesome"!

The artist creates positive illustrations, giving you that much-needed kick to take life into your own hands. Hey, take a deep breath, everything's going to be okay!

More info: Instagram | junhanchin.gumroad.com | twitter.com