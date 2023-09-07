31 Hilarious Memes Revealing The Daily Troubles Of Small Biz Owners, As Shared Online
Owning a small business means independence, learning opportunities, and creative freedom for many! Naturally, it comes with its own risks and challenges, and this is when “small biz” memes from this dedicated Instagram account under the name SmallBizMemez can come in handy by putting the struggles of this community into a comic light and in such a way contributing to taking the unhelpful pressure off one's shoulders.
The SmallBizMemez account has 146K followers on Instagram. As per their description, they post: “4-star content with 5-star confidence” that is all about “celebrating that small biz life!”
When it comes to their “4-star” content, most people who ever felt they received unhinged online comments or got unfounded reviews of their services can find something they can relate to and have a laugh at.
Just to name a few, there is a screenshot of a customer’s “1-star” review on Amazon from 2022 about a paddle brush, which comes with a comment that: “It would be five stars,” but they lost the brush. Therefore, the customer provided their explanation: “It’s hard to rate a brush that I can’t find. Maybe my daughter took it. Either way, I’m not happy how easy it was to lose.”
Another customer answered a business owner’s inquiry about what went wrong with their order, as they gave a “1-star” review, and it went as follows: “I thought it was cute but I think they thought I was just silly for ordering it. Not anything to do with the hat, just me!”
Finally, one does not have to limit themselves to only reading, as per SmallBizMemez description, everyone can forward their funny, bizarre, or worst customer interactions and get them shared online.
On a more serious note, Kathy Haan for Forbes Advisor listed key suggestions for those who wish to start or successfully continue one of the most exciting and rewarding experiences of running a business.
They suggested starting with getting in the right mindset, noting that while overnight success makes for a great headline, it is rarely that simple, as years of dreaming, building, and positioning before a big public launch often get overlooked.
Haan also emphasized that consistency is key because after initial motivation wears off, it is creating habits and following routines that help here.
Finally, Haan suggested finding a balance between the opposites of diving in headfirst without looking and making things up later on, and being stuck in analysis paralysis and never starting. She explained that the best way to accomplish any business or personal goal is to write out every step it takes to achieve the goal. Order the steps by what needs to happen first and stick to always taking the next step on the list.
We can just add checking the small business memes to keep one's mood up along the way!