On a more serious note, Kathy Haan for Forbes Advisor listed key suggestions for those who wish to start or successfully continue one of the most exciting and rewarding experiences of running a business.

They suggested starting with getting in the right mindset, noting that while overnight success makes for a great headline, it is rarely that simple, as years of dreaming, building, and positioning before a big public launch often get overlooked.

Haan also emphasized that consistency is key because after initial motivation wears off, it is creating habits and following routines that help here.