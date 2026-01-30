“She’s Thinking Out Of The Box”: Influencer’s New Cubic Jeans Ignite Debate Across Social Media

ADVERTISEMENT

The world of jeans, safe to say, has an overwhelming range of silhouettes, including baggy, bootcut, straight-fit, barrel, and skinny styles. But a new type of denim bottom, square jeans, has entered the fashion conversation, and it is unlike anything seen before.

The new variant of the everyday wardrobe staple has been promoted by Caroline Vazzana, a New York-based fashion influencer who has contributed her style sensibility to publications such as InStyle, Teen Vogue, and Marie Claire, and who also founded the Making It in Manhattan brand.

Highlights Caroline Vazzana, a New York-based fashion influencer, recently wore cubic jeans debuted by a Ukrainian designer.

The jeans looked strange on Vazzana, ignoring the natural curves of her body and making them seem more like a costume than practical clothing, according to viewers.

The internet was quick to voice its skepticism, with many questioning the practicality of the unique style.

A video of her flaunting the jeans has amassed 4.4 million views on TikTok, though netizens’ reactions have leaned more toward bewilderment than a desire to embrace the design.

“Is this clothing or storage?” a critic commented, while another added, “I am going to disregard those pants.”

RELATED:

Influencer debuted square jeans and urged people to have fun with fashion

Influencer in colorful closet holding and showing new cubic jeans igniting social media debate on unique fashion trends.

Image credits: cvazzana

The jeans are different because they keep a boxy, square form rather than bending and shaping to the body as most denim does.

Vazzana styled the jeans for a New York City outing with a vintage teal, blue, and green Yves Saint Laurent blouse, a Fendi crocodile-skin bag, matching Zenni glasses, Manolo Blahnik heels, and Kenneth Jay Lane earrings.

She posted several pictures walking the streets of the Big Apple in her jeans on her social media.

Person holding open a pair of cubic jeans, highlighting the unique boxy design and denim fabric in a wardrobe setting.

Image credits: cvazzana

The apparel, which incorporates a belt that loops internally to keep it in place, comes from Ksenia Schnaider, a Ukrainian designer, as part of her Fall/Winter 2025 collection called Think Inside the Box.

Besides the square jeans, the line featured a square tank top, a square hoodie, square shorts, hats, and much more.

User profile picture of a woman with glasses and dark hair, commenting SpongeBob would love these on social media post.

Comment by Bea Archer stating well it has pockets, discussing cubic jeans and social media debate.

According to Denimology, Schnaider’s cubic collection is inspired by the boxy, low-poly visuals of virtual avatars and video games, with her creation effectively bringing the digital geometric shape into the real world.

Influencer showcasing oversized cubic jeans in a colorful closet, sparking debate on social media fashion trends.

Image credits: cvazzana

“It’s playful. It’s bold. It’s our version of a clean slate. A reset, a refresh. Naive in its distinction, but that’s exactly what makes it so liberating,” Schnaider said about her range, per Denimology.

Vazzana’s fashion aesthetic leans toward maximalism, a style defined by bright colors and bold layering

User comment by Chloe Diamond expressing that she finds the influencer’s new cubic jeans whimsical and unique.

Comment on social media by user SedonaToTheMax expressing a negative opinion about influencer’s new cubic jeans trending online.

Vazzana, in an email interview with The Daily Dot, explained her reason for trying out the square jeans.

“I’m always looking online for unique emerging designers, so when I came across Ksenia Schnaider on Instagram I instantly knew I wanted to style her box jeans,” she said.

“As a maximalist fashion lover, I think it’s always fun to push yourself outside of your comfort zone and style bold, unique pieces.”

Woman in white shirt wearing oversized cubic jeans inside a colorful walk-in closet with various dresses hanging around.

Image credits: cvazzana

Maximalist fashion, notably, involves experimenting with clashing colors and patterns, layering multiple clothing pieces, and topping it all off with standout jewelry, footwear, and more.

In simple terms, it rejects the idea of ‘less is more’ and instead favors the ‘the more, the merrier’ approach.

Vazzana, in her interview, labeled the square jeans a “couture” piece.

Influencer wearing oversized cubic jeans and a floral blouse, smiling on a city street while being photographed.

Image credits: cvazzana

“Don’t be afraid to stand out and have fun with fashion. In a world where everyone dresses the same, sometimes it’s fun to take a really bold risk and put yourself out there,” she advised.

When people ask her why she does what she does with fashion, Vazzana simply replies: “Why not?”

The boxy jeans failed to impress Vazzana’s audience

Comment on influencer’s cubic jeans saying the best thing is you don’t have to wear them, sparking social media debate.

Influencer commenting on innovative cubic jeans, sparking widespread debate across social media platforms.

“I’m convinced the world ended in 2000 and everything since then is just the post-credit scene of hell,” a critic of the jeans wrote, while another added, “So tired of this world.”

“She’s thinking out of the box,” a third commented.

“It’s giving SpongeBob,” opined a fourth, with a fifth echoing the sentiment, writing, “SpongeBob is gonna be so jealous.”

Vazzana seemed to be on the same page as them, as two of her TikTok videos about the pants featured SpongeBob songs Ripped Pants and Big Guy.

Influencer showcasing new cubic jeans in oversized style, sparking social media debate and fashion discussions outdoors.

Image credits: cvazzana

Many netizens questioned the practicality of the jeans, with one writing, “What happens when it rains?” and another adding, “Or a big wind?”

“I love your style, but I don’t know about this one,” the next stated.

Vazzana’s foray into fashion and her exploration of maximalism began at a very young age

Comment on social media post debating influencer’s new cubic jeans, gaining attention and sparking discussion online.

Influencer wearing oversized cubic jeans with bright floral top, green glasses, and silver handbag on a city sidewalk.

Image credits: cvazzana

In an interview given to Forbes in November 2025, Vazzana said she used to get excited for the days when her school allowed students to dress in anything other than a uniform.

“I would find myself, weeks in advance, planning an outfit,” she divulged, adding that this was despite her having a limited wardrobe because she mainly wore school uniforms.

When Vazzana was in sixth grade, she was invited to a classmate’s birthday party. Despite trying her best to dress according to the latest fashion trends, she felt left out because other attendees appeared to be more in touch with the latest styles.

Woman wearing oversized cubic jeans and a vibrant floral blouse walking confidently on a city street.

Image credits: cvazzana

“I didn’t know what was cool or what was in fashion,” Vazzana reminisced about the time, and that’s when she decided she never wanted to feel like that again.

Vazzana’s discovery of maximalism was through Betsey Johnson, an American designer celebrated for her colorful and whimsical designs.

“I saw a YouTube video that said something like ‘Betsey Johnson runway show.’ I couldn’t tell you what year it was. I clicked on it,” Vazzana said, adding that she did not know about the entity until that point.

And then suddenly, she was the “biggest Betsey fan.”

About her take on fashion now, Vazzana told Forbes she believes what she does is “art.”

The influencer, who used to paint when she was a kid, went on to say her canvas is now her body, on which she tries what works and what does not.

“I think we are going a little too far,” a square jeans critic commented

Comment reading Everyone's hating but I love it reacting to influencer’s new cubic jeans sparking social media debate.

User comment on social media post, discussing influencer’s new cubic jeans trend and sparking debate online.

Comment on social media by Anna Cabral saying NOPE, related to influencer’s new cubic jeans igniting debate online.

Comment on influencer’s new cubic jeans sharing a perspective on not needing to buy the latest fashion trends.

Comment on social media questioning the practicality of new cubic jeans, sparking debate among users.

Comment from user Jess in a social media post debating influencer’s new cubic jeans fashion trend.

Comment by Jae Gurley saying it’s so camp with the manolo’s too, displayed with a heart-eyes emoji and 65 likes.

Social media comment praising influencer's personal expression and cubic jeans style despite public opinion debate.

Comment on social media featuring a dog profile picture reacting to the influencer’s cubic jeans fashion trend.

Comment on social media post reading Jeans by Minecraft with laughing emojis, highlighting debate on cubic jeans.

Social media user Amy J. reacting to cubic jeans, calling them Minecraft pants in an online comment.

Comment on social media by user Tee1020 expressing disbelief about influencer’s cubic jeans sparking debate.

Dr. Natalie Rodriguez commenting online, expressing she laughed hard and needed a good laugh on social media thread.

Comment on social media post saying going a little too far with influencer's new cubic jeans design debate.

Social media comment from user JoVee Shasti expressing desire for happy delusion with 5097 likes visible.

Comment about boxed jeans design and preferences, discussing influencer’s cubic jeans style in social media debate.

Comment saying goes perfectly with LEGO Crocs, with 7707 likes, discussing influencer's new cubic jeans on social media.

Social media comment reacting humorously to influencer's new cubic jeans sparking debate across platforms.

Comment from user Baleanie reading Boxed jeans inspired by S.Bob with a heart icon showing 64,704 likes, discussing influencer cubic jeans trends.

Comment on social media stating my pants are by sponge bob, sparking discussion about influencer’s cubic jeans style.

