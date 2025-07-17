Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Finds Beloved $25/Yard Fabric Ruined By Guest’s Kids, Gets Mocked For Wanting It Replaced
Woman working on sewing project at table with fabric and sewing machine, focused on fabric repair and design.
Family, Relationships

Woman Finds Beloved $25/Yard Fabric Ruined By Guest’s Kids, Gets Mocked For Wanting It Replaced

Ever watched someone mistake a rare collector’s item for a paper plate and then act like you’re the crazy one for being upset? Imagine lovingly curating something for years, investing time, money, and heart into it, only to have a clueless relative use it as a drop cloth for finger paints.

That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP), who graciously opened her home for Thanksgiving, only to have her sister-in-law repay the kindness by disrespecting her space, her craft, and her boundaries.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    There’s nothing more frustrating than when someone destroys something important to you, then tries to tell you it wasn’t a big deal

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author, a passionate home sewer, hosted Thanksgiving and allowed her sister-in-law and her children to stay over

    Image credits: fabricadabric

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The sister-in-law then asked for a tablecloth for a kids’ craft session, and the author clearly directed her to the labeled tablecloth closet

    Image credits: fabricadabric

    Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, after returning home from a grocery run, she found her rare, discontinued Atelier Brunette fabric being used as a tablecloth and ruined by paint

    Image credits: fabricadabric

    Image credits: dikushin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When confronted, the sister-in-law dismissed the fabric as “ugly” and claimed she thought it wasn’t valuable

    Image credits: fabricadabric

    Image credits: armmypicca / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author demanded that the fabric be replaced, but on Black Friday, the sister-in-law tried to replace it with low-end sale fabric

    Image credits: fabricadabric

    She asked her sister-in-law to leave immediately and demanded equal-quality replacement, sparking family backlash over her response

    The OP isn’t just dabbling in DIY, no. In fact, she sews her own clothes and has a sun-drenched hobby room dedicated to her craft. This space, and the materials in it, were sacred, and her stash included a rare, discontinued, $25/yard Atelier Brunette fabric of which she had 6 yards.

    Despite tensions with her sister-in-law, who never treated her with much respect, the OP and her husband hosted Thanksgiving and offered their home, including the hobby room, to their guests. The OP even helped the SIL locate some clearly labeled tablecloths for the kids to craft on.

    However, after returning from a grocery run, the OP walked into her worst nightmare. Her exclusive fabric was drenched in paint, and was being used as a tablecloth for a kids‘ ornament session. Not only was it pulled from a closet which pointed out that the fabric there were not to be used, but the sister-in-law brushed off the damage as a misunderstanding.

    The OP then demanded compensation, specifically six yards of equal-quality fabric. However, she was met with a dismissive attitude and a snide jab at her taste. According to the sister-in-law, the fabric was “ugly”, and apparently was not something anyone would “seriously wear”.

    On Black Friday, the sister-in-law returned with six yards of generic quilting cotton, on sale for $3.99/yard. When she demanded they leave, the sister-in-law lost it and accused the OP of being “evil” and “awful”. Other family members took the sister-in-law’s side, insisting that the OP should have been “gracious” about the insult.

    Image credits: natabuena / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Lamazi Fabrics acknowledges that the Atelier Brunette is known for its exclusive, limited-edition prints and frequently changing collections. Each fabric is created by a small design team and produced in limited quantities, which means certain prints and colorways are often discontinued and become difficult to find.

    Bassine Insurance would say that the OP’s sister-in-law could have displayed a better etiquette after damaging someone else’s property. They state that trying to downplay or hide the incident only makes matters worse.

    They also highlight that a sincere apology is crucial, as it shows respect and helps ease tension. Most importantly, you should proactively ask how to make things right, which typically means offering to repair, replace, or fairly compensate for the loss. Whether it’s about social courtesy or legal expectation, owning up and making amends is the right thing to do.

    However, people struggle to own up to the damage they have caused, and Olsen Psychology affirms this. They explain that fear is one of the main reasons people struggle to take responsibility for their actions, as well as shame, embarrassment, and the need to protect one’s ego or self-esteem. In many cases, avoiding blame becomes a way to guard against guilt or preserve one’s self-image.

    Netizens defended the OP’s reaction, emphasizing that personal belongings, especially rare or hard-earned ones, deserve respect. They pointed out the absurdity of trying to replace a $150 loss with $24 worth of bargain-bin fabric, highlighting the lack of sincere restitution. Others pointed out that while she wasn’t wrong for being upset, she also sounded exhausting.

    What would you have done if you were in the OP’s shoes? What would you have done if someone destroyed something rare and irreplaceable in your home? We would love to know your thoughts!

    The author was referred to as “evil” and “awful”, but netizens didn’t agree—although some of them pointed out that she did seem exhausting

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
