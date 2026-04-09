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Every spring, the NCAA-style brackets and “March Madness” energy take over the internet, but since 2023, a much sleepier version has been stealing the spotlight. Four Paws USA teamed up with artist Billy Murphy, known online for his charmingly odd “Badly Drawn Bears,” to create March Napness, a bracket-style competition that follows rescued bears living in six European sanctuaries and asks one delightfully simple question: which bear will hibernate the longest?

Supporters can fill out their own brackets and follow along as the bears gradually wake up, but the campaign is about more than picking a champion. Four Paws uses March Napness to spotlight hibernation as an important natural behavior, while also showing what real recovery can look like for bears rescued from tourist attractions, private ownership, rundown zoos, circuses, and other inappropriate conditions. When a rescued bear is finally able to rest properly, it’s a sign that the animal feels safe, healthy, and secure enough to follow its instincts again.

More info: fourpawsusa.org | Instagram | billymurphyart.com | Instagram