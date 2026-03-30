Kim Novak Has A Brutal Response After Sydney Sweeney Was Picked For Her Biopic

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What should have been a celebratory casting reveal has quickly spiraled into controversy, as Hollywood legend Kim Novak didn’t hold back her thoughts on Sydney Sweeney stepping into her shoes.

Calling the decision “totally wrong,” the 93-year-old’s scathing reaction has ignited a heated debate online, dividing fans over whether Sweeney is the right fit to portray the iconic screen siren.

Highlights Hollywood icon Kim Novak didn’t hold back, calling Sydney Sweeney’s casting in her biopic “totally wrong,” sparking instant controversy.

As the debate exploded online, fans were split, with some backing Novak’s concerns while others defended Sweeney as a fitting choice for the role.

The backlash took a turn as viewers began name-dropping alternative actresses they believed would be a “better fit,” turning the casting into a full-blown fan debate.

As the backlash grew, some fans began name-dropping alternative actresses they believed would be a “better fit” for the role, while others pushed back against Novak’s criticism altogether.

One viewer argued, “Kim Novak was marketed as a bombshell blonde throughout the 1950s… I don’t think much of Sweeney’s acting skills, but physically she’s within the parameters of Novak’s image.”

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Hollywood legend Kim Novak has expressed strong disapproval of Sydney Sweeney being cast to play her in the biopic Scandalous!

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Scandalous! is an upcoming period drama from Miramax that will bring to life the real-life 1957 love affair between Hollywood star Kim Novak and entertainer Sammy Davis Jr.

The story will reportedly follow the secret interracial relationship between Kim, then one of the world’s biggest box-office stars, and Davis, the multi-talented Rat Pack sensation.

The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, who also starred alongside Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria.

Sydney is also a producer on the film through her Fifty-Fifty Films banner, alongside Tani Cohen and Bobby Rock, and will portray the Hollywood legend in the biopic.

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While the 28-year-old star joined the cast as the female lead due to her personal passion for the project, Kim has been vocal about her strong displeasure with Sydney’s casting.

Last week, on March 27, the Bell, Book and Candle star said she “would never have approved” the casting in an interview with The Times.

Novak’s objections primarily stem from concerns about how her life and relationship with the musician will be portrayed.

The 93-year-old staunchly said in a recent interview that she “would never have approved” the casting choice

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According to her, the actress “sticks out so much above the waist,” implying that Sweeney’s physical appearance does not accurately reflect her own 1950s image.

Kim also emphasized that her relationship with Sammy Davis Jr. was rooted in having “so much in common,” as both were rebels trying to be accepted for who they were rather than how they looked, at a time when racism was deeply entrenched in the industry.

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“There’s no way it wouldn’t be a s*xual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks s*xy all the time,” she shared with the outlet. “She was totally wrong to play me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

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The Vertigo star’s remarks sparked a heated debate online, with some supporting her stance while others argued Sydney was a “good choice” for the role.

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One person in support of Kim wrote, “If the person they are playing is still living, I don’t understand why they can’t consult with them first.”

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“She’s controlling the film, is she financing, EP, or directing it? She should say who she wants!!!” said another user, while a third remarked, “She didn’t say it in a mean way. She thinks Syd’s figure is more voluptuous than hers in the era of the movie and wants focus on the story over being too s**ualized.”

“Kim is right. She was not the ‘in your face’ like Sydney. The studio doesn’t care. Sad for Kim. She deserves better,” read one comment

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“It’s her story, of course, she has opinions. When you reach Kim’s age, you tend to say what’s on your mind and don’t care what other people think,” read another comment.

Others expressed, “Can we leave Kim alone? Fictionalizing her life while she is still alive seems very insulting. She never published a memoir. She lives very privately. Want to make a movie about her?”

“No one can play Kim Novak as no one can match her beauty and quietness. She is a legend.”

Meanwhile, supporters of Sweeney argued, “Sidney shouldn’t be discriminated against because she was born voluptuous. Everything she does isn’t about s*x even though some people want to shame her for her figure.”

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Another netizen wrote, “Boo hoo, you’re not making the movie, so you don’t get a say who gets to play you!”

“I see a striking resemblance in the face between the two women. Based on the comments… it makes it sound like Kim thinks Sydney is too s*xy because her chest is bigger than hers was? That sounds a bit petty, honestly,” commented a third.

Another user added, “No matter what, as a woman, she shouldn’t have said that. Women need to support one another, not break them down.”

Some users also name-dropped other stars they believed would have been a “better fit” for Kim’s role.

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One person claimed, “Scarlet Johansson or Margot Robbie is a better fit. Looks-wise, Millie Bobby Brown…”

Another user said, “I think Julie Garner would be a great choice however she’s already playing Madonna and working on other film.”

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However, this isn’t the first time Novak has been vocal about her disapproval of the film, as she expressed similar sentiments last year in an interview with The Guardian.

The actress told the outlet at the time, “I don’t think the relationship was scandalous. [Sammy] was somebody I really cared about. We had so much in common, including the need to be accepted for who we are and what we do, rather than how we look.”

Kim’s fans rallied behind her, name-dropping several other actresses in the industry whom they believed would have been a “better fit”

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“But I’m concerned they’re going to make it all s*xual reasons.”

Despite the criticism, the Anyone But You actress expressed her excitement about the project, telling People last year, “I’m incredibly honored to be bringing Kim to life. I mean, she is such an amazing actress.”

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“I think her story is still very relevant today in that she dealt with Hollywood and scrutiny with her relationships and her own private life and the control of her image. And I think that for me, I relate to it in a lot of different ways.”

As of the time of writing, Sydney has not issued any response to Kim’s latest criticisms.

The filming of Scandalous!, meanwhile, has reportedly been “stalled” due to undisclosed reasons, with no official confirmation or start date announced.

Sammy passed away on May 16, 1990, at the age of 64, at his home in Beverly Hills, California, following a battle with throat cancer.

The musician and Kim were reportedly together for approximately one year, from late 1957 to early 1958, and were allegedly forced to part ways due to extreme racial prejudice in the industry and threats from studio executives.

Following their split in early 1958, both Sammy and Kim went on to have multiple marriages. Davis married three times after his relationship with Novak ended, while Novak married twice.

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“I agree with Kim, she’s a legend and has a right to like and dislike who can portray her,” wrote one netizen

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