“Are You Smarter Than Average?”: Prove It With 20 ‘Real Or Fake’ General Knowledge Questions

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Can you separate reality from clever lies? This ultimate true or false quiz challenges your brain to spot the difference between undeniable facts and absolute lies. From mind-boggling pop culture secrets to historical events that sound completely made up, this general knowledge trivia challenge will test your perception of reality.

Whether you are a casual reader or a hardcore trivia lover, these curated quiz questions offer the perfect quick brain workout. Every single slide gives you a 50/50 shot. The rules are simple: decide if the statement is a real fact or viral fiction. Let’s see how many lies you can sniff out!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Ann H