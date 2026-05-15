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“Are You Smarter Than Average?”: Prove It With 20 ‘Real Or Fake’ General Knowledge Questions
Ariana Grande in a pink dress, looking elegant. Test your general knowledge with this trivia.
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“Are You Smarter Than Average?”: Prove It With 20 ‘Real Or Fake’ General Knowledge Questions

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Can you separate reality from clever lies? This ultimate true or false quiz challenges your brain to spot the difference between undeniable facts and absolute lies. From mind-boggling pop culture secrets to historical events that sound completely made up, this general knowledge trivia challenge will test your perception of reality.

Whether you are a casual reader or a hardcore trivia lover, these curated quiz questions offer the perfect quick brain workout. Every single slide gives you a 50/50 shot. The rules are simple: decide if the statement is a real fact or viral fiction. Let’s see how many lies you can sniff out!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    “Are You Smarter Than Average?”: Prove It With 20 ‘Real Or Fake’ General Knowledge Questions

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a story that the Academy Award trophy got its nickname because a cleaning lady at the first awards ceremony was overheard saying that it looked like her Uncle Oscar.

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    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a story that the Academy Award trophy got its nickname because a cleaning lady at the first awards ceremony was overheard saying that it looked like her Uncle Oscar.

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