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Nikolaj Arndt is a Germany-based 3D street artist, best known for his mind-bending anamorphic pavement paintings. From a distance, his works look like ordinary street scenes, but step into the right angle, and the ground suddenly transforms into deep oceans, broken asphalt, wild animals, and surreal fantasy worlds.

His art is all about illusion, perspective, and interaction. People don’t just admire his pieces from a distance, but they also interact with them and become part of the artwork, posing beside giant animals or peering into painted “holes” in the street that look alarmingly real.

Scroll down to see a great selection of Arndt’s work, which often blends realism with playful drama, turning everyday urban spaces into temporary stages for imagination, surprise, and a bit of visual trickery.

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