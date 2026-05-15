Woman Starts Dating Friend’s Ex-Husband, Gets A Call When She Finds Out And It Makes Her Cry

ADVERTISEMENT

People’s relationships come with a certain set of unwritten rules. But depending on the situation, those lines can shift. This woman, for example, never even considered getting involved with her best friend’s husband while they were still together.

However, after her bestie had left him for another man, the two of them started spending more and more time together. Then one thing led to another, and they ended up kissing—something neither of them had really planned, but both realized they wanted more.

RELATED:

This woman shared a kiss with her best friend’s ex husband

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

And she doesn’t know how to tell her that she wants more

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Polesie Toys / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ThrowRAexFexH

People who read her story had trouble understanding why she was still friends with this person in the first place

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, Ben told Ana what happened, and she completely lost it

Image credits: Andrew Patrick Photo / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kampus Production / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ThrowRAexFexH

ADVERTISEMENT

People were glad to hear that things worked out—one way or another

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT