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Woman Starts Dating Friend’s Ex-Husband, Gets A Call When She Finds Out And It Makes Her Cry
Woman on phone, looking distressed, receives a call that makes her cry. Dating a friend's ex-husband, drama unfolds.
Friends, Relationships

Woman Starts Dating Friend’s Ex-Husband, Gets A Call When She Finds Out And It Makes Her Cry

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People’s relationships come with a certain set of unwritten rules. But depending on the situation, those lines can shift. This woman, for example, never even considered getting involved with her best friend’s husband while they were still together.

However, after her bestie had left him for another man, the two of them started spending more and more time together. Then one thing led to another, and they ended up kissing—something neither of them had really planned, but both realized they wanted more.

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    This woman shared a kiss with her best friend’s ex husband

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

    And she doesn’t know how to tell her that she wants more

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    Image credits: Polesie Toys / pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThrowRAexFexH

    People who read her story had trouble understanding why she was still friends with this person in the first place

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    Eventually, Ben told Ana what happened, and she completely lost it

    Image credits: Andrew Patrick Photo / unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Kampus Production / pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThrowRAexFexH

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    People were glad to hear that things worked out—one way or another

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

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    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ana had her cake, then decided she wanted a different cake, then when the first cake was no longer available, she wanted it back despite still eating the other cake. Ana can get stuffed, and not with cake. Ok, sorry, now we all want cake.

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    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ana had her cake, then decided she wanted a different cake, then when the first cake was no longer available, she wanted it back despite still eating the other cake. Ana can get stuffed, and not with cake. Ok, sorry, now we all want cake.

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